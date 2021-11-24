All-Heartland Super Squad Members

McKinney finished the season with 506 digs, helping the Vikings reach the state tournament for the 21st consecutive season.

NW coach Lindsey Harders said McKinney was never afraid of keeping balls alive, even if it meant getting bruises on her body.

“Sophia really takes pride in playing defense,” Harders said. “She will hustle after every ball, even if she has to crash into the bleachers in doing so. She always wants to keep the ball somehow and our setters the best ball possible.”

And McKinney did a lot of digging while playing libero for the Vikings during her career. She started as a defensive specialist before moving to libero during the middle of her sophomore year. Since that move, McKinney finished with a school-record 1,444 career digs.

Harders said McKinney improved at the position throughout her career.

“Sophia got so much better during her three years at reading the ball and anticipating where hitters were going to hit their shots,” Harders said. “She’s really had to learn the position and has just owned it. She was the back row force for us.”

McKinney will play volleyball at Doane College next year.

ALL-HEARTLAND SECOND TEAM