All-Heartland Super Squad Members

Chloe Cloud
Grand Island CC
6-2, Senior, MB
Teams had trouble getting the ball past Grand Island Central Catholic this past season.
The Crusaders finished with an area-best 230 blocks this season and Chloe Cloud was a major factor in that.
Cloud, who will play at Bellevue University in college, finished with 83 blocks during her senior campaign, helping the Crusaders to a 31-3 record and a trip to the state volleyball tournament.
She finished with 250 career blocks, which puts her fourth on GICC’s all-time block leaders.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala said Cloud has always been consistent with her blocking as she had 82 during both her sophomore and junior seasons.
“Her blocking always made other teams think about their hitting options,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “She has great timing and gets off the ground pretty well.”
And Cloud was just as effective in her offense. She finished with 298 kills with a .336 hitting efficiency.
“She probably won’t give you the big power kill like other players, but she stays away from the block well and tips the ball well,” Zavala said. “She sees the court very well.”
Zavala said she enjoyed coaching Cloud during her career.
“She was a fun kid to coach,” Zavala said. “She has a heart of gold and someone the younger girls look up to.”
Addie Kirkegaard
Hastings St. Cecilia
6-2, Senior, MB/RS
Whenever a ball was set to Addie Kirkegaard, she was likely going to deliver a kill.
The Hastings St. Cecilia left-handed senior finished with an area-best 439 kills, along with a .342 hitting efficiency, also an area-best, while playing both middle blocker and rightside. That helped St. Cecilia reach the state tournament.
Hawkette coach K+elan Schumacher said Kirkegaard was going to get set a lot with her being the only primary attacker back from last year’s squad, where she hit .384.
“I was really impressed with how she kept that hitting efficiency high during the last two years,” he said. “She didn’t really error a lot.
“She’s just a smart attacker and loves to hit the ball. And she trusted our defense a lot that she would try to send over a tough shot, so we can play defense and reset the offense so she can get another swing on the next rally.”
And Kirkegaard was an effective blocker as well. She finished with 74 blocks. Schumacher said blocking was a big area she improved on the most during her career.
“She’s grown a lot in her blocking over the years. She’s worked on getting her hands in better position and making sure her hands aren’t getting used by the attackers,” Schumacher said.
Kirkegaard will play volleyball at Concordia.
Kya Scott
Broken Bow
5-7, Senior, OH
Kya Scott was the complete player for Broken Bow.
And her career stats are proof of that as she broke six school records.
The Broken Bow four-year starter finished her career with 964 kills, 1,073 career receptions, 1,448 digs, 774 service points with 118 ace serves.
During her senior season, Scott finished with 361 kills, 380 digs while taking 282 serve receptions and 24 ace serves, helping the Indians finish 25-8 during the 2021 season.
Broken Bow coach Skylar Morris said Scott was just a great athlete who didn’t like to lose.
“She’s just so strong and quick with a good verticle,” Morris said.“She’s just athletic and very competitive.
“She was probably one of the better defenders I’ve had. I could put her anywhere in the back row and I’m sure she could put up a perfect pass everytime.”
Scott helped Broken Bow reach two state tournament appearances. Morris said she was a good role model for Broken Bow.
“She was a great leader and I’m sure every underclassmen looks up to her, just because of her personality and play on the court,” Morris said. “She’s been a very fun player to coach over the years.”
Scott will play volleyball at Concordia next season.
“She’s going to be missed,” Morris said.
Jenna Jakubowski
St. Paul
5-9, Junior, OH
With being the only attacker back from a group who played in back-to-back state championship matches, Jenna Jakubowski had a lot of pressure entering the 2021 season.
The St. Paul junior handled it very well. Jakubowski finished the year with 411 kills with a .248 hitting efficiency for the Wildcats, who finished 28-6. That efficiency is exactly .100 better than last year.
“She came from being a good attacker to a great attacker this year,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “She was clearly our go-to player this year. She played at such a high level this year.
“She faced a lot of double blocks this year and was still able to cut down on her errors. And she got a lot more swings in difficult spots too. Her improvement in her hitting was key in our success this year.”
While playing mostly front row during her first two years for St. Paul, Jakubowski was used as a six-rotation player. She was second on the team with 346 digs and had a team-high 44 ace serves this season.
Koehn-Fairbanks said Jakubowski improved as a back-row player.
“This was her first year playing all the way around and she was second on the team in digs,” he said. “She really improved in her defense and passing as well.”
Carolyn Maser
Grand Island CC
6-0, Sophomore, setter
Grand Island Central Catholic finished the 2021 season with 1,112 kills with a .240 hitting efficiency.
A majority for that was the decision making of setter Carolyn Maser.
The Crusader sophomore orchrasted the offense by dishing out 884 set assists during the season, helping them to a 31-3 record and another trip to the state tournament.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala said Maser has the demeanor of being a setter.
“She ran the offense really well and her decision making has always been very good,” Zavala said. “She mixed up the offense very well, even setting the ball to the back row a few time this year. What makes her the setter that she is is that she has the personality of a setter and her teammates trust her.”
And her size made her effective too. Being at 6-0 was able to not only produce 49 kills, but also had 28 blocks.
“It’s nice to have a big tall setter,” Zavala said.
One area Zavala said she felt Maser improved on was her defense as she had 256 digs on the season.
“A lot of teams made her play defense a lot more this year and I thought she handled that very well,” Zavala said.
And being the Crusader setter for two years, Maser already has 1,643 assists on her career.
“She is only going to get better for us,” Zavala said.
Sophia McKinney
Northwest
5-5, Senior, libero
The Northwest defense finished with an area-best 2,046 during the 2021 volleyball season.
Sophia McKinney was a big reason for that.
McKinney finished the season with 506 digs, helping the Vikings reach the state tournament for the 21st consecutive season.
NW coach Lindsey Harders said McKinney was never afraid of keeping balls alive, even if it meant getting bruises on her body.
“Sophia really takes pride in playing defense,” Harders said. “She will hustle after every ball, even if she has to crash into the bleachers in doing so. She always wants to keep the ball somehow and our setters the best ball possible.”
And McKinney did a lot of digging while playing libero for the Vikings during her career. She started as a defensive specialist before moving to libero during the middle of her sophomore year. Since that move, McKinney finished with a school-record 1,444 career digs.
Harders said McKinney improved at the position throughout her career.
“Sophia got so much better during her three years at reading the ball and anticipating where hitters were going to hit their shots,” Harders said. “She’s really had to learn the position and has just owned it. She was the back row force for us.”
McKinney will play volleyball at Doane College next year.
ALL-HEARTLAND SECOND TEAM
Tia Traudt Fr. 6-0 OH Grand Island Finished with 355 kills.
Jessica Babcock Sr. 5-6 OH Adams Central Had 159 kills before ACL injury.
Lucy Ghaifan Jr. 6-0 MH Grand Island CC Had 251 kills with .316 efficiency.
Gracie Woods Jr. 6-0 OH Grand Island CC Had 267 kills and 315 digs.
Sydney Davis Jr. 6-0 MH Centura Led area with 5.1 kills per set.
Claire Kelly Sr. 5-8 S Grand Island Led area with 895 assists.
Ali Bruning So. 5-9 utility Neb. Christian Helped NC to D-1 third place.
ALL-HEARTLAND THIRD TEAM
Haedyn Hoos So. 5-9 OH Grand Island Finished with 341 kills.
Chloe Mader Jr. 5-11 MB Northwest Had 201 kills and 94 blocks.
Reghan Flynn Jr. 5-9 OH Neb. Christian 292 kills with .278 efficiency.
Lexi Jones Jr. 5-11 OH Aurora Led Huskies with 297 kills.
Jordan Plumbtree Sr. 6-0 MB Fullerton Had 218 kills and 35 blocks.
Jill Parr Sr. 5-5 S Hastings SC Finished with 888 assists.
Kailyn Scott Sr. 5-4 utility Broken Bow Had 744 set assists.
ALL-HEARTLAND FOURTH TEAM
Molly Griess Sr. 6-0 MB Neb. Christian Had 61 blocks for Eagles.
Kasey Schuster Jr. 5-5 S Aurora Finished with 823 assists.
Sophie Fitch Sr. 5-9 OH Doniphan-Trumbull Had 266 kills for Cardinals.
Vanessa Wood Sr. 5-10 OH Central Valley Led Cougars with 318 kills.
Kinzi Havranek Sr. 5-9 S Northwest 590 assists, 46 aces, 320 digs.
Jenna Rauert Sr. 5-9 MB/S Wood River Had 86 blocks and 500 assists.
Kaitlyn Hughes So. 5-4 L Burwell Led Area with 586 digs.
Honorable Mention
Adams Central: Lauryn Scott, Jr.; Megyn Scott, So. Arcadia/Loup City: Ellie Oxford, Sr.; Halie Kaslon, Sr.; Tatum Katutska, Jr.; Landri Loos, Jr. Aurora: Rachel Hunter, Sr.; Kirsten Jensen, Jr. Broken Bow: Helle McCaslin, So.; Callie White, Sr. Burwell: Cora Gideon, Jr.; Kierra Ostrom, Sr.; Nikia Williams, Sr. Central City: Ellie Krance, Central Valley: Neleigh Poss, Sr.; Natalie Poss, So.; Dlynn Wood, Sr.; Alexis Johnson, So. Centura: Taya Christensen, Jr.; Hannah Worsley, Sr.; Kyra Wooden, So. Doniphan-Trumbull: Kendyl Brummund, Sr.; Emily Shimmin, So. Elba: Jaime Wysocki, Jr.; Maycee Radke, So.; Angel McKoski, Sr.; Fullerton: McKenna Plumbtree, So.; Teagan Gonsior, Jr. Giltner: Macie Antle, Sr.; Addison Wilson, Jr.; Jaida Eastman, Sr.; Reagan Thompson, Jr. Grand Island: Jaylen Hansen, So. Grand Island Central Catholic: Jenna Heidelk, Sr.; Alyssa Wilson, Sr. Grand Island Northwest: Ashlynn Brown, Sr.; Whitney Loman, Jr.; Taylor Retzlaff, Sr. Hastings: Maddie Hilgendorf, Sr.; Camaron Pfeifer, Sr.; Lainely Benson, So. Hastings St. Cecilia: Erin Sheehy, Sr.; Ryann Sabatka, So.; Lindsey Parr, Fr. Heartland Lutheran: Maggie Bexten, Sr.; Kiki Nyanok, Jr.; Brynn Saddler, Sr.; Abigail Niemeier, Sr.; Nebraska Christian: Shelby McHargue, Sr.; Sidney McHargue, Sr.; Tabitha Seip, Sr.; Olivia Macken, Sr. Ord: Kaidence Wilson, Jr.; Shaylee Jacobs, Sr.; Marin Reilly, So.; Ali Miller, Jr. Palmer: Joslynn Donahey, Jr..; St. Paul: Clara Kunze, Jr.; Jessica Vetick, So.; Maya Becker, Jr. Wood River: Macie Peters, So.; Addison Stutzman, So.; Sage Brabec, So.