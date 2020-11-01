ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Sophie Cerveny leads Hastings to new heights

Taking a day off or going at half-speed isn’t an option for Cerveny.

“Our program has been really good, and that’s because everyone is always working so hard,” she said. “In every practice and every game, you always give 100%. If you are not at your best and are only at 80%, then give 100% of your 80%.”

Cerveny’s jersey number was an unlucky 13 to opponents who struggled to try to get her out.

“Offensively, she put the ball in play consistently,” Speak said. “She was always finding a way to get on base and putting pressure on the pitchers. That’s a huge thing.”

Cerveny led off a loaded top of the lineup for Hastings. If she got on, she knew Sam Schmidt (.492 avg., 57 RBIs), Kaelan Schultz (.495, 50 RBIs, 16 HRs) or Delaney Mullen (.374, 40 RBIs) would likely get her home.

But in addition to trying to get on base, Cerveny works hard to become an advance scout for her teammates.

“I really focus on seeing a lot of pitches,” she said. “Then I can relay to the girls what to expect. I want to get on base after I can do that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the state tournament rematch against Norris to see which team would advance to the championship round, Cerveny did just that.