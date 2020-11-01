ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Sophie Cerveny leads Hastings to new heights

“Practice makes perfect” might be a phrase that is a slight exaggeration.
But in the case of Sophie Cerveny, practice made for the perfect leadoff hitter/outfielder for the Hastings High School softball team.
Cerveny put together a senior season that included a .518 batting average (72-for-139), a .547 on-base percentage, 56 runs and 30 RBIs.
Add in the runs that she prevented in the outfield and her leadership, and you have one big reason why Hastings advanced to the final day of the Class B state tournament for the first time in program history.
She now owns the school records for hits in a season as well as career hits (229).
For her performance, Cerveny has been selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad honorary captain.
Tigers coach Ashley Speak said Cerveny’s dedication in practices throughout her career helped her reach this level.
“People don’t see that she made herself into a great practice player day in and day out,” Speak said. “It’s like a job for her. She wanted to play Division I softball, and she knew what she needed to do to get that opportunity.
“She comes out ready to practice every single day, and for an 18-year-old, that’s not always an easy thing to do. Then that spreads to the other players and makes us a better team.”
Taking a day off or going at half-speed isn’t an option for Cerveny.
“Our program has been really good, and that’s because everyone is always working so hard,” she said. “In every practice and every game, you always give 100%. If you are not at your best and are only at 80%, then give 100% of your 80%.”
Cerveny’s jersey number was an unlucky 13 to opponents who struggled to try to get her out.
“Offensively, she put the ball in play consistently,” Speak said. “She was always finding a way to get on base and putting pressure on the pitchers. That’s a huge thing.”
Cerveny led off a loaded top of the lineup for Hastings. If she got on, she knew Sam Schmidt (.492 avg., 57 RBIs), Kaelan Schultz (.495, 50 RBIs, 16 HRs) or Delaney Mullen (.374, 40 RBIs) would likely get her home.
But in addition to trying to get on base, Cerveny works hard to become an advance scout for her teammates.
“I really focus on seeing a lot of pitches,” she said. “Then I can relay to the girls what to expect. I want to get on base after I can do that.”
In the state tournament rematch against Norris to see which team would advance to the championship round, Cerveny did just that.
She led off the bottom of the first with a single on the sixth pitch, and Mullen later hit a 3-run home run that gave the Tigers the lead for good.
Cerveny also set the table in the previous game, a Thursday night elimination showdown against rival Northwest to see which team would advance to the final day of the state tournament for the first time in its history.
The Vikings jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but Hastings closed it to 6-5 entering the bottom of the seventh.
“The coaches talked that if we could get back to the top of the lineup (for the seventh), we were confident we’d win the game,” Speak said. “The whole team did a great job there.”
Cerveny beat out an infield single, and Schultz hit a three-run walk-off homer.
Hastings lost to Omaha Skutt in the championship round, but this was the first time that a Hastings High girls sports team played for a state title.
“That means so much to us,” Cerveny said. “You’d hear things about how Hastings can’t make it to Friday at the state tournament. Then we finally did it and became the runner-up.
“We never gave up on each other. We always trust each other. We’ve been playing softball together since we were 8, so being best friends is a big part of it.”
While Cerveny’s abilities as a leadoff hitter get plenty of attention, Speak said her play in center field was also vital to the team’s success.
“In the outfield, she took total control,” she said. “She’d rob teams of home runs. It seemed like every game she’d make a great play.”
Cerveny reached her goal of earning an opportunity to play for a Div. I program. She will join the team at Nebraska-Omaha in the fall.
She’s ready for that challenge and to put in the work in practice to succeed there as well.
“In high school, it’s not like you can take any day off,” she said. “But in college it will be go-go-go all the time. There’s lifting every day and things like that. It’ll be an adjustment, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Speak expects good things to continue from Cerveny.
“I think she’ll play,” she said. “She’ll compete. She never gives up on an at-bat and really adjusts well, so I think she will compete for a spot.”
While excited for the future, Cerveny appreciates the opportunity the Tigers had this fall to put together a memorable 33-5 season.
“I’m so glad that there was a season,” she said. “I didn’t want to miss out on it like other people had to miss out on their seasons because of everything going on (due to COVID-19). It was so much fun to have one more season with my best friends.”
