Alliance sends Central City/Fullerton into Class B losers bracket with 8-2 victory

CRETE — Central City/Fullerton couldn’t solve Alliance pitcher Jakob Callan during the Class B American Legion seniors state tournament Sunday.
Despite walking six to go with six strikeouts over six innings, Callan held Central City/Fullerton to two runs and three hits to lead Alliance to an 8-2 winners bracket victory.
Alliance took the lead with two runs in the top of the second and added three more in both the fifth and seventh innings.
Central City/Fullerton didn’t push a run across against Callan until the sixth inning when it trailed 5-0.
Tres Gonsior took the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with nine strikeouts and three walks over six innings.
Central City/Fullerton (23-5) will attempt to keep its season alive when it faces host Crete Monday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.
Alliance 020 030 3—8 10 1
CC/F (23-5) 000 001 1—2 3 2
WP—Callan. LP—Gonsior. 2B—A, Garza. HR—A, Clarke.
Crete 6, Broken Bow 5
Broken Bow saw its season end in heartbreaking fashion Sunday at the Class B seniors state tournament.
After scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead, Broken Bow saw Crete tie it in the bottom of the sixth and score the walk-off run with two outs in the seventh.
Lucas Lehnhoff was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score pinch hitter Madaux DeLong, who walked before Reece Vertin and Tadd TeBrink singled.
Broken Bow used three consecutive RBI singles from Max Denson, Carter Johnson and Austin Harvey to take its lead in the sixth.
Blake Denson and Eli Coble each had two hits for Broken Bow, which finished its season with a 20-10 record.
Broken Bow (20-10) 100 013 0—5 7 5
Crete 003 011 1—6 8 3
WP—Hartwig. LP—B. Denson. 2B—BB, B. Denson; C, TeBrink.