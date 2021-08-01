Alliance sends Central City/Fullerton into Class B losers bracket with 8-2 victory

CRETE — Central City/Fullerton couldn’t solve Alliance pitcher Jakob Callan during the Class B American Legion seniors state tournament Sunday.

Despite walking six to go with six strikeouts over six innings, Callan held Central City/Fullerton to two runs and three hits to lead Alliance to an 8-2 winners bracket victory.

Alliance took the lead with two runs in the top of the second and added three more in both the fifth and seventh innings.

Central City/Fullerton didn’t push a run across against Callan until the sixth inning when it trailed 5-0.

Tres Gonsior took the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with nine strikeouts and three walks over six innings.

Central City/Fullerton (23-5) will attempt to keep its season alive when it faces host Crete Monday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.

Alliance 020 030 3—8 10 1

CC/F (23-5) 000 001 1—2 3 2

WP—Callan. LP—Gonsior. 2B—A, Garza. HR—A, Clarke.

Crete 6, Broken Bow 5