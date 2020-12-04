Amherst claims Ravenna duals title

RAVENNA — Amherst flexed its muscles a little bit at the Ravenna Dom Reicks Dual Tournament.
The Class C No. 8-rated Broncos (Huskermat.com) recorded all eight of their wins by pin to defeat Ravenna 48-33 in the championship dual Friday at Ravenna High School.
That capped a 4-0 day for Amherst, which had five wrestlers go undefeated on the day — Gavin Skrakla (106-113 pounds), Ian Hughes (120), Quentyn Frank (No. 1 at 132), Josh Klingelhoefer (160-170) and Wyatt Anderson (220-285).
That pleased coach Chase Klingelhoefer, whose Broncos also defeated Wood River (59-24), Loomis/Bertrand (78-6) and Ansley/Litchfield (55-21).
“I thought we wrestled very good today,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids in the lower weights that performed very well for us. Overall, it was a good day for us.”
And the Broncos didn’t waste any time building a 36-9 lead after eight matches as Anderson (220), Michaela Blivainis (113), Hughes, Caleb Bivainis (126), Frank and Creyton Cumpston (138) all recorded pins during that span.
But the Bluejays made it interesting.
Quenton Ackley (145), Hunter Douglas (152) and Payton Reisbeck (160) all recorded first period pins to cut the big deficit down to 36-27.
But Amherst won two of the final three matches to take the dual.
“I think Ravenna has a lot of great kids. A few of the matches could have gone the other way but they really wrestled tough,” Coach Klingelhoefer said. “Their kids did what they were supposed to do to get the wins that they did. We just did enough.”
Ravenna coach Trey Rossman said he was pleased to take second at the home event.
“For us to get second at home to a great program in Amherst, we’ll take that,” Rossman said. “I just wanted the kids to wrestle hard out there and I think they did that. There’s always matches that we would like to have back but I thought we performed well.”
The Bluejays finished 3-1 on the day and had four wrestlers go undefeated in Ackley, Douglas, Jesse Drahota (182) and Thomas Psota (285). That capped a 4-1 week as Ravenna opened the season with a 63-15 victory over Doniphan-Trumbull Thursday. The Bluejays also defeated Arcadia/Loup City (63-18), Centura (64-18) and Twin Loup (59-21) during the tournament.
Rossman said it’s a good start to the season.
“We had a lot of kids had big days for us today. Quenton, Hunter and Jesse are our captains and they performed like they were and Thomas is wrestling with a lot of confidence at the start of the season,” Rossman said. “And what helped us is that we wrestled at home both days and we wanted to perform well in front of the home crowd. We can improve in our conditioning and clean up some technical things. I’m glad the kids got a chance to compete.”
