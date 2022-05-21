Another golden moment: Arcadia-Loup City's Jessica Stieb wins second All-Class gold medal in shot put

OMAHA – Mondays are rough enough.

Can you imagine what a December Monday was like for Arcadia-Loup City track and field coach Paul Henry when he heard this news.

Your defending state champion athlete tore her anterior cruciate ligament during a weekend basketball game as she went up for a layup.

“I was actually gone for the weekend,” Henry said.

But all was not lost for Arcadia-Loup City junior Jessica Stieb.

“Knowing Jessica, we just kind of put it on the backburner, although we had our fingers crossed,” Henry said. “And at the same time, if she would have needed to get that knee taken care of, that would have been the thing to do.”

Instead, Stieb headed for rehabilitation.

“When I got into the doctor and they said, ‘Well if you do rehab pretty hard, you can throw this year,’” Stieb said. “So I was really excited. I hit rehab pretty hard and physical therapy. I was really excited to be able to compete this year.”

Stieb earned a second-straight all-class girls gold medal in the shot put with a 47-5 1/4 mark during her first of six throws at the Class C State Track and Field Meet Saturday.

The feat occurred one day after Stieb won the Class C girls discus by three inches with a 137-11 toss.

“I’ve just quit doubting what she can do,” Henry said. “She just keeps taking things out further and further. What a heck of a season.”

Stieb, who was the lone Class C girl to top 40 feet among 24 state competitors, entered the weekend with a season-best heave of 44-5 3/4. She topped that mark on five of her six tosses in the ring outside of Omaha Burke Stadium.

“Really I thought it was a 43,” Stieb said of her first throw,” she said. “But when they said 47, I was really excited. I was thinking of 47

(feet) coming in. When I hit it on my first throw, I was so happy.

“I haven’t really hit anywhere close to my PR all year. At districts, I hit a 44, but it was not quite my PR. I was kind of a little bummed. Then coming into state, I just kind of wanted to get a 47 is what I was going for all day.”

Stieb caught a break Saturday with the weather. It was only 49 degrees and cloudy with a slight north-northwest wind during the morning field events.

“I prefer it being cold because then I can get warmed up that way,” Stieb said. “When it’s really hot, I tend to not throw very well. I hate the heat.”

Henry had a feeling Stieb’s season would be golden during late February. That is when she received medical clearance to compete in an indoor meet for high school athletes at Concordia University in Seward.

“She went 44-9 there. She broke our school record off two days of practice,” Henry said. “We thought we were going to be OK.

“I don’t know if the tires are going to be on the vehicle on the way home,” he said. “It’s going to kind of glide right there after this.”

Here are other top Class C area performances from Saturday:

- Centura junior Sydney finished second in the girls high jump with a 5-6 personal record. Classmate Paige Crawford was seventh at 5-2. Centura’s boys also finished fourth in the 400 relay at 44.57.

- Myles Sadd paced Doniphan-Trumbull with a third-place finish in the boys long jump at 21-5¼.

- Ord had a pair of fifth-place finishes from Lexis Vancura in the girls triple jump (35-3) and Johnathan DeRiso in the boys 800 (2:03.64).

- Hastings St. Cecilia’s girls received a medal from Shaye Butler in the shot put (fourth). St. Cecilia finished eight with 21 points.