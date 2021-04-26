Ansley-Litchfield's Carli Bailey claims CNTC girls athlete award after rough start

The Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships did not start well for Carli Bailey.
The Ansley-Litchfield junior tripped over one of the hurdles in the 100 hurdles and was DQed from the race.
While she said that was upsetting, Bailey put that behind her.
She came back to finish second with a personal-best 58.50 seconds in the 400. About 35 minutes later, she won the 300 hurdles with a 48.13.
For that, she was named the Grand Island Independent Most Outstanding Athlete of the Meet Monday at Northwest High School.
Bailey said she just had to move past what happened to her in the 100 hurdles.
“I was pretty upset after the 100 hurdles but it was just motivation for me to go on and do my hardest after that,” she said.
Ansley-Litchfield coach Lynette Finley said she told Bailey to clear her head and move on. Finley also said she was confident she was going to perform better.
“She was mad and when she gets that way, she ttacks. I had no doubt she was going to go out there and kill it,” Finley said. “That’s just her mentality.”
In the 400, Bailey fell behind to Northwest’s Reba Mader and made a push to catch her near the end, but couldn’t quite get the win as Mader won the race in 58.40.
In the 300 hurdles, Bailey got out to a good lead but slowed up a little when she cleared the last hurdle. She still managed to win the race over Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel, who was second in 48.13.
Bailey admitted she was getting tired near the end of the 300 hurdles, especially after not getting much recovery time after the 400 but knew she had to finish.
“I was very exhausted as I felt like I was walking over the last one,” Bailey said. “But I had to power through. I’ve always been a competitive person so I knew I was going to try and compete no matter what.”
Finley said Bailey is an athlete who is always going to perform.
“I didn’t think she looked exhausted (after the 300 hurdles) but she is a great athlete who performs to her top level,” Finley said. “I never have a doubt in the way she’s going to perform. She’s laying it all out there.”
“And she’s deserving of this because she works hard and she gets out five days a week. She doesn’t care whether it’s a practice or a meet. There’s times when she has to practice with the boys and makes them better too.”
Lastly, Bailey said she enjoyed her experience in competing in the CNTC and was happy with how she responded.
“I’m very thankful for everything today,” Bailey said. “I’m thankful for my coaches and my teammates. This is just a great experience.”