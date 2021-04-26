Ansley-Litchfield's Carli Bailey claims CNTC girls athlete award after rough start

In the 300 hurdles, Bailey got out to a good lead but slowed up a little when she cleared the last hurdle. She still managed to win the race over Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel, who was second in 48.13.

Bailey admitted she was getting tired near the end of the 300 hurdles, especially after not getting much recovery time after the 400 but knew she had to finish.

“I was very exhausted as I felt like I was walking over the last one,” Bailey said. “But I had to power through. I’ve always been a competitive person so I knew I was going to try and compete no matter what.”

Finley said Bailey is an athlete who is always going to perform.

“I didn’t think she looked exhausted (after the 300 hurdles) but she is a great athlete who performs to her top level,” Finley said. “I never have a doubt in the way she’s going to perform. She’s laying it all out there.”

“And she’s deserving of this because she works hard and she gets out five days a week. She doesn’t care whether it’s a practice or a meet. There’s times when she has to practice with the boys and makes them better too.”

Lastly, Bailey said she enjoyed her experience in competing in the CNTC and was happy with how she responded.

“I’m very thankful for everything today,” Bailey said. “I’m thankful for my coaches and my teammates. This is just a great experience.”

