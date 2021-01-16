Aquinas claims Northwest duals tournament

After its dual with Aquinas, Central City defeated Ogallala 42-27.

It really wasn’t the best day for the Bison, who finished 3-2.

“I didn’t feel like we were ready to wrestle, especially against Pierce. We need to find a way to be ready to wrestling from the get-go, especially in those big matches,” Garfield said. “As a team overall, I feel we didn’t wrestle up to our potential. But I’m glad we got to compete in this tournament because there are great teams and great individuals here in Class B as well as Aquinas. Wrestling that kind of competition gets you better.”

Central City, who is No. 1 in the Class C tournament ratings, did have five individuals finish 5-0 on the day in Drew Garfield (No. 1 at 106), Cole Kunz (No. 2 at 113), Tristan Burbach (No. 6 at 120), Dyson Kunz (No. 1 at 138) and Sam Moore (No. 2 at 170).

Moore also earned his 150th career victory and his 100th career pin on the day.

“Don’t get me wrong, we did have some good individual performances and those guys really had good days for us,” Darin Garfield said.