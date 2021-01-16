Aquinas claims Northwest duals tournament

The Aquinas wrestling team showed why is a team to be reckoned with when the state tournament comes around.
The Class C No. 1-rated dual team Monarchs (NSWCA) had a dominate day as they went 5-0 and had six wrestlers go undefeated to claim the Northwest dual tournament Saturday.
The Monarchs earned a 44-21 win over Class B No. 6 Pierce in the final.
Central City coach Darin Garfield, whose Bison fell to the Monarchs 47-27 in the first match of tournament play, said the Monarchs showed why they are one of the better teams in the state.
“They are definitely deep all the way through,” said Garfield, whose team lost a 42-27 dual to Aquinas earlier in the season. “They have difficult matchups for anybody, especially in duals.”
Noah Scott (132), Christopher Nickolite (No. 2 at 145), Rielly Miller (195-220) and Coy Meysenburg (220-285) all went 5-0, while Paul Buresh (195-220) was 4-0 and Hunter Vandenberg (No. 2 at 138) was 3-0. Jacob Kavan (113), Zach Zitek (No. 2 at 126) and Michael Andel (No. 5 at 182) finished 4-1 for the Monarchs.
Aquinas, which is ranked No. 3 in tournament ratings, dominated its pool by defeating York 60-16, Northwest 57-21 and Ogallala 49-18 before its tournament wins over Central City and Pierce.
Central City finished third overall. The Class C No. 3-rated dual team Bison went 2-1 in their pool, defeating Elkhorn South 78-6 and Class B No. 1 Hastings 49-27 while falling to Pierce 42-33.
After its dual with Aquinas, Central City defeated Ogallala 42-27.
It really wasn’t the best day for the Bison, who finished 3-2.
“I didn’t feel like we were ready to wrestle, especially against Pierce. We need to find a way to be ready to wrestling from the get-go, especially in those big matches,” Garfield said. “As a team overall, I feel we didn’t wrestle up to our potential. But I’m glad we got to compete in this tournament because there are great teams and great individuals here in Class B as well as Aquinas. Wrestling that kind of competition gets you better.”
Central City, who is No. 1 in the Class C tournament ratings, did have five individuals finish 5-0 on the day in Drew Garfield (No. 1 at 106), Cole Kunz (No. 2 at 113), Tristan Burbach (No. 6 at 120), Dyson Kunz (No. 1 at 138) and Sam Moore (No. 2 at 170).
Moore also earned his 150th career victory and his 100th career pin on the day.
“Don’t get me wrong, we did have some good individual performances and those guys really had good days for us,” Darin Garfield said.
Northwest finished 2-3 to take sixth. The Vikings fell to Ogallala 45-33 and got a 57-22 win over York. The Vikings dropped to the consolation pool and defeated Elkhorn North 63-18 before falling to Hastings, No. 1 in Class B duals, 53-30.
Grady Arends (No. 5 at 120) led the way by going 5-0, while Austin Cooley (No. 3 at 160) and Victor Isele (195) each went 4-1 for the Vikings.
“It was an up and down day but we knew going in it was going to be a tough tournament,” Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said. “There are a lot of good teams here. I got a lot of our young guys in here to get them some mat time. That’s how they are going to get better.”
Cooley was one of the highlights for the Vikings as he grabbed his 100th career victory.
Hastings fell to Pierce 40-33 but defeated Elkhorn North 68-12 before falling to Central City. The Tigers earned their matchup with Northwest by defeating York 58-21.
Landon Weidner (No. 3 at 145) and Blake Davis (No. 3 at 220) went 5-0 for the Tigers, while Cameron Brumbaugh (No. 6 at 106), Jaden Meyer (113), Elijah Johnson (126), Jett Samuelson (152) and Jackson Phelps (170) finished 4-1 on the day.