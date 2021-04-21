Arcadia-Loup City's Stieb already excelling in throwing events

Arcadia-Loup City has had a lot of talented throwers in the past.
Thanks to Jessica Stieb’s strong start to the season, that tradition is still going on strongly.
The Rebel sophomore has already thrown 42-2 1/2 in the shot put and 134-3 in the discus.
Those are not only the best marks in the area, but some of the best in the state regardless of class.
While leading the area in both events, the discus throw is the second-best throw in Class C and All-Class, and the shot put toss is second-best in Class C and fourth in the All-Class.
Stieb said she can not believe the start she’s having, especially after not even having a freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After not competing last year, I figured I would be back to square one like I did in eighth grade,” she said. “I’m really shocked to be doing this well so far.”
ALC coach Paul Henry said Stieb has been consistent in both events as she has thrown over 39-0 in the shot put and over 120 in the discus in all of the meets.
“She has beyond exceeded expectations of where we thought she would be as a sophomore,” Henry said. “She’s been consistent in both events, especially in the discus. It shows where she can go down the line if she can keep improving. And she never ceases to amaze me in the shot put. She’s doing great so far. Who knows what she could have done as a freshman last year?”
Stieb has achieved both goals she wanted to achieve. She wanted to get over 40 feet in the shot put and 120 in the discus.
“I’m excited that I’m able to reach those goals, now it’s to see how much I can improve going forward,” Stieb said. “
But Stieb isn’t the only Rebel having success this season.
Sadie Ference has thrown 113-8 in the discus, while Kylie Jerabek has thrown 105-10 this season.
“Those two are doing very well and they’ve improved a lot too throughout the season,” Stieb said. “We push each other every day and that’s why we’re having the success that we are.”
And the Rebels have had a tradition of throwers who have been successful. Addison Henry, Paul’s daughter, captured the Class C and All-Class discus title in 2016 and won the Class C shot put in 2017, and have had a number of medalists in both events in the past.
“These kids know that we’ve had throwers in the past that have done something,” coach Henry said. “They don’t want to let them down and so far they are doing a great job.”
Because of the start by the throwers, many of them will likely take part in the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships, which is set for 3 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School.
Henry said the CNTC is a meet he always hopes all his athletes get to take a part in.
“We point to that meet every year for all of our athletes,” Henry said. “We try to make (qualifying for the meet) their first goal because if they get to compete in Central Nebraska, that’s a setup for conference and district and are in the running of making it to the state meet if you have a good day.”
If the entries were to be released today, she would have the top mark in both events.
Stieb said she’s excited to be taking part in the meet.
“I didn’t even think I would be able to get to that meet since I’m a sophomore,” Stieb said. “I’m excited to see what I can do in that meet as well as my teammates.”
Stieb and the Rebels get a chance to improve on their times and marks as they compete today in the Palmer Invite.
Reminder to coaches
Since a few meets got moved to Friday, we are moving the CNTC entry deadline to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Entries will be released on the Independent website sometime Saturday evening and will be in the Sunday print edition.
Aurora athletes took part at Trackfest Tuesday
Aurora took part in the Nebraska Track and Field Festival Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista South.
The Huskies didn’t have any champions but did bring home some medalists.
In the boys individual events, Daniel Elge finished second in the shot put (54-7 1/2), Caden Carlson was fifth in the pole vault (13-6), Carsen Staehr was fourth in the triple jump (40-11 3/4) and sixth in the long jump (20-2), and Gage Griffith was fifth in the shot put (51-11 1/2).
On the girls side, Emilly Erickson was fourth in the triple jump (34-2 1/4), while Cassidy Knust was fourth in the pole vault (9-6).
Both 400 relay teams took second in their races (boys 45.40, girls 52.82).