Arcadia-Loup City's Stieb already excelling in throwing events

Arcadia-Loup City has had a lot of talented throwers in the past.

Thanks to Jessica Stieb’s strong start to the season, that tradition is still going on strongly.

The Rebel sophomore has already thrown 42-2 1/2 in the shot put and 134-3 in the discus.

Those are not only the best marks in the area, but some of the best in the state regardless of class.

While leading the area in both events, the discus throw is the second-best throw in Class C and All-Class, and the shot put toss is second-best in Class C and fourth in the All-Class.

Stieb said she can not believe the start she’s having, especially after not even having a freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After not competing last year, I figured I would be back to square one like I did in eighth grade,” she said. “I’m really shocked to be doing this well so far.”

ALC coach Paul Henry said Stieb has been consistent in both events as she has thrown over 39-0 in the shot put and over 120 in the discus in all of the meets.