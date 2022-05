Arcadia-Loup City's Stieb dominates throwing events at C-6 district meet

CAIRO — At the Class C, District 6 meet, Jessica Stieb did what she’s been doing all season.

Dominating the throwing events.

The Arcadia-Loup City junior went out and dominated both throwing events during the Class C, District 6 Meet Thursday at Centura.

Stieb threw a personal-best 151-5 in the discus, while throwing a season-best 44-5 3/4 in the shot put.

Stieb’s throw in the discus is the best mark thrown in the state this season regardless of class.

“I really can’t complain about how the day went, especially in the discus,” Stieb said. “That was awesome to accomplish that.”

And she threw into a strong wind as she was throwing to the south. She said she felt the wind wasn’t going to be too bad for her as she got the mark on her third throw of competition. Ravenna’s Sarah McKeon was second after throwing 122-7.

“At first, I thought it would be too strong and I wouldn’t get it flat enough, which would cause (it) to turn over and come down. But I took a couple of warmups and those throws felt really good.

“I didn’t think it was anywhere near 150, I figured it was a high 140. I’ve been wanting to get 150 all year so it was amazing to hear.”

Stieb is the second Rebel in the girls program to throw over 150 in the discus. ALC coach Paul Henry’s daughter Addison threw a 154-8 in 2016.

Henry said he knew it was a good throw.

“I was standing right there waiting to hear what the mark was going to be,” Henry said.

And that momentum carried over into the shot put. She got the mark during the first throw of competition. She was consistent as most of her throws were over 40.

Stieb, who is the returning Class C state champion and All-class gold medal winner in the shot put, won the event over Ord’s Allison Moudry, who threw 36-10 1/4.

Henry said Stieb is an athlete that is always wanting to do better.

“She’s just a determined competitor,” Henry said. “She just has a desire to want to get better and improve on her marks. For her to get her marks today sets her up well for next week, especially for confidence.”

There was a question if Stieb would even be out for track after tearing her ACL during the early part of the basketball season. She got cleared by the doctor a short time later and they told her she can compete in track and field.

“Even in late February, we weren’t for sure if we were going to have Jessica so everything right now is a bonus,” Henry said.

While being happy to compete in track and field, she’s never thought she would have had the marks she’s thrown this year.

“I didn’t think I would be performing this well,” she said. “I just wanted to come out and not only do my best but have some fun. There’s no way I thought I would be hitting the marks that I have been hitting.

“I really don’t notice a difference with it on. It doesn’t feel like I tore it. It feels normal.”

There’s a few things Stieb wants to accomplish at the state meet.

“I want to improve on my personal marks,” Stieb said. “Winning the events would really be nice but I want the marks to improve.”

Meanwhile, the Grand Island Central Catholic boys claimed the district title with 126 points, 23 ahead of runner-up Centura.

The Crusaders won seven events and will take four athletes to the state meet.

Gage Steinke and Brayton Johnson were part of three GICC wins. Individually, Steinke won the 100 (11.23) and pole vault (14-3), while Johnson took the 200 (22.86) and 400 (53.12).

Ben Alberts captured the 800 (2:03.88), while Isaac Herbek claimed the triple jump (43-4 1/2). Alberts also qualified in the 400 (second, 53.35) and Herbek earned a state spot in the long jump (21-6).

The four teamed together in winning the 1,600 relay (3:34.12).

“We had a lot of individuals step up for us,” GICC coach Keith Kester said. “These kids have done it, not only this but throughout their careers. When they step into their events, they are ready to compete and you are asking for that as a coach.”

The Crusader girls will take two individuals to the state meet. Marissa Rerucha captured the pole vault (11-0), while Avery O’Boyle was second in the 3,200 (12:48.61).

Kester said that there is a good chance the Crusaders will have more qualifiers depending on results from other districts.

HL’s Nyanok wins D-5 girls long jump

BURWELL — Kiki Nyanok came away with a title at the Class D, District 5 Meet.

The Heartland Lutheran junior won the long jump during the meet Thursday in Burwell.

Nyanok won the long jump at 16-5 1/4 over Elm Creek’s Ashley Bauer, who leaped 15-6 1/4.

Nyanok is a state qualifier in not only the long jump, but also qualified in the 100, where she finished second at 13.65.

Riverside won the boys title with 140 points, while Elm Creek took home the girls title.

