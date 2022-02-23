 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Basketball Summaries
Area Basketball Summaries

FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Boys

Class B, Subdistrict 6 Tournament

At York

Aurora 56, Crete 43

Crete 7 15 15 6—43

Aurora 15 12 13 16—56

CRETE—Jabin Gardiner 13, Lane Wendelin 12, Aidan McDowell 9, Tadd Tebrink 5, Mason Crumbliss 4

AURORA—Nate Nachtigal 17, Carlos Collazo 15, Preston Ramaekers 13, Chase Phillips 7, Drew Knust 2, Carson Staehr 2.

Area Boys Subdistrict Glance

Class A

District 6 Tournament

Monday, Feb. 28

Omaha Bryan (6-16) at Omaha Creighton Prep (15-7), 6 p.m.

Grand Island (10-12) at Lincoln Northeast (17-6), TBA

Wednesday, March 2

at TBA

Championship, TBA

Class B

Subdistrict 6

At York

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Championship

Aurora 56, Crete 43

Subdistrict 7

At McCook

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Championship

McCook 58, Northwest 54

Class C-1

Subdistrict 9

At Adams Central

Thursday, Feb. 24

Championship

Wood River (19-6) vs. Adams Central (12-11), 6:30 p.m.

Subdistrict 10

At St. Paul

Thursday, Feb. 24

Championship

Central City (20-5) vs. Centura (14-10) , 7 p.m.

Subdistrict 9

At Hastings St. Cecilia

Thursday, Feb. 24

Hastings St. Cecilia (17-7) vs. Sandy Creek (15-9), 7 p.m.

Subdistrict 10

At Grand Island CC

Thursday, Feb. 24

Championship

Grand Island CC ( 20-3) vs. Amherst (20-3), 7 p.m.

Class D-1

Subdistrict 3

At Cedar Rapids

Thursday, Feb. 22

Championship

Riverside (18-6) vs. High Plains (10-13) 6:30 p.m.

Subdistrict 6

At Ainsworth

Thursday, Feb. 24

Championship

Ainsworth (17-7) vs. Burwell (21-3), 6 p.m.

Class D-2

Subdistrict 7

Thursday, Feb. 24

Championship

Fullerton (8-14) vs. Spalding Academy (10-14) 7 p.m.

Area Girls Subdistrict Glance

Class A

District 1

Thursday, February 24

Grand Island (2-20) at Omaha South, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 26

OS-GI winner at Millard South (24-0), 1 p.m.

Papillion-LaVista South (12-10) at North Platte (12-9), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Championship, TBA

Class B

Subdistrict 6

At Adams Central0

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Championship

Adams Central 69, Northwest 56

District Finals

Class C-1

District 2 final

Friday, Feb. 25

At Aurora

Broken Bow (21-4) vs. Omaha Gross (10-12), 7 p.m.

District 4 final

At North Platte

Friday, Feb. 25

Grand Island CC (19-5) vs. Chase County (19-7), 7 p.m.

District 7 final

At St. Paul

Friday, Feb. 25

St. Paul (20-4) vs. Columbus Scotus (16-8), 6 p.m.

Class C-2

District 1 final

at Hastings St. Cecilia

Friday, Feb. 25

Hastings St. Cecilia (22-2) vs. Centennial (9-15), 6:30 p.m.

Class D-1

District 3 final

At Columbus Lakeview

Friday, Feb. 25

Ravenna (20-5) vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic (12-15), 7 p.m.

District 6 final

At Kearney

Friday, Feb. 25

Alma (19-4) vs. Nebraska Christian (19-5), 7 p.m.

