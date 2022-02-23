Area Basketball Summaries

Boys
Class B, Subdistrict 6 Tournament
At York
Aurora 56, Crete 43
Crete 7 15 15 6—43
Aurora 15 12 13 16—56
CRETE—Jabin Gardiner 13, Lane Wendelin 12, Aidan McDowell 9, Tadd Tebrink 5, Mason Crumbliss 4
AURORA—Nate Nachtigal 17, Carlos Collazo 15, Preston Ramaekers 13, Chase Phillips 7, Drew Knust 2, Carson Staehr 2.
Area Boys Subdistrict Glance
Class A
District 6 Tournament
Monday, Feb. 28
Omaha Bryan (6-16) at Omaha Creighton Prep (15-7), 6 p.m.
Grand Island (10-12) at Lincoln Northeast (17-6), TBA
Wednesday, March 2
at TBA
Championship, TBA
Class B
Subdistrict 6
At York
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Championship
Aurora 56, Crete 43
Subdistrict 7
At McCook
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Championship
McCook 58, Northwest 54
Class C-1
Subdistrict 9
At Adams Central
Thursday, Feb. 24
Championship
Wood River (19-6) vs. Adams Central (12-11), 6:30 p.m.
Subdistrict 10
At St. Paul
Thursday, Feb. 24
Championship
Central City (20-5) vs. Centura (14-10) , 7 p.m.
Subdistrict 9
At Hastings St. Cecilia
Thursday, Feb. 24
Hastings St. Cecilia (17-7) vs. Sandy Creek (15-9), 7 p.m.
Subdistrict 10
At Grand Island CC
Thursday, Feb. 24
Championship
Grand Island CC ( 20-3) vs. Amherst (20-3), 7 p.m.
Class D-1
Subdistrict 3
At Cedar Rapids
Thursday, Feb. 22
Championship
Riverside (18-6) vs. High Plains (10-13) 6:30 p.m.
Subdistrict 6
At Ainsworth
Thursday, Feb. 24
Championship
Ainsworth (17-7) vs. Burwell (21-3), 6 p.m.
Class D-2
Subdistrict 7
Thursday, Feb. 24
Championship
Fullerton (8-14) vs. Spalding Academy (10-14) 7 p.m.
Area Girls Subdistrict Glance
Class A
District 1
Thursday, February 24
Grand Island (2-20) at Omaha South, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 26
OS-GI winner at Millard South (24-0), 1 p.m.
Papillion-LaVista South (12-10) at North Platte (12-9), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
Championship, TBA
Class B
Subdistrict 6
At Adams Central0
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Championship
Adams Central 69, Northwest 56
District Finals
Class C-1
District 2 final
Friday, Feb. 25
At Aurora
Broken Bow (21-4) vs. Omaha Gross (10-12), 7 p.m.
District 4 final
At North Platte
Friday, Feb. 25
Grand Island CC (19-5) vs. Chase County (19-7), 7 p.m.
District 7 final
At St. Paul
Friday, Feb. 25
St. Paul (20-4) vs. Columbus Scotus (16-8), 6 p.m.
Class C-2
District 1 final
at Hastings St. Cecilia