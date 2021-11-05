Area football roundup: Aurora, Ord, Burwell, Spalding Academy advance into semifinals

Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14

AURORA — Aurora moved one win away from another appearance in the Class B championship game thanks in large part to the performance of running back Carlos Callazo.

The junior rushed for four touchdowns to lead the Huskies past Scottsbluff 34-14 in the quarterfinals Friday.

Collazo scored on runs of 5, 41, 33 and 42 yards to help Aurora take a 27-14 lead.

After Scottsbluff was forced to go for it late from deep in its own territory, the Huskies (9-2) took over and added a 3-yard score by Mack Owens.

Aurora hosts Omaha Skutt in next Friday’s semifinals.

Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7

ORD — Defending Class C-2 champion Ord picked up its second running clock win of the postseason by routing Lincoln Lutheran.

The Chanticleers (10-1) raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead.

Quarterback Dylan Hurlburt rushed for 104 yards and passed for 77. He had touchdown runs of 28 and 1 yards and connected with John DeRiso on a 60-yard pass.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DeRiso also had a 12-yard scoring run while Gage Racek added touchdowns of 9 and 15 yards.