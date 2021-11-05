 Skip to main content
Area football roundup: Aurora, Ord, Burwell, Spalding Academy advance into semifinals
Area football roundup: Aurora, Ord, Burwell, Spalding Academy advance into semifinals

Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14

AURORA — Aurora moved one win away from another appearance in the Class B championship game thanks in large part to the performance of running back Carlos Callazo.

The junior rushed for four touchdowns to lead the Huskies past Scottsbluff 34-14 in the quarterfinals Friday.

Collazo scored on runs of 5, 41, 33 and 42 yards to help Aurora take a 27-14 lead.

After Scottsbluff was forced to go for it late from deep in its own territory, the Huskies (9-2) took over and added a 3-yard score by Mack Owens.

Aurora hosts Omaha Skutt in next Friday’s semifinals.

Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7

ORD — Defending Class C-2 champion Ord picked up its second running clock win of the postseason by routing Lincoln Lutheran.

The Chanticleers (10-1) raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead.

Quarterback Dylan Hurlburt rushed for 104 yards and passed for 77. He had touchdown runs of 28 and 1 yards and connected with John DeRiso on a 60-yard pass.

DeRiso also had a 12-yard scoring run while Gage Racek added touchdowns of 9 and 15 yards.

Lincoln Lutheran (8-3) was held to 118 total yards, including 5 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Ord travels to Archbishop Bergan for next Friday’s semifinals in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18BURWELL — Burwell took another step towards another Class D-1 championship game appearance with a convincing win over Anselmo-Merna Friday.

Caleb Busch piled up 233 yards and four touchdowns on only 20 carries.

Titus Gideon was 10-for-13 for 109 yards with a touchdown to Alex Gideon and also ran for a score.

The Longhorns (11-0) travel to Howells-Dodge next Friday for the semifinal round.

Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25MCCOOL JUNCTION — Spalding Academy continued its impressive playoff run by outscoring McCool Junction 18-0 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

The Shamrocks (9-1) defeated defending six-man champion McCool Junction and last year’s runner-p Sterling on the road in back-to-back weeks to open the playoffs.

Daniel Diessner capped off the comeback with touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards.

Spalding Academy hosts undefeated and top-seeded Potter-Dix next Friday in the semifinals.

