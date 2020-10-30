AREA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Burwell pulls away from Howells-Dodge

HOWELLS — Caleb Busch scored six touchdowns while running for 287 yards on 31 carries as Burwell defeated Howells-Dodge 50-14 in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs on Friday night.

The Jaguars led 8-2 after the opening frame, but then Busch went to work behind a dominating offensive line for the Longhorns. He scored on runs of 11 and 18 yards in the second quarter to give Burwell a 23-8 halftime lead.

“Teams always give us their best shot right off the bat,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “And, until you get adjusted and play to the speed of the team and get used to it sometimes it takes awhile to get adjusted. I am really proud of our guys, we found some things that started working.”

It was just as dominating after half, as Busch ripped off runs of 45, 9, 51 and 14 yards for Burwell and defensively, the Longhorns held Howells (7-3) to 23 yards rushing on 29 attempts. Burwell will host a rematch with Neligh-Oakdale next Friday in the Class D-1 quarterfinals.

at Howells

Burwell (10-0) 2 21 27 0 — 50

Howells-Dodge (7-3) 8 0 6 0 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

HD — Levi Belina 4 run (Belina run)