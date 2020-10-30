AREA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Burwell pulls away from Howells-Dodge

HOWELLS — Caleb Busch scored six touchdowns while running for 287 yards on 31 carries as Burwell defeated Howells-Dodge 50-14 in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs on Friday night.
The Jaguars led 8-2 after the opening frame, but then Busch went to work behind a dominating offensive line for the Longhorns. He scored on runs of 11 and 18 yards in the second quarter to give Burwell a 23-8 halftime lead.
“Teams always give us their best shot right off the bat,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “And, until you get adjusted and play to the speed of the team and get used to it sometimes it takes awhile to get adjusted. I am really proud of our guys, we found some things that started working.”
It was just as dominating after half, as Busch ripped off runs of 45, 9, 51 and 14 yards for Burwell and defensively, the Longhorns held Howells (7-3) to 23 yards rushing on 29 attempts. Burwell will host a rematch with Neligh-Oakdale next Friday in the Class D-1 quarterfinals.
at Howells
Burwell (10-0) 2 21 27 0 — 50
Howells-Dodge (7-3) 8 0 6 0 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
HD — Levi Belina 4 run (Belina run)
B — Safety (Cash Gurney tackled Belina in end zone)
SECOND QUARTER
B — Caleb Busch 11 run (Casimir Koskela kick)
B — Busch 18 run (Koskela kick)
B — Levi Bode 18 pass from Barak Birch (Koskela kick)
THIRD QUARTER
B — Busch 45 run (Koskela kick)
B — Busch 9 run (Koskela kick)
B — Busch 51 run (kick failed)
HD — RJ Bayer 65 pass from Jacob Tomcak (pass failed)
B — Busch 14 run (Koskela kick)
Ord 38, Bishop Neumann 14
ORD — Class C-2, No. 1 Ord rolled up 411 yards of offense to help defeat Bishop Neumann.
Tommy Stevens had 27 carries for 139 yards with two touchdowns for the Chants, while quarterback Zach Smith was 9 of 14 for 131 yards with two strikes.
St. Paul 48, Cozad 0
ST. PAUL — Eli Larson helped Class C-1, No. 3 St. Paul cruise to an easy win the first round of the Class C-1 state playoffs.
Larson had 25 carries for 221 yards with five scores. Tommy Wroblewski had eight rushes for 103 yards. John Placke had five carries for 48 yards with a touchdown, while catching a 90-yard strike from Brenden Knapp.
Adams Central 31, Wayne 13
HASTINGS — Class C-1 No. 5-rated Adams Central built up a 21-0 halftime lead en route to a win over No. 8 Wayne.
Cam Foster went 8-for-13 for 205 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Tyler Slechta had two of the touchdown catches covering a total of 91 yards.
Hyatt Collins added 137 yards on 21 carries with a score.
Central Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42
CURTIS — Class D-2 No. 6-rated Central Valley broke open a close game in the second half to advance to the Class D-2 playoff quarterfinals.
The Cougars were tied at 28 late in the first half until Carson Corman returned an interception 15 yards with 48 seconds left before halftime to give his team the lead for good.
Jackson McIntyre scored on runs of 55, 65, 21 and 17 yards and on a 55-yard reception.
Morgan Behnk had touchdown runs of 56 and 43 yards, a 45-yard TD catch and a 36-yard field goal.
Kyle Oakley scored on receptions of 18 and 45 yards.
Central Valley (8-0) hosts St. Mary’s next Friday in the next round.
