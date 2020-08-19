Area prep girls golf teams to watch for in 2020

Broken Bow had a good season a year ago.

The Indians qualified for the Class C state meet where they finished alone in fifth place, just five strokes from tying for third.

Madison Jackson, a senior this year, is back after finishing tied for seventh last year. Avery Campbell, a senior this season, was also a state individual qualifier.

Emery Custer, Graycee Oeltjen and Joscelyn Coleman were all varsity players in 2019 as well.

“We should be very deep this year which should make for great competition in practice and will make everyone better,” coach Kelly Cooksley said. “We will have eight kids that will compete for varsity spots right away.”

Cooksley is looking for his team to make a run at a Southwest Conference title for the first time in school history and to qualify for state for the third time in four years.

Freshman Camryn Johnson also looks to make an immediate impact this year.

“In order to be successful we have to continually get better with our short game and be confident in those abilities,” Cooksley said. “The kids have to set high goals and go after them.”

Here are some other area teams to watch: