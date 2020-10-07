 Skip to main content
Area Prep Volleyball Leaders
Area Prep Volleyball Leaders

Individual leaders

Kills Per set

Sets Kills Avg.

Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 45 204 4.5

Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 47 199 4.2

Megan Benton, Ord 58 240 4.1

Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 51 210 4.1

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 44 180 4.1

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 51 189 3.7

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 47 174 3.7

Kya Scott, Broken Bow 44 166 3.7

Kassidy Hudson, Aurora 61 217 3.6

Dacey Sealey, Hastings 58 208 3.6

Sydney Davis, Centura 53 193 3.6

Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)

Kills Atts. Eff

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 180 318 .434

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 174 365 .400

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 76 158 .361

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 127 295 .319

Clara Kunze, Palmer 78 173 .318

Sydney Davis, Centura 193 423 .303

Megan Benton, Ord 240 542 .290

Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 210 522 .285

Hannah Paulk, Wood River 135 293 .273

Kaidance Wilson, Hastings SC 113 309 .269

Ace Blocks

Sets Blks Avg.

Emma Schall, Broken Bow 48 46 1.0

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 47 46 1.0

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 44 43 1.0

Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian 42 41 1.0

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 42 40 1.0

Megan Plumbtree, Fullerton 22 22 1.0

Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 61 57 .9

Lexi Jones, Aurora 60 53 .9

Hannah Paulk, Wood River 53 49 .9

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 53 48 .9

Chloe Mader, Northwest 55 47 .9

Camille Wellensiek, Adams Central 51 44 .9

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 19 .9

Digs Per Set

Sets Digs Avg.

Katie Hughes, Burwell 44 297 6.8

Sydni Watson, Giltner 44 260 5.9

Addison Wilson, Giltner 44 256 5.8

Cassidy Knust, Aurora 61 350 5.7

Baylie Codner, Wood River 51 290 5.7

Kendyl Brummund, Doni-Trumbull 47 269 5.7

Shelby McHargue, Neb. Christian 42 240 5.7

Sophia McKinney, Northwest 58 318 5.5

Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 44 243 5.5

Macie Antle, Giltner 44 240 5.5

Set Assists

Sets Asts Avg.

Jill Parr, Hastings SC 45 467 10.4

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 47 468 10.0

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 44 423 9.6

Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 58 540 9.3

Madison Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 47 428 9.1

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 58 507 8.7

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 53 424 8.0

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 42 330 7.9

Charli Coil, Hastings 58 445 7.7

Chelsey Wiseman, Adams Central 51 388 7.6

Serve Percentage (Min. 100 serves)

Gd Att. Pct.

Graci McGinnis, Central City 168 172 97.7

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 105 211 97.2

Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 127 131 96.9

Taylor Ratzlaff, Northwest 171 177 96.6

Jade Erickson, Central City 111 115 96.5

Raina Cattau, Aurora 164 179 96.1

Claire Gideon, Burwell 149 155 96.1

Chloe Valentine, Hastings SC 160 167 95.8

Neleigh Poss, Central Valley 138 144 95.8

Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 112 117 95.7

Ace Serves Per Set

Sets Aces Avg.

Tabitha Seip, Neb. Christian 42 45 1.1

Kaidence Wilson, Ord 57 55 1.0

Elly Keilig, Centura 53 52 1.0

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 42 40 1.0

Cassidy Knust, Aurora 61 47 .8

Brynn Saddler, Heartland Lutheran 35 27 .8

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 16 8

McKenzie Supik, Fullerton 21 17 .8

Abbi Stethem, Ord 58 43 .7

Katelyn Shaw, Hastings 58 38 .7

Christy Eastman, Giltner 44 32 .7

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 42 29 .7

Team Leaders

Kills

Northwest 656

Aurora 632

Ord 628

Hastings 598

Adams Central 593

Grand Island Central Catholic 592

Broken Bow 555

Hastings St. Cecilia 553

Wood River 513

Grand Island 511

Ace Blocks

Aurora 141

Wood River 130

Adams Central 129

Grand Island Central Catholic 120

Nebraska Christian 102

Northwest 102

Ord 88

Broken Bow 83

Hasatings St. Cecilia 74

Doniphan-Trumbull 71

Service Aces

Ord 198

Nebraska Christian 176

Aurora 168

Heartland Lutheran 123

Adams Central 117

Giltner 117

Grand Island Central Catholic 115

Hastings 114

Wood River 111

Ravenna 106

Hitting Efficiency

Grand Island Central Catholic .296

Broken Bow .247

Adams Central .226

Hastings St. Cecilia .217

Northwest .186

Nebraska Christian 181

Ord .162

Burwell .153

Aurora .145

Central Valley .128

