Area Prep Volleyball Leaders

Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 45 204 4.5
Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 47 199 4.2
Megan Benton, Ord 58 240 4.1
Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 51 210 4.1
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 44 180 4.1
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 51 189 3.7
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 47 174 3.7
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 44 166 3.7
Kassidy Hudson, Aurora 61 217 3.6
Dacey Sealey, Hastings 58 208 3.6
Sydney Davis, Centura 53 193 3.6
Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)
Kills Atts. Eff
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 180 318 .434
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 174 365 .400
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 76 158 .361
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 127 295 .319
Clara Kunze, Palmer 78 173 .318
Sydney Davis, Centura 193 423 .303
Megan Benton, Ord 240 542 .290
Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 210 522 .285
Hannah Paulk, Wood River 135 293 .273
Kaidance Wilson, Hastings SC 113 309 .269
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
Emma Schall, Broken Bow 48 46 1.0
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 47 46 1.0
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 44 43 1.0
Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian 42 41 1.0
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 42 40 1.0
Megan Plumbtree, Fullerton 22 22 1.0
Jaylee Schuster, Aurora 61 57 .9
Lexi Jones, Aurora 60 53 .9
Hannah Paulk, Wood River 53 49 .9
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 53 48 .9
Chloe Mader, Northwest 55 47 .9
Camille Wellensiek, Adams Central 51 44 .9
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 19 .9
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Katie Hughes, Burwell 44 297 6.8
Sydni Watson, Giltner 44 260 5.9
Addison Wilson, Giltner 44 256 5.8
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 61 350 5.7
Baylie Codner, Wood River 51 290 5.7
Kendyl Brummund, Doni-Trumbull 47 269 5.7
Shelby McHargue, Neb. Christian 42 240 5.7
Sophia McKinney, Northwest 58 318 5.5
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 44 243 5.5
Macie Antle, Giltner 44 240 5.5
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Jill Parr, Hastings SC 45 467 10.4
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 47 468 10.0
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 44 423 9.6
Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 58 540 9.3
Madison Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 47 428 9.1
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 58 507 8.7
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 53 424 8.0
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 42 330 7.9
Charli Coil, Hastings 58 445 7.7
Chelsey Wiseman, Adams Central 51 388 7.6
Serve Percentage (Min. 100 serves)
Gd Att. Pct.
Graci McGinnis, Central City 168 172 97.7
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 105 211 97.2
Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 127 131 96.9
Taylor Ratzlaff, Northwest 171 177 96.6
Jade Erickson, Central City 111 115 96.5
Raina Cattau, Aurora 164 179 96.1
Claire Gideon, Burwell 149 155 96.1
Chloe Valentine, Hastings SC 160 167 95.8
Neleigh Poss, Central Valley 138 144 95.8
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 112 117 95.7
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Tabitha Seip, Neb. Christian 42 45 1.1
Kaidence Wilson, Ord 57 55 1.0
Elly Keilig, Centura 53 52 1.0
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 42 40 1.0
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 61 47 .8
Brynn Saddler, Heartland Lutheran 35 27 .8
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 21 16 8
McKenzie Supik, Fullerton 21 17 .8
Abbi Stethem, Ord 58 43 .7
Katelyn Shaw, Hastings 58 38 .7
Christy Eastman, Giltner 44 32 .7
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 42 29 .7
Team Leaders
Kills
Northwest 656
Aurora 632
Ord 628
Hastings 598
Adams Central 593
Grand Island Central Catholic 592
Broken Bow 555
Hastings St. Cecilia 553
Wood River 513
Grand Island 511
Ace Blocks
Aurora 141
Wood River 130
Adams Central 129
Grand Island Central Catholic 120
Nebraska Christian 102
Northwest 102
Ord 88
Broken Bow 83
Hasatings St. Cecilia 74
Doniphan-Trumbull 71
Service Aces
Ord 198
Nebraska Christian 176
Aurora 168
Heartland Lutheran 123
Adams Central 117
Giltner 117
Grand Island Central Catholic 115
Hastings 114
Wood River 111
Ravenna 106
Hitting Efficiency
Grand Island Central Catholic .296
Broken Bow .247
Adams Central .226
Hastings St. Cecilia .217
Northwest .186
Nebraska Christian 181
Ord .162
Burwell .153
Aurora .145
Central Valley .128
