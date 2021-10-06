Area Prep Volleyball Leaders

Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 56 257 4.6
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 52 235 4.5
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 36 160 4.4
Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul 63 272 4.3
Tia Traudt, Grand Island 63 249 4.0
Haedyn Hoos, Grand Island 67 249 3.7
McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 41 153 3.7
Tori Sklenar, Ravenna 51 159 3.6
Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 50 177 3.5
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 46 159 3.5
Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)
Kills Atts. Eff
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 68 121 .521
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 163 363 .372
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 257 539 .358
Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 63 109 .330
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 141 300 .330
Maya Becker, St. Paul 86 186 .323
McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 453 341 .317
Kaidence Wilson, Ord 162 408 .299
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 108 260 .288
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 160 388 .281
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
Joslynn Donahey, Palmer 46 70 1.5
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 55 71 1.3
Chloe Mader, Northwest 63 61 1.0
Gracie Mudloff, St. Paul 63 54 .9
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 52 47 .9
Olivia Macken, Neb. Christian 46 40 .9
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 56 45 .8
Gracie Wagoner, Wood River 53 40 .8
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 46 36 .8
Madie Stevenson, Aurora 65 46 .7
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 52 38 .7
Macie Peters, Wood River 55 37 .7
Callie White, Broken Bow 52 36 .7
Lauryn Scott, Adams Central 49 35 .7
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 36 24 .7
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Kaitlyn Hughes, Burwell 43 320 7.4
Sage Brabec, Wood River 42 309 7.4
Ellie Oxford, Arcadia/LC 47 308 6.6
Tabitha Seip, Neb. Christian 46 298 6.5
Reghan Flynn, Neb. Chrisitian 46 266 5.8
Lainey Benson, Hastings 60 328 5.5
Morgyn Fiddelke, Ravenna 51 283 5.5
Macie Antle, Giltner 36 196 5.4
Kirsten Jensen, Aurora 65 333 5.1
Sophia McKinney, Northwest 63 305 4.8
Ali Miller, Ord 60 288 4.8
Cora Gideon, Burwell 43 206 4.8
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Claire Kelly, Grand Island 67 646 9.6
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 52 500 9.6
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 46 439 9.5
Jill Parr, Hastings SC 56 522 9.3
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 52 478 9.2
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 51 448 8.8
Emily Shimmin, Don.-Trumbull 50 442 8.8
Kasey Schuster, Aurora 65 557 8.6
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 60 502 8.4
Kierra Ostrom, Burwell 43 334 7.8
Serve Percentage (Min. 100 attempts)
Gd Att. Pct.
Taylor Retzlaff, Northwest 268 269 99.6
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 181 183 98.9
Maggie Fischer, Ord 216 219 98.6
Maddie Weyers, Grand Island CC 219 224 97.8
Sidney McHargue, Neb. Christian 203 209 97.1
Gracie Weichman, Adams Central 183 189 96.8
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 177 184 96.2
Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 305 318 95.9
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 235 245 95.9
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 187 195 95.9
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Jaida Eastman, Giltner 36 31 .9
Shelby Naughtin, Riverside 30 26 .9
McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 41 32 .8
Ashtyn Heikes, Riverside 33 25 .8
Camaron Pfeifer, Hastings 58 38 .7
Emma Estrada, Adams Central 49 33 .7
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 46 31 .7
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 46 30 .7
Kiki Nyanok, HL Lutheran 39 28 .7
Brynn Saddler, HL Lutheran 39 26 .7
Carly Niemoth, HL Lutheran 35 23 .7
Team Leaders
Kills
St. Paul 778
Grand Island 782
Northwest 716
Aurora 675
Hastings St. Cecilia 664
Grand Island Central Catholic 609
Ord 605
Adams Central 595
Nebraska Christian 574
Hastings 557
Ace Blocks
Grand Island Central Catholic 125
Northwest 120
St. Paul 110
Wood River 109
Aurora 108
Nebraska Christian 102
Adams Central 96
Grand Island 87
Palmer 83
Broken Bow 78
Service Aces
Ord 155
Nebraska Christian 146
Hastings St. Cecilia 144
St. Paul 142
Hastings 133
Heartland Lutheran 132
Grand Island Central Catholic 128
Fullerton 125
Aurora 124
Burwell 119
Digs
Northwest 1,292
Ord 1,266
Aurora 1,216
Nebraska Christian 1,205
Wood River 1,196
St. Paul 1,190
Grand Island 1,186
Arcadia/Loup City 1,177
Hastings 1,083
Doniphan-Trumbull 1,027
Hitting Efficiency
Grand Island Central Catholic .259
Nebraska Christian .254
St. Paul .240
Adams Central .211
Hastings St. Cecilia .211
Broken Bow .206
Fullerton .205
Grand Island .198
Northwest .187
Riverside .187