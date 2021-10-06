 Skip to main content
Area Prep Volleyball Leaders
Area Prep Volleyball Leaders

FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

Individual leaders

Kills Per set

Sets Kills Avg.

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 56 257 4.6

Kya Scott, Broken Bow 52 235 4.5

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 36 160 4.4

Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul 63 272 4.3

Tia Traudt, Grand Island 63 249 4.0

Haedyn Hoos, Grand Island 67 249 3.7

McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 41 153 3.7

Tori Sklenar, Ravenna 51 159 3.6

Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 50 177 3.5

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 46 159 3.5

Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)

Kills Atts. Eff

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 68 121 .521

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 163 363 .372

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 257 539 .358

Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 63 109 .330

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 141 300 .330

Maya Becker, St. Paul 86 186 .323

McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 453 341 .317

Kaidence Wilson, Ord 162 408 .299

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 108 260 .288

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 160 388 .281

Ace Blocks

Sets Blks Avg.

Joslynn Donahey, Palmer 46 70 1.5

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 55 71 1.3

Chloe Mader, Northwest 63 61 1.0

Gracie Mudloff, St. Paul 63 54 .9

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 52 47 .9

Olivia Macken, Neb. Christian 46 40 .9

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 56 45 .8

Gracie Wagoner, Wood River 53 40 .8

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 46 36 .8

Madie Stevenson, Aurora 65 46 .7

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 52 38 .7

Macie Peters, Wood River 55 37 .7

Callie White, Broken Bow 52 36 .7

Lauryn Scott, Adams Central 49 35 .7

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 36 24 .7

Digs Per Set

Sets Digs Avg.

Kaitlyn Hughes, Burwell 43 320 7.4

Sage Brabec, Wood River 42 309 7.4

Ellie Oxford, Arcadia/LC 47 308 6.6

Tabitha Seip, Neb. Christian 46 298 6.5

Reghan Flynn, Neb. Chrisitian 46 266 5.8

Lainey Benson, Hastings 60 328 5.5

Morgyn Fiddelke, Ravenna 51 283 5.5

Macie Antle, Giltner 36 196 5.4

Kirsten Jensen, Aurora 65 333 5.1

Sophia McKinney, Northwest 63 305 4.8

Ali Miller, Ord 60 288 4.8

Cora Gideon, Burwell 43 206 4.8

Set Assists

Sets Asts Avg.

Claire Kelly, Grand Island 67 646 9.6

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 52 500 9.6

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 46 439 9.5

Jill Parr, Hastings SC 56 522 9.3

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 52 478 9.2

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 51 448 8.8

Emily Shimmin, Don.-Trumbull 50 442 8.8

Kasey Schuster, Aurora 65 557 8.6

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 60 502 8.4

Kierra Ostrom, Burwell 43 334 7.8

Serve Percentage (Min. 100 attempts)

Gd Att. Pct.

Taylor Retzlaff, Northwest 268 269 99.6

Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 181 183 98.9

Maggie Fischer, Ord 216 219 98.6

Maddie Weyers, Grand Island CC 219 224 97.8

Sidney McHargue, Neb. Christian 203 209 97.1

Gracie Weichman, Adams Central 183 189 96.8

Kya Scott, Broken Bow 177 184 96.2

Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 305 318 95.9

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 235 245 95.9

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 187 195 95.9

Ace Serves Per Set

Sets Aces Avg.

Jaida Eastman, Giltner 36 31 .9

Shelby Naughtin, Riverside 30 26 .9

McKenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 41 32 .8

Ashtyn Heikes, Riverside 33 25 .8

Camaron Pfeifer, Hastings 58 38 .7

Emma Estrada, Adams Central 49 33 .7

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 46 31 .7

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 46 30 .7

Kiki Nyanok, HL Lutheran 39 28 .7

Brynn Saddler, HL Lutheran 39 26 .7

Carly Niemoth, HL Lutheran 35 23 .7

Team Leaders

Kills

St. Paul 778

Grand Island 782

Northwest 716

Aurora 675

Hastings St. Cecilia 664

Grand Island Central Catholic 609

Ord 605

Adams Central 595

Nebraska Christian 574

Hastings 557

Ace Blocks

Grand Island Central Catholic 125

Northwest 120

St. Paul 110

Wood River 109

Aurora 108

Nebraska Christian 102

Adams Central 96

Grand Island 87

Palmer 83

Broken Bow 78

Service Aces

Ord 155

Nebraska Christian 146

Hastings St. Cecilia 144

St. Paul 142

Hastings 133

Heartland Lutheran 132

Grand Island Central Catholic 128

Fullerton 125

Aurora 124

Burwell 119

Digs

Northwest 1,292

Ord 1,266

Aurora 1,216

Nebraska Christian 1,205

Wood River 1,196

St. Paul 1,190

Grand Island 1,186

Arcadia/Loup City 1,177

Hastings 1,083

Doniphan-Trumbull 1,027

Hitting Efficiency

Grand Island Central Catholic .259

Nebraska Christian .254

St. Paul .240

Adams Central .211

Hastings St. Cecilia .211

Broken Bow .206

Fullerton .205

Grand Island .198

Northwest .187

Riverside .187

