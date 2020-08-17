Adams Central
-- CLASS: B
-- NICKNAME: Patriots
-- CONFERENCE: Central
-- COACH: Tim Marker
-- 2019 RECORD: 19-14
-- KEY RETURNEES: Teagon Abbott, IF, Sr.; Elli Marker, IF, Jr.; Briana Stroh, IF/C, Jr.; Abbey Stroh, OF, Jr.; Libby Trausch, IF/OF, Jr.
-- COACHSPEAK: “We are like everyone else this year — day by day. Win each and every day and do everything you can to keep the season going.”
-- 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 29, Triangular with Fairbury and Ord; 31, at Holdrege Invite.
Sept. — 3, Holdrege; 5, at Minden triangular with Cozad; 10, at Blue HIll triangular with GICC; 12, at York triangular with Centennial; 14, at Hastings Invite; 19, at Hastings; 24, at Northwest; 28, Adams Central tournament; 30, at Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan.
Oct. — 1, at York triangular with St. Paul; 4, Central Conference tournament.
Aurora
-- CLASS: B
-- NICKNAME: Huskies
-- CONFERENCE: Central
-- COACH: Ashton Voss
-- 2019 RECORD: 12-19
-- KEY RETURNEES: Rylee Olsen, P/1B, Jr.; Zariah Arends, OF, Jr.; Taryn McKinney, P/3B/1B, Jr.; Noel Eckert, C, Sr.; Brooklyn Moody, 2B, Sr.; Kylie Larson, SS, Sr.; Kaleigh Metzger, OF, Sr.
-- COACHSPEAK: “We have a lot of talent and returning starters. We should be more competitive within our conference schools.”
-- 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 20, at Lexington; 21, Aurora Invitational; 24, FCEMF; 27, Holdrege, 29, at Seward Invitational.
Sept. — 1, at Centennial; 3, York; 8, at Hastings triangular with Cozad; 10, triangular with Crete and Schuyler; 15, Northwest; 17, at Central City; 19, at Northwest tournament; 22, at Blue River; 24, Columbus Lakeview; 26; at Crete Invite; 28, Triangular with GICC and Hastings.
Oct. — 1, Central Conference tournament at Lexington.
Central City
-- CLASS: C
-- NICKNAME: Bison
-- CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte
-- COACH: Neely Moser
-- 2019 RECORD: 20-13
-- KEY RETURNEES: Taryn Wagner, Sr.; Taylor Sheets, 3B, Sr.; Faith Carroll, Sr.; Olivia Brummet, Sr.; McKenzie Schweitzer, Sr.
-- 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 21, at Aurora Invitational; 25, Polk County; 27, Hastings St. Cecilia; 29, at Seward Invitational.
Sept. — 1, Columbus Lakeview; 3, at St. Paul triangular with CCV; 8, at Minden; 10, Blue River; 14, at Twin River; 15, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend; 17, Aurora; 19, at Northwest tournament; 21, triangular with Southern Valley/Alma and Ord; 22, at Schuyler; 26, Central City Invitational; 29, Highway 91.
Oct. — 2, Lou-Platte Conference tournament at Wood River.
Centura/Central Valley
-- CLASS: C
-- NICKNAME: Diamonds
-- 2019 RECORD: 12-22
-- 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 20, Minden; 22, at Wayne Invitional; 25, at Kearney Catholic.
Sept. — 1, Hastings St. Cecilia; 3, at St. Paul triangular with Central City; 5, at Boone Central Invitational; 8, at Centennial triangular with Wilber-Clatonia; 10, O’Neill; 15, at Southern Valley/Alma triangular with Hastings St. Cecilia; 17, at Ord; 19, at Northwest tournament; 21, at Gothenburg; 24, triangular with Lexington and Southern Valley/Alma; 29, at Plattsmouth.
Oct. — 2, Lou-Platte Conference tournament at Wood River; 3, at Twin River Tournament.
Grand Island
-- CLASS: A
-- NICKNAME: Islanders
-- CONFERENCE: HAC
-- COACH: Taylor Graves
-- 2019 RECORD: 21-23
-- KEY RETURNEES: Kamdyn Barrientos, 3B, Sr.; Sydney Cobler, 2B, Sr.; Leslie Ramos, C/SS, Jr.; Julia Myers, C/1B, Sr.; Ameliana Deras, C/1B, Jr.; Brianne Lawver, OF, Jr.; Adriana Cabello, P, So.; Ava Dunning, OF, Jr.; Kyla Cramer, Ut., Jr.; Myah Brown, OF, Sr.
-- COACHSPEAK: “We want to compete every pitch in every game. This will help us in the regular season and hopefully benefit us in districts.”
-- 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 20, Lincoln East; 22, at Norfolk; 25, Hastings; 27, Lincoln Pius X; 29, at Lincoln Public Schools Invite.
Sept. — 1, at Lincoln Southwest; 4-5, at Millard North Invite; 8, Lincoln Southeast; 10, Lincoln Northeast; 15, at Lincoln North Star; 18-19, at Omaha Westside Invite; 22, at Fremont; 24, Kearney; 26, at Lincoln Southeast Invite; 29, at Lincoln High.
Oct. — 3, Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Kearney.
GICC
-- CLASS: B
-- NICKNAME: Crusaders
-- CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte
-- COACH: Brock Culler
-- 2019 RECORD: 13-16
-- KEY RETURNEES: Lexi Mudloff, IF, Sr.; KJ Paulk, IF, Sr.; Boston Boucher, IF, Sr.; Jessica Zehendner, IF, Sr.; Andrea Palma, P, Sr.; Alicyn O’Neill, P, Sr.; Shaylin Kucera, C, Jr.; Kylie Gangwish, OF, So.
n COACHSPEAK: “We have an awesome group of kids returning. We need to stay focused and be ready to compete at a high level every day or night.”
n 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 20, at Columbus Lakeview; 22, at York Quad; 24, at St. Paul; 25, Ord; 29, at Seward Invite.
Sept. — 1, at Kearney Catholic triangular with Minden; 5, at McCook Invite; 8, Adams Central; 10, Northwest; 12, at Hastings Invite; 15, Crete; 17, at Twin River; 22, at York triangular with Wahoo; 24, Seward; 28, at Aurora triangular with Hastings.
Oct. — 2, Lou-Platte Conference tournament.
Hastings
-- CLASS: B
-- NICKNAME: Tigers
-- CONFERENCE: GNAC
-- COACH: Ashley Speak
-- 2019 RECORD: 28-9
-- KEY RETURNEES: Sophie Cerveny, OF, Sr.; Alex Curtis, IF/C, Sr.; Kaelan Schultz, IF, So.; Kaitlyn Laux, SS/2B, Jr.; Faith Molina, P/OF, Jr.; Delaney Mullen, IF/OF, Jr.; McKinsey Long, C/IF/OF, Jr.; Kaelan Schultz, 3B/OF, Jr.; Samantha Schmidt, OF, So.
n COACHSPEAK: “We bring back a lot of depth and experience across the diamond. We will need some younger players to step up and fill some key roles.”
n 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 31, at Lincoln Public Schools Invite.
Sept. — 3, at York; 5, North Platte; 7, Triangular with Elkhorn and Ralston; 9, at Northwest triangular with Beatrice; 10, Triangular with Aurora and Cozad; 14, Hastings Invite; 17, McCook; 19, Adams Central; 21, Hastings Invitational; 24, at Lexington; 28, at Crete Invitational; 30, at Aurora triangular with GICC.
Oct. — 1, at Kearney; 5, GNAC tournament at North Platte.
Hastings St. Cecilia
-- CLASS: C
-- NICKNAME: Hawkettes
-- CONFERENCE: Centennial
-- 2019 RECORD: 25-9
-- 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 22, Freeman Tournament in Lincoln; 24, at Centennial triangular with Kearney Catholic; 27, at Central City; 29, at York quad.
Sept. — 1, at CCV; 5, at Fairbury tournament; 8, North Platte; 12, at Hastings St. Cecilia Invite; 15, at Southern Valley/Alma with CCV; 17, at Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend triangular Triangular with Polk County; 21, at Kearney Catholic; 22, triangular with Gothenburg and Minden; 24, at Twin River triangular with St. Paul; 26, Adams Central Invitational; 28, at Boone Central triangular with Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Northwest
-- CLASS: B
-- NICKNAME: Vikings
n CONFERENCE: Central
n COACH: Mitch Sadd
n 2019 RECORD: 22-13
n KEY RETURNEES: Maddy Cushing, So; Avyn Urbanski, So.; Nicole Halsey, Sr.; Faith Gibson, Sr.; Laila Gaspar Sr.; Ava Laurent, So.
n COACHSPEAK: “We lost eight seniors from last year, and that makes it hard to reload.”
n 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 22, at Beatrice triangular with Hastings; 27, at Lexington; 29, at Lincoln Public Schools Invite.
Sept. — 1, Kearney; 5, at Fairbury tournament; 8, Waverly; 10, GICC; 14, North Platte; 15, at Aurora; 17, Cozad; 19, Northwest tournament; 21, at York; 22, at Adams Central; 24, at Holdrege.
Oct. — 1, Central Conference tournament at Lexington.
Ord
n CLASS: C
n NICKNAME: Chanticleers
n COACH: Ashley Trampe
n 2018 RECORD: 9-23
n KEY RETURNEES: Jianna Grooms, 3B, Sr.; Hailee Sith, P, Sr.; Allison Moudry, C, Jr.; Morgan Holm, SS/P, So.
-- COACHSPEAK: “We are very optimistic. We have six seniors with a lot of playing experience.”
n 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 20, Kearney Catholic; 22, at Wayne Tournament; 25, at GICC; 27, at Adams Central triangular with Fairbury.
Sept. — 1, at Gothenburg; 8, St. Paul; 10, at Polk County; 12, at Cozad Invitational; 14, Minden; 17, CCV; 19, at Pierce Tournament; 21, at Central City triangular with Blue Hill; 22, at Boone Central; 26, at Adams Central Tournament; 29, at Twin River.
Oct. — 1, at O’Neill; 2, Lou-Platte Conference Tournament at Wood River.
St. Paul
-- CLASS: c
-- NICKNAME: Wildcats
-- CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte
-- COACH: Kali Volk
-- 2019 RECORD: 11-18
-- KEY RETURNEES: Raleigh Kperski, 3B, Sr.; Rabekkah Palsen, CF, Sr.; Sam Reimers, Ut., Sr.; Dolcey Van Winkle, 2B, Sr.; Amber Kosmicki, C, Sr.
-- COACHSPEAK: “We hope to have a solid season dripping back to Class C this year.”
-- 2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. — 20, O’Neill; 21, at Aurora Invite; 24, GICC; 27, at Minden; 29, at Holdrege Invite.
Sept. — 1, at Polk County; 3, at Central City triangular with CCV; 8, at Ord; 12, at Cozad Invitational; 21, triangular with Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan and David City; 24, at Twin River triangular with Hastings St. Cecilia; 26, trianglar at Gothenburg vs. Scottsbluff and Southern Valley; 29, triangular vs. Adams Central and York.
Oct. — 1, at Boone Central; 2, Lou-Platte Conference at Wood River.
