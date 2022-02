Area state duals roundup

Class B

Hastings, rated second by the NSWCA, settled for a fourth-place finish in Class B after a 38-30 loss to Waverly in the third-place match. The Tigers opened with a 33-27 quarterfinal victory over Scottsbluff, but lost to top-seeded Blair 33-28 in the semifinals. The Bears won the final two matches to take the dual.

Broken Bow finished sixth, losing to Scottsbluff 36-19 in the fifth-place match. The Indians lost to Bennington 47-25 in the first round, but bounced back to defeat Columbus Lakeview 43-21 in the consolation semifinals.

Class C

Cody Kuszak’s 7-4 decision over Salvador Rodriguez of O’Neill gave St. Paul a dramatic 39-38 come-from-behind victory in the Class C third-place match.

The Wildcats began their day with a 39-25 quarterfinal win over Yutan, but then fell to Aquinas Catholic 50-18 in the semifinals.

Class D

Ravenna rallied, but Arapahoe held on for a 36-34 victory in the Class D fifth-place match.