Area third-place roundup: Grand Island Central Catholic girls, Burwell boys regroup in getting wins

Class C-1 girls

GICC girls bounce back, finish third in C-1

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team finished its season on a high note.

After falling in the Class C-1 semifinals on Wednesday, the Crusaders defeated Gothenberg 53-46 Thursday at Lincoln High School.

GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said he was happy to see the Crusaders bounce back, especially after the loss to North Bend Central Wednesday.

“Not a lot of people like playing in it but it was an opporunity to finish on a high note,” he said. “We had high expectations to win the whole thing. The girls didn’t play well but played well enough to get the win.”

It was a game where GICC would built double-digit leads in both halves, but the Swedes came back to tie both times.

After Gothenburg tied it at 44-all after being down by 10 earlier in the fourth quarter, Lucy Ghaifan scored to break the tie with a score, then Alyssa Wilson buried a 3-pointer to give the Crusaders a 49-44 lead and never looked back.

“That was huge because the game was slipping there,” Mayfield said.

Ghaifan led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Gracie Woods added nine and Chloe Cloud chipped eight.

GICC finish the season at 22-6. Mayfield said he really enjoyed the season.

“We really came together as a team, especially late in the year,” he said. “We had great senior leadership in Jenna Heidelk, Alyssa and Chloe Cloud. I’m happy they got to finish their careers with a win as well as the girls getting to finish the season with a win.”

GICC 53, Gothenburg 46

Grand Island CC (22-6) 13 11 13 16—53

Gothenburg (18-9) 11 11 10 14—46

GRAND ISLAND CC — Jenna Heidelk 7, Carolyn Maser 4, Alyssa Wilson 7, Bryndal Moody 2, Kylie Gangwish 2, Gracie Woods 9, Chloe Cloud 8, Lucy Ghaifan 14.

GOTHENBURG —Aubrey O’Hare 7, Ashlyn Richeson 13, Kynlee Strauser 7, Taryn O’Hare 3, Clara Evert 7, Ellarey Harm 7, Madison Smith 2.

CLASS D-1 BOYS

Four double-figure players help Burwell take third in Class D-1

LINCOLN — Four players scored in double figures to help Burwell finish third in Class D-1.

Dillon Crital scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Longhorns to a 58-44 win over Dundy County-Stratton Thursday at Lincoln High Schooo.

Carter Mann added 13 for Burwell, while Hans Gideon added 12 and Wryder Svoboda chipped in 11.

Nolan Burwell led Dundy County-Stratton with 13 points.

The Longhorns finish the season at 25-4.

Burwell 58, DC-Stratton 44

Dundy Co-Stratton (24-5) 13 9 14 8—44

Burwell (25-4) 17 16 13 12—58

DUNDY COUNTY-STRATTON—Nolan Burrell 11, Quade Meyers 11, Jackson Kerchal 9, Cheve Lutz 4, Andrew Englot 4, Alex Englot 2, Mark Nelms 2, Corbin Horner 1.

BURWELL—Dillon Crital 15, Carter Mann 13, Wryder Svoboda 11, Hans Gideon 12, Titus Gideon 5, Devin Konicek 2