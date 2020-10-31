Area will send six teams to the state volleyball tournament

Six teams will represent the Independent area at the state volleyball tournament.

Northwest will be the only team from the city, but Aurora, St. Paul, Broken Bow, Adams Central and Nebraska Christian all clinched berths after winning their district final matches Saturday.

Northwest makes its 20th straight appearance after sweeping Seward in the Class B, District 8 final. The No. 6-rated Vikings (Omaha World-Herald) will be the No. 8 seed and will take on top-ranked and five-time defending champion Omaha Skutt at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Aurora makes its first state appearance since 2016 after defeating Gering in four sets. The Huskies (22-12) will be the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 2 Norris at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

St. Paul, Broken Bow and Adams Central all qualified in the C-1 field.

St. Paul takes a 32-0 record to the C-1 field after sweeping Gothenburg in the C1-2 final. The No. 2-rated Wildcats, last year’s state runner-up, will be the No. 2 seed.

Broken Bow is back at the state tournament for the second straight after sweeping Oakland-Craig in the C1-8 final. The No. 6-rated Indians will be the No. 7 seed.