Area will send six teams to the state volleyball tournament
FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

Six teams will represent the Independent area at the state volleyball tournament.

Northwest will be the only team from the city, but Aurora, St. Paul, Broken Bow, Adams Central and Nebraska Christian all clinched berths after winning their district final matches Saturday.

Northwest makes its 20th straight appearance after sweeping Seward in the Class B, District 8 final. The No. 6-rated Vikings (Omaha World-Herald) will be the No. 8 seed and will take on top-ranked and five-time defending champion Omaha Skutt at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Aurora makes its first state appearance since 2016 after defeating Gering in four sets. The Huskies (22-12) will be the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 2 Norris at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

St. Paul, Broken Bow and Adams Central all qualified in the C-1 field.

St. Paul takes a 32-0 record to the C-1 field after sweeping Gothenburg in the C1-2 final. The No. 2-rated Wildcats, last year’s state runner-up, will be the No. 2 seed.

Broken Bow is back at the state tournament for the second straight after sweeping Oakland-Craig in the C1-8 final. The No. 6-rated Indians will be the No. 7 seed.

St. Paul (32-0) and Broken Bow (29-4) will play each other at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Adams Central makes its first trip to state since 1988 after defeating Grand Island Central Catholic in the C1-4 final. The Patriots (22-11) are the No. 8 seed and take on top-ranked Wahoo at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska Christian earned its third trip to the state in four years after defeating Bertrand in four sets in the D2-6 final. The No. 10-rated Eagles (18-8) will be the No. 8 seed and will play top-ranked and No. 1 seed Diller-Odell, who won D-1 last year, at 9 a.m. Thursday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

2020 State Volleyball Tournament

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Class A

Wednesday

First Round

North Court

Elkhorn South (27-1) vs. North Platte (21-11), 7 p.m.

Papillion-LaVista (21-9) vs. Lincoln Southwest (21-9), after first match.

South Court

Papillion-LaVista South (27-5) vs. Bellevue West (19-12), 7 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X (23-4) vs. Millard West (22-8), after first match.

Friday

Semifinals

North Court

ES-NP winner vs. PLV-LSW winner, 7 p.m.

PLVS-BW winner vs. LPX-MW winner, after first match.

Saturday

At PBA

Championship, after B final

Class B

Wednesday

First Round

North Court

Omaha Skutt (32-1) vs. Northwest (16-15), 9 a.m.

Waverly (22-6) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (23-6) after first match.

South Court

Norris (27-4) vs. Aurora (22-12), 9 a.m.

Elkhorn (22-9) vs. York (27-8) after first match.

Friday

Semifinals

South court

OS-NW winner vs. WAV-AG winner, 7 p.m.

NOR-AUR winner vs. ELK-YORK winner, after first match.

Saturday

At PBA

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class C-1

Wednesday

First Round

North Court

Wahoo (32-0) vs. Adams Central (22-11), 2 p.m.

Syracuse (22-1) vs. Columbus Lakeview (28-5), after first match.

South Court

St. Paul (32-0) vs. Broken Bow (29-4), 2 p.m.

Kearney Catholic (30-5) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (29-6), after first match.

Semfinals

Friday

South Court

WAHOO-AC winner vs. SYRA-CL winner, 2 p.m.

SP-BB winner vs. KC-LL winner, after first match.

Saturday

At PBA

Championship, after C-2 final

At Lincoln Southeast

Consolation, 9 a.m.

Class C-2

Thursday

First Round

North Court

Lutheran High Northeast (32-1) vs. Centennial (22-11), 7 p.m.

Clarkson-Leigh (21-7) vs. Howells-Dodge (25-4), after first match.

South Court

Overton (26-2) vs. Guardian Angels CC (16-10), 7 p.m.

Norfolk Catholic (23-7) vs. Superior (19-6), after first match.

Friday

Semifinals

South Court

LHNE-CEN winner vs. CL-HD winner, 2 p.m.

OVERTON-GACC winner vs. NC-SUP winner, after first match.

Saturday

At PBA

Championship, 2 p.m.

At Lincoln Southeast

Consolation, after C-1 match

Class D-1

Thursday

First Round

North Court

Pleasanton (32-0) vs. Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m.

Mead (23-6) vs. South Platte (26-4), after first match.

South Court

BDS (28-3) vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic (17-13) 2 p.m.

Fremont Bergan (24-10) vs. Amherst (20-10), after first match.

Friday

Semifinals

South Court

PLEA-JB winner vs. MEAD-SP winner, 9 a.m.

BDS-HCC winner vs. FB-AMH winner, after first match.

Saturday

At PBA

Championship, after D-2 final

At Lincoln Southeast

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Class D-2

Thursday

First Round

North Court

Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. Nebraska Christian, 9 a.m.

Falls City Sacred Heart (25-6) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (26-2) after first match.

South Court

CWC (31-1) vs. Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m.

MHC (28-0) vs. Mullen (28-5), after first match.

Friday

Semifinals

North Court

DO-NC winner vs. FCSH-HSF winner, 9 a.m.

CWC-WYNOT winner vs. MHC-MULLEN winner, after first match.

Saturday

At PBA

Championship, 9 a.m.

At Lincoln Southeast

Consolation, after D-1 match.

