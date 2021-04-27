Ashlyn Kucera, Ayonya Birthi form powerful singles duo for Grand Island Central Catholic

Led by its potent 1-2 singles punch, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team made it a trifecta sweep of home invites this season.
The Crusaders edged out York 57-54 to win its third home invitational, this time competing against a field of eight teams Tuesday.
Ashlyn Kucera went 4-0 at No. 1 singles and won 32 out of 33 games. Ayonya Birthi remained undefeated at No. 2 singles by winning a trio of 8-2 matches and one 8-4 contest — the second closest an opponent has come to defeating her this season.
“I thought the girls went out and just played well,” GICC coach James Lowry said. “You’ve got to be really happy with both singles right now. Ayonya and Ash are playing really well.”
Indeed they are.
Kucera improved to 18-1 with her only loss coming to Meena Satpathy of Omaha Duchesne, likely the favorite to win Class B. That record is no surprise considering that Kucera finished fourth in Class B at No. 1 singles two years ago as a sophomore.
Birthi has been more of a surprise, starting her high school career 20-0 as a sophomore after last spring’s canceled season.
But that hasn’t been a complete shock to Lowry.
“I knew she’d hit with Josh Budler (director and head pro at the Grand Island Tennis Center) a lot and was very talented with good strokes,” he said. “I did see her a year before a little bit (during practices before the season was canceled).
“I didn’t know she would be where she is right now at 2 singles. I knew she was talented. I didn’t know she’d be this good.”
The undefeated start has also been a pleasant surprise to Birthi.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” she said. “But I think I’ve improved a lot. My ground strokes have become more consistent and my serve has gotten better.”
After taking up the sport around the age of 12 or 13, Birthi quickly found something she really enjoys.
“It’s very fun to play singles and it’s very competitive,” she said.
Birthi’s one close match was an 8-6 win over Bennington’s Eva Behlen on April 9. She defeated Behlen 6-0, 6-4 the next day in the Ralston Invite and is focused on keeping her successful start going.
“I want to have an undefeated season and win state,” she said. “I have to keep getting better and working hard.”
Lowry said Kucera and Birthi — who team up to play at No. 3 doubles in duals — help each other out.
“I think it helps in practice having those two push each other,” he said. “Having just one more person to compete against every day is big. We have those two play challenge matches still quite a bit, and I think it pushes Ayonya and it gets Ash to be a little more competitive and push her game too.”
Birthi said having an experienced senior singles player like Kucera is a big benefit for her.
“She’s a very strong leader and she always helps us out at practice,” Birthi said. “She’s just someone I look up to.
“When we play together in practices, it’s a really good match for me to figure out what I’m doing wrong. It’s good competition that will help me get better.”
There is no secret to the success of the singles duo.
“They’ve both put a lot of time in,” Lowry said. “It’s not been just since the season started. Those two have played tennis their whole lives, and that’s what it takes.
“There are some kids who can pick it up and just be naturally talented. But they’re very few and far between. You don’t see those very often. If you put the time in, it’s just like anything — studying or work — you get rewarded. I think these guys definitely have.”
GICC’s doubles teams finished second behind York in their divisions. Mia Golka and Brooklyn Kolbet at No. 1 doubles are now 15-6 with half their losses coming to York.
At No. 2 doubles, the team of Haily Asche and Carolyn Maser is 15-2.
“Our doubles still have some improvement to do,” Lowry said. “We’ve just got to play some more tennis. We’ve got to put in more time to get our serve down, get our volley down. I think if we put time in we can be competitive.”