Ashlyn Kucera, Ayonya Birthi form powerful singles duo for Grand Island Central Catholic

Birthi said having an experienced senior singles player like Kucera is a big benefit for her.

“She’s a very strong leader and she always helps us out at practice,” Birthi said. “She’s just someone I look up to.

“When we play together in practices, it’s a really good match for me to figure out what I’m doing wrong. It’s good competition that will help me get better.”

There is no secret to the success of the singles duo.

“They’ve both put a lot of time in,” Lowry said. “It’s not been just since the season started. Those two have played tennis their whole lives, and that’s what it takes.

“There are some kids who can pick it up and just be naturally talented. But they’re very few and far between. You don’t see those very often. If you put the time in, it’s just like anything — studying or work — you get rewarded. I think these guys definitely have.”

GICC’s doubles teams finished second behind York in their divisions. Mia Golka and Brooklyn Kolbet at No. 1 doubles are now 15-6 with half their losses coming to York.

At No. 2 doubles, the team of Haily Asche and Carolyn Maser is 15-2.

“Our doubles still have some improvement to do,” Lowry said. “We’ve just got to play some more tennis. We’ve got to put in more time to get our serve down, get our volley down. I think if we put time in we can be competitive.”

