Ashton Gragg's buzzer beater in overtime lifts Central City into Lou-Platte Conference championship gameoniphan-Trumbull

ST. PAUL — Ashton Gragg’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Central City to a 46-43 overtime victory over Wood River Friday night in the semifinals of the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

With the score tied at 43-43 and two seconds remaining in OT, Bison coach BJ Blase’s team attempted to throw a lob pass inside to Kenai Kearney. The inbound pass from the side was overthrown across the court, but was tracked down in the opposite corner by Gragg, who buried the 3 and sent Central City into Saturday’s LPC championship game against Doniphan-Trumbull.

“I wasn’t really even supposed to be in the play, but the ball came right to me and you have no choice right there other than to shoot it as quickly as you can,” Gragg said. “Honestly, my heart is still racing. Just seeing the whole crowd come down on the floor and cheer with me — that’s the best moment. I’ll always remember that.”

So will Blase.