Ashton Gragg's buzzer beater in overtime lifts Central City into Lou-Platte Conference championship gameoniphan-Trumbull

ST. PAUL — Ashton Gragg’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Central City to a 46-43 overtime victory over Wood River Friday night in the semifinals of the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.
With the score tied at 43-43 and two seconds remaining in OT, Bison coach BJ Blase’s team attempted to throw a lob pass inside to Kenai Kearney. The inbound pass from the side was overthrown across the court, but was tracked down in the opposite corner by Gragg, who buried the 3 and sent Central City into Saturday’s LPC championship game against Doniphan-Trumbull.
“I wasn’t really even supposed to be in the play, but the ball came right to me and you have no choice right there other than to shoot it as quickly as you can,” Gragg said. “Honestly, my heart is still racing. Just seeing the whole crowd come down on the floor and cheer with me — that’s the best moment. I’ll always remember that.”
So will Blase.
“Obviously, that wasn’t the shot that we had designed in the timeout, but it went in and we’re playing in the championship and I’m just happy for Central City and happy for our kids,” Blase said. “Ashton has been shooting the ball so well this year and in the last month, so every time he does get an open look, you think it’s going to go in.”
Ayden Zikmund scored a game-high 17 points to lead Central City (16-5), despite being the partial focus of Wood River’s triangle-and-two defense, designed to slow Zikmund and Gragg. It worked to a degree as Gragg was limited to nine points and Central City shot 29.6% from the floor after beating the Eagles 78-59 on Jan. 21 at Wood River.
Blase said the Bison didn’t react well to the defense thrown at them by Wood River coach Conner Beranek. Central City led just 6-5 after one quarter and missed 21 of its first 29 shots from the field.
“Give all the credit to Conner,” Blase said. “We knew they were going to do something different and his kids played their butts off. What a fun Lou-Platte Tournament semifinals and you just knew it was going to be a dogfight.
“We didn’t come in here thinking we were going to score 79 points again. It was just our night that night.”
Beranek said the Eagles played variations of the triangle-and-two defense throughout the contest.
“The first time we played Central City, we didn’t really stop anybody,” Beranek said. “So we wanted to make sure that we at least limited two guys and kind of thought we could keep it out of Gragg and Zikmund’s hands and make it tough for them, but when Zikmund got it, he made big shots. That dude’s a big-time player.”
Josh Luehr scored 12 points, while Aiden Graves and Caleb Paulk added 11 points apiece for Wood River (16-4). Paulk also grabbed 11 rebounds and had four blocked shots before fouling out with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles had a chance to win in regulation, but Easton Graves’ shot inside in the closing seconds was blocked by Central City’s Kearney. After a scramble for the rebound, Zikmund got off a shot from three-quarters court that bounced off the backboard and the teams went to overtime tied at 38-38.
“I’m just so proud of our kids,” Beranek said. “That’s a heck of a battle both ways. Central City made the big play that needed to be made and that’s a big-time shot. Gragg is going to remember that for the rest of his life.”
Now, Blase and the Bison will have to try and refocus after the emotional win in time to play Doniphan-Trumbull in Saturday’s championship game. The Cardinals won 59-50 at Central City back on Dec. 17 in the previous meeting between the two teams.
“I like the emotion that is on our side because we’re going to the championship,” Blase said. “Kids are resilient. It probably would’ve been tougher to play in the consolation game if we had lost this one, so I’m not going to worry about energy.
“I’m just going to worry a lot about our opponent because Doniphan-Trumbull has a great team. They’re the only opponent that has beat us in this conference, so our kids will be ready and hungry and it will be another battle.”
Gragg agreed.
“We’ve just got to refocus,” Gragg said. “We’ll go to practice in the morning and get ready to come back and play hard — just like we always do.”