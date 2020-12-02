Athletic Vikings prepared to face challenging December schedule

A tough early-season schedule didn’t get any easier for the Northwest boys basketball team.

After the first two scheduled games against Waverly and Norris were canceled due to Lancaster County temporarily suspending all youth sports, the Vikings filled an open spot in one of Class A’s season-opening four-team pod tournaments.

Now Northwest opens Thursday at North Platte and then will travel on Saturday to Millard West to face either that team or Fremont.

But for Vikings coach Chip Bahe, it’s a case of needing to get games in whether it is against Class A or B competition.

“Our kids are excited to play,” Bahe said. “When we all lost the jamboree games this year when the NSAA decided to cancel those, you realized how much those preseason games mean.

“We just really need to play somebody at this point.”

Northwest returns three starters and 10 letterwinners from last year’s 14-11 team.

“I feel that we’re an athletic team,” Bahe said. “We’re getting real good senior leadership. All of our top guys were also on the football team and had a lot of success this fall. I like what that does for our kids.”