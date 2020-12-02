Athletic Vikings prepared to face challenging December schedule

A tough early-season schedule didn’t get any easier for the Northwest boys basketball team.
After the first two scheduled games against Waverly and Norris were canceled due to Lancaster County temporarily suspending all youth sports, the Vikings filled an open spot in one of Class A’s season-opening four-team pod tournaments.
Now Northwest opens Thursday at North Platte and then will travel on Saturday to Millard West to face either that team or Fremont.
But for Vikings coach Chip Bahe, it’s a case of needing to get games in whether it is against Class A or B competition.
“Our kids are excited to play,” Bahe said. “When we all lost the jamboree games this year when the NSAA decided to cancel those, you realized how much those preseason games mean.
“We just really need to play somebody at this point.”
Northwest returns three starters and 10 letterwinners from last year’s 14-11 team.
“I feel that we’re an athletic team,” Bahe said. “We’re getting real good senior leadership. All of our top guys were also on the football team and had a lot of success this fall. I like what that does for our kids.”
Jed Walford is the top returning scorer after averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 assists per game. He also hit 77.4% of his free throws.
Parker Janky put up 9.0 points and 4.2 assists while connecting on 35% of his 3-pointers.
Alex Brandt averaged 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds and made 43.5% of his 3-point tries.
Riley Anderson, Michael Buhrman and Sam Hartman all saw solid varsity minutes last year off the bench.
With Crete, Seward, Aurora and Omaha Skutt all on the schedule, December will be a challenge to pick up wins.
“I look for this team to get better as the calendar turns,” Bahe said. “We also need to win some of those games that were close losses last year like at Hastings and a couple against Adams Central.”
The strength of schedule won’t be in question for the Vikings this season.
With Omaha Skutt, Adams Central, Ashland-Greenwood and Grand Island Central Catholic all opponents at some point during the season, Bahe points out that it is possible that Northwest could face the No. 1-rated team in classes B, C-1 and C-2.
But he wants his team to be battle tested.
“I think Class B will be lot like in football where it was a muddled mess,” Bahe said.
