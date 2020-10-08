Aurora boys take second at Central Conference Meet

Aurora coach Tony Sigler said he feels the Huskies are starting to come around.
That was evident in the Central Conference Meet at Eagle Scout Park in Grand Island Thursday.
The Huskies finished second with 48 points and had three medalists in doing so. Lexington took the team title with 24 points.
Sigler said he felt it was a good day for Aurora’s top runners.
“I felt our top four boys ran pretty well today,” Sigler said. “One of our better ones didn’t run great but the luxury of having five is that one can not have a great race but the other four can step it up and that’s what we did today. Lexington has a great team and we knew that coming but I felt we ran hard today.”
Dylan Riley led the Huskies with a fifth-place finish (17:31.14), while Max Wiarda came in 13th (18:08.83). Isaac Bisbee was 14th (18:08.90). Eli Warneke just missed getting a medal as he finished 17th (18:22.04).
“Dylan did what Dylan does today. He ran a great race even though he’s a little tight,” Sigler said. “Max took a chance today and I’m proud of him for doing that. Isaac and Eli ran great too. Eli just fell off a bit at the end.”
With finishing second to Lexington, Sigler said he feels this should give the defending Class C state champion Huskies momentum as they head into districts next week. They will compete in the Class C, District 4 meet in Minden Thursday.
“I’m happy with where we are at,” he said. “I feel we are getting better day by day even though at this point of the season, it’s kind of hard to. They needed this for confidence and I’m excited to see what they can do in the next two weeks.”
The Aurora girls finished third with 59 points. Seward took the team title with 20 points.
Elena Kuehner was the top finisher for the Huskies as she came in fifth (21:26.05).
“She really had a great race,” Sigler said. “She hasn’t been healthy for two weeks because of a sinus infection.
“Our other girls are getting healthier and have been improving as well.”
The Northwest boys finished fourth with 71 points and had a medalist. Caden Keller finished ninth (17:56.63).
The Viking girls came in fifth with 73 points and had two medalists. Lexie Lilienthal led the Vikings with an 11th place finish (22:05.51), while Megan Freeman finished 12th (22:06.58).
Northwest will compete in the B-4 district in Ogallala.
