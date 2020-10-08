Aurora boys take second at Central Conference Meet

Aurora coach Tony Sigler said he feels the Huskies are starting to come around.

That was evident in the Central Conference Meet at Eagle Scout Park in Grand Island Thursday.

The Huskies finished second with 48 points and had three medalists in doing so. Lexington took the team title with 24 points.

Sigler said he felt it was a good day for Aurora’s top runners.

“I felt our top four boys ran pretty well today,” Sigler said. “One of our better ones didn’t run great but the luxury of having five is that one can not have a great race but the other four can step it up and that’s what we did today. Lexington has a great team and we knew that coming but I felt we ran hard today.”

Dylan Riley led the Huskies with a fifth-place finish (17:31.14), while Max Wiarda came in 13th (18:08.83). Isaac Bisbee was 14th (18:08.90). Eli Warneke just missed getting a medal as he finished 17th (18:22.04).

“Dylan did what Dylan does today. He ran a great race even though he’s a little tight,” Sigler said. “Max took a chance today and I’m proud of him for doing that. Isaac and Eli ran great too. Eli just fell off a bit at the end.”