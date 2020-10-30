Aurora dominates Scottsbluff in opening round of Class B playoffs

AURORA — Producing explosive plays didn’t prove to be a problem for Class B No. 9-rated Aurora in its playoff opener against Scottsbluff Friday.
The Huskies piled up 217 yards and three touchdowns over six plays in their first three possessions.
And the big plays kept coming to the tune of a 54-3 rout.
“We had talked to our kids all week long if we could really set the first level because they pressure so much, the first level and second level kind of become one,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. “If we can crack that level, we’re going to be into the secondary and we have a chance for big plays.
“But we have to do a lot of things really well. We have to seal the back half, we’ve got to be able to pick up front-side pressures, and on those explosive plays in the first quarter we did a great job of that.”
Quarterback Ethan Shaw completed 13 of 14 passes for 248 yards with four touchdowns and also has a 56-yard scoring run.
After Scottsbluff went three-and-out on its first possession, the Huskies (7-3) needed just three plays to cover 95 yards with Shaw hitting a wide-open Mitchell Pachta for a 62-yard TD pass to open the scoring 2:09 into the game.
“It was pretty important because our coach told us, let’s go right at them and get this done,” Shaw said. “Then we scored in three plays pretty quick. That was special.”
Pachta had a second scoring reception of 25 yards. Jacob Settles (45 yards) and Britton Kemling (24) had the other TD grabs for the Huskies.
Mack Owens added 133 yards on 15 carries with touchdowns of 64 and 2 yards.
“It was a little bit of everything,” Peterson said. “It was quarterback run, it was Mack Owens and then in the second half it was Britt Kemling. Then we got a couple of big chunks in pass plays too. We scored on the first play of two different drives.”
Aurora piled up 521 yards of total offense. Shaw said playing is a lot of fun when things are clicking like they were for the Huskies on this night.
“It’s pretty special out there with my friends,” he said. “It’s pretty fun, and it just keeps going.
“We were doing our assignments and were being physical, trusting our teammates. That’s pretty much it. That’s all there is.”
Aurora’s defense did its part by holding Scottsbluff (4-4) out of the end zone. The Bearcats scored on a 27-yard field goal by Placido Rodriguez to cut the lead to 13-3 with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
But Aurora grabbed the momentum right back when Shaw broke off his 56-yard scoring run on the first play of the next possession.
Peterson said the defense did exactly what it needed to do.
“There were so many things that they do that make you have great eye discipline,” he said. “They kind of bore you to death with what they do offensively, and then they beat you with a big play. They get behind you with a tight end or (running back Alex Galindo) slips behind you.
“I thought our eye discipline was pretty good. We didn’t think they could drive down the field in small chunks against us.”
It was a big night for Aurora’s district. Hastings routed Omaha Roncalli while Northwest knocked off two-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt.
Playing those types of teams late in the season prepared the Huskies for the postseason.
“Our whole schedule was crazy,” Peterson said. “I’m so proud of our kids for weathering the storm. All three teams were pretty healthy, I think, coming out of a meat-grinder district like that. When you play tough competition, it gives you a chance to be successful.”
Aurora heads on the road next Friday for a quarterfinal matchup against No. 5-rated Norris, a 35-27 winner over Beatrice.
“We get a lot of confidence off of this, but we’ve got to keep our heads right,” Shaw said. “We can’t get too overconfident and get hit in our mouth. Next thing you know, we’re down 14-0. We’ve got to keep our confidence but not get too big headed.”
