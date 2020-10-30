Aurora dominates Scottsbluff in opening round of Class B playoffs

AURORA — Producing explosive plays didn’t prove to be a problem for Class B No. 9-rated Aurora in its playoff opener against Scottsbluff Friday.

The Huskies piled up 217 yards and three touchdowns over six plays in their first three possessions.

And the big plays kept coming to the tune of a 54-3 rout.

“We had talked to our kids all week long if we could really set the first level because they pressure so much, the first level and second level kind of become one,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. “If we can crack that level, we’re going to be into the secondary and we have a chance for big plays.

“But we have to do a lot of things really well. We have to seal the back half, we’ve got to be able to pick up front-side pressures, and on those explosive plays in the first quarter we did a great job of that.”

Quarterback Ethan Shaw completed 13 of 14 passes for 248 yards with four touchdowns and also has a 56-yard scoring run.

After Scottsbluff went three-and-out on its first possession, the Huskies (7-3) needed just three plays to cover 95 yards with Shaw hitting a wide-open Mitchell Pachta for a 62-yard TD pass to open the scoring 2:09 into the game.