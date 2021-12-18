Aurora finds its shooting touch in win over Northwest

Aurora got just the start it was looking for Saturday night.

The Class B No. 9-rated Huskies were 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the first quarter and built a 14-4 lead on their way to a 49-34 road victory at Northwest. Aurora limited the Vikings to 18 points in the game’s first 25 minutes, taking a 41-18 advantage.

After several Aurora players got a late start to their basketball season due to the football team’s run to the Class B state championship game, Huskies’ coach Kevin Asher said his squad is starting to find its shooting touch.

“We wanted the kids to be intense, but relaxed in our offense,” Asher said. “We haven’t shot the ball extremely well all season and I think a little bit of that was the late start. We’re starting to shoot it a little better in practice and now we’re starting to get into better shape.

“Shooting is a confidence thing that’s built through their own preparation. We can do it all we want in practice, but they still have to come into the gym on their own time and build that confidence.”