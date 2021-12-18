Aurora finds its shooting touch in win over Northwest

Aurora got just the start it was looking for Saturday night.
The Class B No. 9-rated Huskies were 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the first quarter and built a 14-4 lead on their way to a 49-34 road victory at Northwest. Aurora limited the Vikings to 18 points in the game’s first 25 minutes, taking a 41-18 advantage.
After several Aurora players got a late start to their basketball season due to the football team’s run to the Class B state championship game, Huskies’ coach Kevin Asher said his squad is starting to find its shooting touch.
“We wanted the kids to be intense, but relaxed in our offense,” Asher said. “We haven’t shot the ball extremely well all season and I think a little bit of that was the late start. We’re starting to shoot it a little better in practice and now we’re starting to get into better shape.
“Shooting is a confidence thing that’s built through their own preparation. We can do it all we want in practice, but they still have to come into the gym on their own time and build that confidence.”
Tate Nachtigal scored a game-high 19 points for Aurora (4-2), including three first-quarter 3s, on his way to a 4-of-7 effort from 3-point range. Carsen Staehr had 13 points and 6-foot-7 center Preston Ramaekers added seven points and five blocked shots for the Huskies, who shot 44.7% (17 of 38) from the floor.
“Defense is really our staple right now,” Asher said. “We’ve held two opponents in the low 30s (and) anytime you do that, you’re going to give your kids a good chance.”
Northwest was limited to 32.6% shooting. The Vikings (1-5) started 7 of 32 from the floor before heating up in the fourth quarter as Wyatt Jensen scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the final 3:35.
“A lot of our defense and the principles that we play is mainly just helping each other,” Asher said. “You can’t do it all by yourself on defense and if you play good team man-to-man defense, you always know that somebody’s got your back.
“I think our size is a factor because when guards do drive, they run into some big kids. Our close-outs and our confidence in contesting shots was there tonight.”
Slow starts continued to hamper the Vikings.
“That’s the third consecutive Saturday where we’ve just dug a trench for ourselves,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “I love our fight and I love our competitiveness, but the first quarters have just made life hard for us on Saturdays. We’ve played some fairly experienced ballclubs on Saturdays and we thought maybe we were going to go through some growing pains before Christmas.
“Are we where we want to be record-wise? Obviously not. We’ve played well in spurts in our first six games, but an atrocious start hurt us again.”
The Vikings made 7 of 11 fourth-quarter field goal attempts to get back into the contest. Northwest cut a 23-point deficit to 13 twice in the final three minutes, but couldn’t get any closer.
“We just have to play a little more consistently,” Bahe said. “But in terms of the process of, ‘Are we better now than we were three weeks ago?’ Absolutely. We just have to string 32 minutes of good basketball together instead of 24.”