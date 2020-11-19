Aurora hopes to claim identity of Class B state champion

After an 0-2 start, Aurora slowly discovered its identity and went on a roll for the rest of the season.

Now all that’s left to find out is if the Huskies’ identity will be as the Class B state champion.

Aurora travels to Elkhorn Friday for a 6 p.m. showdown to find out who will be the last team standing in a class that saw a wild, wide-open postseason take place.

The Huskies (9-3) did all the small things right during their playoff run, coach Kyle Peterson said.

“Except for turning the ball over four times (in a 21-12 semifinal win over Plattsmouth), we’ve done a good job in the playoffs,” he said. “On offense, we’ve created big plays. And our defense created five turnovers (against Plattsmouth).”

Doing all the right things is nothing new for Aurora, which has gone 9-1 since that 0-2 start.

“Our team has kept getting better and better each and every week,” Peterson said. “The offseason was so different this year. There were no team camps or 7-on-7 leagues. We didn’t have an identity when we started.

