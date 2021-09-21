Aurora outlasts Northwest in five sets

Just when it appeared Northwest had momentum on its side entering the fifth set, Aurora took it right back.
After seeing Vikings easily take the fourth set, the Class B No. 8-rated Huskies (Omaha World-Herald) found their rhythm at the right time, getting out to a 9-5 lead in taking a 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-11 win over Northwest Tuesday in Grand Island.
Aurora coach Lois Hixson said it was similar to what happened after the second set when Northwest rallied to take it, only to see the Huskies get off to a quick start in the third to win that one.
“It was a battle all the way through and I’m proud of the girls for getting the job done against a good opponent,” Hixson said.
NW coach Lindsey Harders said it was a match of inconsistency for the Vikings where they would look really good at times, and then not so good at times.
“I felt we were inconsistent and made lots of errors at the wrong time, especially in the fifth set,” Harders said.
The first set saw both teams take turns with the lead with Aurora finishing with a 6-2 run.
Then the Huskies jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the second set.
Northwest eventually rallied to tie the match at 23-all before winning it on a back-to-back blocks by Chloe Mader and Kinzi Havranek.
Aurora quickly regained its composure and jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the third set, only to see Northwest rally again and take a 19-17 lead.
But after a Lexi Jones kill, Aleah Vinkenberg served a 5-0 run to give the Huskies a 23-19 lead.
After a service error, Whitney Loman served a 3-0 run, which included an ace serve to tie the match at 23-all.
But after Jones delivered her ninth kill of the set, Delaney Nachtigal hammered down a kill to give Aurora a 2-1 set lead.
“The girls made a choice to finish the set themselves,” Hixson said.
The fourth set was all Northwest as Ashlynn Brown had four straight kills to give it a 4-0 lead. The advantage grew to 21-10.
“We really had a great fourth set all the way through,” Harders said.
But Aurora was the aggressor during the fifth in getting out to the 9-5 lead. The match ended on Jones’ 25th kill of the match.
Mader led the Vikings with 14 kills, while Brown had 13 and Whitney Loman added 12. Havranek dished out 44 assists. Sophia McKinney led the defense with 16 digs.
Harders said she felt momentum should have been on the Vikings’ side entering the fifth.
“We just didn’t take that momentum from the fourth into the fifth and that was hard to shallow. Our serve receive broke down and when we did get a good ball, we would hit it out of bounds,” Harders said. “You can’t do that against a good team like them.”
Delaney Nachtigal added 13 kills, while Rachel Hunter added 11. Kasey Schuster dished out 47 assists.
Hixson said she was proud of how the Huskies finished the night, especially after playing six matches during the Holiday Festival Tournament in Gothenburg over the weekend.
“We had to go deep to get through that so we’re still learning about our team and it’s fun to see them enjoy this win,” she said. “Northwest does some things well. So it gives us some things to work on.”