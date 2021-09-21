Aurora outlasts Northwest in five sets

Just when it appeared Northwest had momentum on its side entering the fifth set, Aurora took it right back.

After seeing Vikings easily take the fourth set, the Class B No. 8-rated Huskies (Omaha World-Herald) found their rhythm at the right time, getting out to a 9-5 lead in taking a 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-11 win over Northwest Tuesday in Grand Island.

Aurora coach Lois Hixson said it was similar to what happened after the second set when Northwest rallied to take it, only to see the Huskies get off to a quick start in the third to win that one.

“It was a battle all the way through and I’m proud of the girls for getting the job done against a good opponent,” Hixson said.

NW coach Lindsey Harders said it was a match of inconsistency for the Vikings where they would look really good at times, and then not so good at times.

“I felt we were inconsistent and made lots of errors at the wrong time, especially in the fifth set,” Harders said.

The first set saw both teams take turns with the lead with Aurora finishing with a 6-2 run.

Then the Huskies jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the second set.