Aurora posts runner-up finish in B-3

A second-place finish in Saturday’s Class B, District 3 meet didn’t diminish Aurora’s expectations for Omaha.
Beatrice, rated second in Class B (Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association), scored 185.5 points to coast to the B-3 district title at Northwest High School. No. 3-rated Aurora, which had four champions and qualified seven for next week’s state meet, ended second with 139.
“We knew Beatrice was probably going to outlast us today because they had more bodies,” Aurora coach Derek Keasling said. “But when you get to Omaha and the tournament gets tougher, then your hammers become more important, so we’ll see how it goes.”
The Huskies’ two No. 1-rated “hammers” — Caden Svoboda (37-2 at 106 pounds) and Trevor Kluck (40-1 at 145) — both won district titles via fall. No. 3-rated Brekyn Papineau (36-6 at 195) and No. 5-rated Aaron Jividen (37-4 at 285) also produced first-place finishes.
No. 4-rated Mack Owens (38-3 at 182) and Jack Allen (32-11 at 220) both placed second for the Huskies. Jeremy Oswald (36-9 at 120) finished third, giving Keasling confidence that Aurora can put itself in the mix for the team title in Omaha.
“We just need our hammers to be our hammers,” Keasling said of his team’s prospects at state. “We had four champs today and Mack is usually a champ for us. We’ve got to have those five guys firing on all cylinders and then we need Jeremy Oswald and Jack Allen to score some points for us — maybe sneak out some medals — and we could be right in it.”
Svoboda pinned Beatrice’s Gavin Vanover in 3:07 to win his district title, while Kluck pinned Cameron Detwiler of Mount Michael Benedictine in 3:56 for his first-place finish. Papineau, who improved to 5-0 this season against Northwest’s Victore Isele, won 3-1 in the finals and Jividen produced a gutsy 3-1 sudden-victory win over Fairbury’s Kazz Hyson in the title match at 285.
“Caden and Trevor wrestled extremely well,” Keasling said. “At 195, that was the fifth time that Brekyn had to beat Isele and when you wrestle the same guy over and over again, they seem to figure you out just a little bit more each time, so it’s tough to continue to win that difficult of a matchup and he did an outstanding job.
“Aaron coming all the way through in an overtime match to win — that was pretty awesome.”
In arguably the most entertaining final, Owens’ rally came up just short as he fell 15-14 to Cooper Hancock of Wahoo.
“We came out on top in that (matchup) earlier in the year, but everything that could’ve gone wrong for Mack today in the finals did,” Keasling said. “He has been taken down three times all year and today, he was taken down three times in that match. Some of it was just over-pursuing and one of those times he got taken down and gave up back points.
“Even with everything that went wrong, Mack only lost by one point, so I’m not worried about him. I still believe he could be a state champ.”
Northwest finished sixth in the team standings with 75 points and qualified five for state. Vikings’ coach Brian Sybrandts admitted he was hoping for a little more.
“Honestly, I’m a little disappointed because I thought we could get a couple more qualified,” Sybrandts said. “We wrestled really well last week and I was hoping that would continue this week. Unfortunately, it didn’t and when you don’t reach your goal, it’s obviously a little disappointing.”
No. 3-rated Grady Arends (33-4 at 120) and the No. 6-rated Isele (34-13 at 195) both finished second to lead Northwest. Austin Cooley (39-9 at 160) ended third and Caleb Alcorta (24-21 at 113) and Colton Ruff (15-13 at 138) added fourth-place performances for the Vikings.
“The kids that we qualified are really good wrestlers and I’m proud of their efforts,” Sybrandts said. “Next week, we’re just going to focus on all the things that have gotten us to this point. Each one of the guys we qualified for state, it’s not out of the question for them to bring home a medal — they’re all capable.”