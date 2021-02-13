Aurora posts runner-up finish in B-3

Svoboda pinned Beatrice’s Gavin Vanover in 3:07 to win his district title, while Kluck pinned Cameron Detwiler of Mount Michael Benedictine in 3:56 for his first-place finish. Papineau, who improved to 5-0 this season against Northwest’s Victore Isele, won 3-1 in the finals and Jividen produced a gutsy 3-1 sudden-victory win over Fairbury’s Kazz Hyson in the title match at 285.

“Caden and Trevor wrestled extremely well,” Keasling said. “At 195, that was the fifth time that Brekyn had to beat Isele and when you wrestle the same guy over and over again, they seem to figure you out just a little bit more each time, so it’s tough to continue to win that difficult of a matchup and he did an outstanding job.

“Aaron coming all the way through in an overtime match to win — that was pretty awesome.”

In arguably the most entertaining final, Owens’ rally came up just short as he fell 15-14 to Cooper Hancock of Wahoo.

“We came out on top in that (matchup) earlier in the year, but everything that could’ve gone wrong for Mack today in the finals did,” Keasling said. “He has been taken down three times all year and today, he was taken down three times in that match. Some of it was just over-pursuing and one of those times he got taken down and gave up back points.