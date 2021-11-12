Aurora rallies past Omaha Skutt, will play for Class B state championship

“Obviously we had been running the ball pretty effectively there,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. “We had them in the right coverage. We had their safety rolled all the way down into the box, and we thought maybe we could slip behind him.

“I think the motion was just enough eye candy to be able to get Preston behind the safety, and then we made a good throw to him.”

Peterson said his team never panicked when it trailed by double digits.

“I felt like we were going to make some plays offensively,” he said. “We just had shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties.

You keep giving Carlos touches and eventually he’s going to make you look good as a coach, and that’s kind of what happened in the fourth quarter.

“We did wear them down a bit. I believe our size at the line of scrimmage did wear on them. But ultimately it was about kids making plays at the end, and they did.”

That included the defense. Although Becker failed to make completions down the stretch, many of his long passes were just a fingertip away from being a huge gain.