Aurora returns plenty of experience for 2021

He also has plenty of experience as a three-year starter. As a sophomore, Peterson said Owens had a non-stop motor but was still figuring things out on the field.

Now that he knows exactly what he is doing after two years of starting, he is tough to stop with that motor and knowledge.

“What I’ve always told everybody that I love about Mack is how hard he plays,” Peterson said. “In all the kids in now 21 years of coaching, I don’t think I’ve ever coached anybody who plays as hard as Mack from play one to play 200 in a football game. He can do it on the offensive side, he can do it on the defensive side. He’s a kid as a running back last year I think you saw it - the more carries, the better he got in a game. He’s only getting warmed up when he gets 20 carries in a game.

“Now that he understands his position and understands his role and understands his ability, you’re going to see another step taken this year. You’re going to see another step taken from a leadership standpoint, you’re going to see a step taken especially on the defensive side from a playmaking standpoint.”

Owens is hoping for big things during his final year with the Huskies.