Aurora returns plenty of experience for 2021

Aurora proved last year that it isn’t how you start a season, it’s how you finish.
After dropping their first two games, the Huskies rebounded to gain momentum throughout the schedule to finish as the Class B runner-up.
“Last season was a wild ride, wasn’t it?” said Kyle Peterson, who is entering his 21st season with the Huskies and seventh as head coach. “We were just thankful to start the season. We were able to play all nine of our regular-season games, which was unusual. I think only about half of the teams in Nebraska actually got to do that, so we were really thankful for that.
“We started the season 0-2, played two very, very good opponents and learned a lot about ourselves and grew as a team. To go as far as we did, to make a state final with the group that we did, the growth and the maturity that we saw, it was so much fun for them to get to experience that.”
The season opened with a close loss to Class A opponent North Platte.
“When we scheduled that game, we obviously didn’t know it was going to be Week 1, but we were really excited about the physicality that North Platte was going to bring,” Peterson said. “We believe that if we are going to play deep into a playoff run, we’re going to have to be used to playing physical football, and that was a great test for our football team.”
With this being the second year of the scheduling cycle, the season will open the same way for Aurora, only this time on the road on Friday.
“We learned a lot about ourselves as a team in that game last year,” Peterson said. “We certainly didn’t play our best, but we learned how physical we have to be to be successful and learned there are a lot of 50/50 plays — those game-changing plays — that occur, and we have to respond positively when those don’t go our way. We didn’t in that game.
“They’re a big, physical football team. They present a challenge for us in a number of ways. We’re kind of a mentality of anybody, anytime, anywhere. That’s a team that’s easy for our kids to get excited for and to prepare for all summer. We’ve been talking North Platte since February.”
There are plenty of reasons for there to be excitement for the Huskies for the upcoming season. With a wealth of experience returning, they were tabbed as the preseason No. 1-rated team in Class B.
It’s easy to locate bright spots among the six starters returning on offense and eight on defense.
Among the toughest challenges for opponents will be senior Mack Owens, a South Dakota commit. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior rushed for over 1,000 yards last year and is a force at linebacker.
He also has plenty of experience as a three-year starter. As a sophomore, Peterson said Owens had a non-stop motor but was still figuring things out on the field.
Now that he knows exactly what he is doing after two years of starting, he is tough to stop with that motor and knowledge.
“What I’ve always told everybody that I love about Mack is how hard he plays,” Peterson said. “In all the kids in now 21 years of coaching, I don’t think I’ve ever coached anybody who plays as hard as Mack from play one to play 200 in a football game. He can do it on the offensive side, he can do it on the defensive side. He’s a kid as a running back last year I think you saw it - the more carries, the better he got in a game. He’s only getting warmed up when he gets 20 carries in a game.
“Now that he understands his position and understands his role and understands his ability, you’re going to see another step taken this year. You’re going to see another step taken from a leadership standpoint, you’re going to see a step taken especially on the defensive side from a playmaking standpoint.”
Owens is hoping for big things during his final year with the Huskies.
“Obviously just making it to a state championship game like we did last year, just having a good connection with the team (are the goals),” he said. “Hopefully by the time I leave, I can leave my mark on the team with leadership and everything like that. I just want to be the best teammate that I can possibly be.”
Owens combined preparing for his season with navigating the recruiting process.
“It has been kind of crazy this summer especially with COVID and everything,” he said. “But it’s been a fun process to learn what you like in a school and what you don’t like.”
Another three-year starter returning is lineman Gage Griffith, who is 6-3 and 290 pounds.
He said the lines are looking great.
“The potential is the highest it has ever been this year,” he said. “We’re returning a lot of new guys and we have a lot of underclassmen that are going to bring a lot to the table.”
Griffith said being a strong leader is one area he’s focused on for his senior year.
“We had some really good leaders when I was coming up like Ryan Marlatt,” he said. “He definitely kind of took me under his wing and kind of made me who I am today in leadership.”
Other returning two-way starters on the offensive line are Aaron Jividen (6-2, 260, sr.), Breckyn Papineau (5-9, 210, sr.) and Jack Allen (6-2, 230, jr.).
Carlos Collazo returns to the backfield after being injured in week five last year, which Peterson said “will make our backfield pretty solid.”
The one question on offense is at quarterback after the graduation of dual threat Ethan Shaw.
“We have two juniors that we think are very capable players,” Peterson said. “They are different. Drew Knust took the majority of the JV reps a year ago. He’s a little guy (5-7, 145). He’s a golfer, so he kind of brings a cerebral piece to the game. But he’s a really good athlete. In our (preseason) testing, he’s a kid at about 150 pounds that benched 235 and ran 4.6 (seconds) in the 40 (yard dash). He’s a really good distributor of the ball and we feel he can run a lot of aspects of our offense.
“Camden Holliday, on the flip side, is a kid who just impresses you with his physical prowess. He’s 6-5 and almost 200 pounds, has a great big arm and can throw the ball all over the field. He doesn’t quite have the foot speed and some of the things in the option game that maybe Drew can bring, but they’re two kids that will fight for that spot right up to the final week going into North Platte. Even after that, they are two kids that we have to find ways as coaches to take advantage of their skill sets, take advantage of the big arm, take advantage of an athlete, and give them opportunities on the field.”
Defensively, the Huskies return their front seven – Griffith, Owens, Jividen, Papineau, linebacker Bryce Barger (5-9, 180, sr.), Allen and linebacker Britton Kemling (6-0, 180, jr.).
Other area 11-man teams who earned preseason ratings are:
% Northwest: The Class B No. 8-rated Vikings return Sam Hartman at quarterback, who will be working with a new group of receivers. But he did the same thing last year in his first year starting at signal caller and that worked out fine for Northwest.
Hartman and linebacker Aidan Davies lead a defense that should have a slightly different look under new defensive coordinator Tony Harper, the former Hastings College head coach.
% Adams Central: The Class C-1 No. 2-rated Patriots have advanced one round further into the playoffs each of the past two years, culminating in a championship game appearance last year.
With junior running back Hyatt Collins back after a breakthrough season, Adams Central could be in contention to take that final major step.
% St. Paul: The Class C-1 No. 6-rated Wildcats graduated a talented, experienced senior class but should still be in the mix.
Trevor Dugan takes over at quarterback, and the line is big and athletic, a common theme during the Wildcats’ recent success under coach Rusty Fuller.
% Central City: The Class C-1 No. 10-rated Bison barely missed out on the postseason last year.
Quarterback Kale Jensen led the state in passing last year without any playoff games added to his total. What numbers could he put up if the Bison find the right mix to extend their season another game – or more?
% Ord: The Class C-2 No. 3-rated Chanticleers lost a lot of talent off of last year’s state championship team.
But coach Nate Wells expects Ord to make steady progress throughout the year, which means it could be right back in the title picture by the time November rolls around if everything clicks. Two-way starters Trey Warner and John Deriso are a solid foundation to start with.