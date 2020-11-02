Aurora returns to state tournament after last season's near miss

The Huskies run a two-setter system with Kasey Schuster and Raina Cattau dishing out 458 and 359 assists, respectively. That has helped five players get over 100 kills on the season, with Kassidy Hudson leading the way with 399 kills, while Jaylee Schuster has chipped in 199 kills and 41 blocks. Rachel Hunter and Kasey Schuster have 150 and 140 kills, respectively.

Hixson said that balance has gotten better as the season has gone along. She added that all that wouldn’t be successful without the defense and passing of libero Cassidy Knust and defensive specialist Emily Erickson, who have 542 and 260 digs, respectively.

“I think we’ve grown in that balance since the start of the season where we were relying on our rightside players (Hudson and Hunter) a lot, but as our passing and serving has picked up and that has helped spread out our offense a lot,” Hixson said. “We’ve been seeing a lot more offense out of our middles even though we rely on them for the block.

“And our setters are doing a great job of not only setting the ball, but hitting as well. And our defense as a whole has been very successful at getting to balls in the last few weeks.”

The Huskies face a Norris team that beat them in the final match in an opening triangular to start the season.