Aurora returns to state tournament after last season's near miss

It’s been a few years, but Aurora is going back to the state volleyball tournament.
After defeating Gering in the Class B, District 7 final Saturday, the Huskies earned their first trip since 2016.
It will be Aurora’s 18th overall state appearance. The No. 7 Huskies take on No. 2 Norris at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Aurora coach Lois Hixson said she’s excited to be taking this group to the state volleyball tournament, especially after the Huskies lost in a district final match last year.
“Most of the girls in this group have been around in 2017 and 2018 and were part of the district runner-up team last year. The girls set a goal this year that they’ve wanted to get back to Lincoln and compete at the state volleyball tournament,” Hixson said. “I’m glad to see it happen for the girls.”
And the Huskies appear to be playing heading well into the state tournament. They have won 10 of their last 12 matches to reach the state tournament after starting 12-10 against a challenging schedule.
“We played some good teams early and late as well,” Hixson said. “That’s helped us get better as the season has gone along and our strength of schedule has helped us get a good seed for the state tournament.”
The Huskies run a two-setter system with Kasey Schuster and Raina Cattau dishing out 458 and 359 assists, respectively. That has helped five players get over 100 kills on the season, with Kassidy Hudson leading the way with 399 kills, while Jaylee Schuster has chipped in 199 kills and 41 blocks. Rachel Hunter and Kasey Schuster have 150 and 140 kills, respectively.
Hixson said that balance has gotten better as the season has gone along. She added that all that wouldn’t be successful without the defense and passing of libero Cassidy Knust and defensive specialist Emily Erickson, who have 542 and 260 digs, respectively.
“I think we’ve grown in that balance since the start of the season where we were relying on our rightside players (Hudson and Hunter) a lot, but as our passing and serving has picked up and that has helped spread out our offense a lot,” Hixson said. “We’ve been seeing a lot more offense out of our middles even though we rely on them for the block.
“And our setters are doing a great job of not only setting the ball, but hitting as well. And our defense as a whole has been very successful at getting to balls in the last few weeks.”
The Huskies face a Norris team that beat them in the final match in an opening triangular to start the season.
Ella Waters leads the Titan attack with 356 kills, while Kalli Kroeker has chipped in 233. Nebraska commit Maisie Boesiger has led the offense with 896 assists.
Even though Norris swept Aurora in the opening triangular, Hixson said she feels Aurora is a much different team even though she know it will be a challenge.
“I thought we competed very well that night. We lost a three-set match to Wahoo, who is undefeated, earlier in the night. I think there is some excitement and confidence going into that match,” Hixson said. “They run a very fast 5-1 offense. When they get in system, we’ll need to get up on them faster than a lot of teams that we’ve played.”
Hixson said the goal was obviously to get to the state tournament, but another goal was a just having a chance to compete, especially since there might not have been a season this year with everything happening with COVID-19.
“They wanted to put jerseys on in August and then followed the guidelines to make sure they were able to do that,” Hixson said. “When the girls found out that they were going to have a season, they redefined their goals.”
