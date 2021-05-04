Aurora’s Ethan Shaw takes GICC Invite

Central Catholic coach Craig Rupp had mixed emotions about the Crusaders’ performance at the home invite.

“I thought we could have competed a little bit better today than what we did,” he said. “Some of them shot well while a few others need to turn that corner. We’re getting there but we’re still hitting that wall of big numbers. If we can avoid that, that will reflect our scores and attitudes.

“But Will competed very well for us and was mentally tough today. Bowdie was due for a good round and he finally got one. He’s been working hard and I’m glad it’s been paying off for him.”

Northwest brought home two medalists in taking fourth with a 342.

Joey Holling led the way with a sixth-place finish in shooting a 78, while Caleb Alcorta was 12th with an 85.

Kanyon Shada finished with an 86 with two other golfers, but missed getting a medal because of a scorecard playoff.

Northwest coach Alex Hull said it was a great day for the Vikings.

“We practically had three medalists,” Hull said. “Kanyon was the unfortunate one who didn’t get a medal but he had a great day today. Joey continues to be consistent for us and Caleb put together a great day to get a medal.