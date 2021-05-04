 Skip to main content
Aurora's Ethan Shaw takes GICC Invite
Aurora’s Ethan Shaw takes GICC Invite

Ethan Shaw wasn’t completely satisfied with his performance at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite.

However, the Aurora senior was still happy with the end result.

Shaw took home individual honors after firing a 73, which was three strokes better than runner-up Seth VunCannon of Columbus Scotus Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Club.

The individual title was his second win of the season.

“I felt I golfed decent. I left some putts out there but I’ll take a 73 any day,” Shaw said. “And knowing that I didn’t golf the greatest, I’m happy in knowing that I was still able to get the win today.”

That effort helped the Huskies finish second with a 331. Scotus took home the team title with a 311.

Aurora coach Craig Badura said Shaw didn’t start the day well as he had only one birdie on the front nine, but finished strong on the back nine with four birdies, including three on the last four holes.

“He got loose a little bit on the front nine but on the back nine, he really solidified up and gave himself some really good birdie opportunities,” he said. “The thing with Ethan is that he is so powerful so he just overpowered the course today. He hit the driver pretty well. He’s so long that he’s able to take advantage of his length.”

Shaw said he felt a lot more comfortable after he got done with the 12th hole.

“I used a five-iron with about 220 out to 10 feet. I felt I could put together a nice round together and I was able to do that,” Shaw said.

And the weather conditions were perfect for the golfers. The weather was sunny with some cool wind. Shaw said there hasn’t been those kind of conditions too much during this spring season.

“It wasn’t too windy, not too hot or too cold. It was a pretty nice day,” Shaw said.

Tate Nachtigal and Caden Svoboda both brought home medals for the Huskies. Nachtigal finished 11th with an 85, while Svoboda was 15th with an 86.

Cauy Walters and Drew Knust each fired an 87 to round out the Aurora golfers.

Badura said he was pleased with what he saw from the Huskies.

“Caden is a gamer that has a great mindset and Tate is continuing to get better for us every single meet,” he said. “Overall, I thought we had some loose ends to tie up but finishing second at this meet is a great confidence booster for us going into conference.”

GICC had two medalists in finishing third with a 338.

Will Goering led the way with a third-place finish in firing a 76, while Bowdie Fox came in eighth with an 80.

Central Catholic coach Craig Rupp had mixed emotions about the Crusaders’ performance at the home invite.

“I thought we could have competed a little bit better today than what we did,” he said. “Some of them shot well while a few others need to turn that corner. We’re getting there but we’re still hitting that wall of big numbers. If we can avoid that, that will reflect our scores and attitudes.

“But Will competed very well for us and was mentally tough today. Bowdie was due for a good round and he finally got one. He’s been working hard and I’m glad it’s been paying off for him.”

Northwest brought home two medalists in taking fourth with a 342.

Joey Holling led the way with a sixth-place finish in shooting a 78, while Caleb Alcorta was 12th with an 85.

Kanyon Shada finished with an 86 with two other golfers, but missed getting a medal because of a scorecard playoff.

Northwest coach Alex Hull said it was a great day for the Vikings.

“We practically had three medalists,” Hull said. “Kanyon was the unfortunate one who didn’t get a medal but he had a great day today. Joey continues to be consistent for us and Caleb put together a great day to get a medal.

“We had three kids who golfed well for us today and two who didn’t. If we can have a day where four or all five golfers can put it together, we can probably make some noise but we’re trying to find a way where we all can do that. But the kids still competed very well today.”

The Vikings and Huskies will compete in the Central Conference meet Friday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus, while the Crusaders will host the Centennial Conference meet Saturday at Indianhead.

Grand Island Central Catholic Invite

At Indianhead Golf Club

Team Standings

Columbus Scotus 311, Aurora 331, Grand Island Central Catholic 338, Northwest 342, Hastings St. Cecilia 368, Adams Central 374, Centura 375, Kearney Catholic 375, Gibbon 380, Wood River 394, Fullerton 399, St. Paul 406, Ravenna 423, Central City 453.

Individual Standings

1, Ethan Shaw, AUR, 73; 2, Seth VunCannonn, CS, 76; 3, Will Goering, GICC, 76; 4, Nolan Fleming, CS, 77; 5, Niklaus Fleming, CS, 78; 6, Joey Holling, NW, 78; 7, Patrick Arndt, CS, 80; 8, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 80; 9, Nathan Sughroue, AC, 82; 10, Eli English, WR, 85; 11, Tate Nachtigal, AUR, 85; 12, Caleb Alcorta, NW, 85; 13, Mitchell, GIB, 85; 14, Sam Wells, SP, 86; 15, Caden Svoboda, AUR, 86.

Other city golfers

GICC — Jackson Henry 80, Jonathan Schardt 94, Joey Koralewski 95.

Northwest — Kanyon Shada 86, Damon Bennett 93, Johnny Bangs 104.

