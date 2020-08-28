Aurora’s Kuehner, AC’s Bonifas win at Northwest Invite

Runners competing at the Northwest Invitational Friday were just happy to be running again.

Aurora’s Elena Kuehner and Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas took full advantage of their first opportunity of racing competitively in almost a year.

It was the first time all of the runners have competed since the state cross country meet last year, because of the track season getting called off in the spring due to COVID-19.

Both Kuehner and Bonifas went out and took care of business in their first time out of the season at Northwest High School.

“It felt so good to be racing and competing once again. It’s been way too long,” said Kuehner, who won the girls race in 15:56.10.

Kuehner’s effort helped the Huskies take the team title with 24, six better than Grand Island Central Catholic.

GICC’s Raegan Gellatly was second in 16:10.27.

The two runners were together through out the whole race until Kuehner passed Gellatly at about the halfway point of the race and was never challenged after that.

Aurora coach Tony Sigler said he was happy to see Kuehner start the season with a win, especially after the junior put in 250 miles during the offseason.