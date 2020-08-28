Aurora’s Kuehner, AC’s Bonifas win at Northwest Invite

Runners competing at the Northwest Invitational Friday were just happy to be running again.
Aurora’s Elena Kuehner and Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas took full advantage of their first opportunity of racing competitively in almost a year.
It was the first time all of the runners have competed since the state cross country meet last year, because of the track season getting called off in the spring due to COVID-19.
Both Kuehner and Bonifas went out and took care of business in their first time out of the season at Northwest High School.
“It felt so good to be racing and competing once again. It’s been way too long,” said Kuehner, who won the girls race in 15:56.10.
Kuehner’s effort helped the Huskies take the team title with 24, six better than Grand Island Central Catholic.
GICC’s Raegan Gellatly was second in 16:10.27.
The two runners were together through out the whole race until Kuehner passed Gellatly at about the halfway point of the race and was never challenged after that.
Aurora coach Tony Sigler said he was happy to see Kuehner start the season with a win, especially after the junior put in 250 miles during the offseason.
“She was pretty dedicated this summer,” he said. “We saw what her potential was last season (29th at state) and carried that throughout the offseason. When COVID-19 hit, she put in a lot of miles when track was called off. She now has the confidence and power and experience. It was fun watching her today.”
Kaitlyn Oswald (fifth, 16:32.82), Natalie Bisbee (ninth, 17:18.50) and Hannah Donnell (11th, 17:27.81) were the other medalists that helped the Huskies take the title. Kuehner said that made her victory even more fun.
“I’m so excited to see what we can do,” she said. “It’s so nice to have my amazing team to run with and I love them so much. We have a decent amount of newcomers this season and I think we’re going to rock it this year.”
Bonifas dominated the boys race by winning with a 12:16.34, about 24 seconds ahead of Grand Island Central Catholic’s Zach Cloud.
Bonifas echoed Kuehner’s comments about competing again.
“It was unbelievable to compete again. I was looking forward to this since they canceled track season,” Bonifas said.
He put in over 500 miles during the offseason. Coach Toni Fowler said that paid off.
“He was training smart in his workouts, trying to take some days off. He’s focused on what he wants to accomplish. He just works really hard,” she said.
The Northwest boys came away victorious in the boys standings, winning their invite by two points (41-43) over Aurora.
The Vikings had three medalists in Caden Keller (fourth, 13:02.63), Ben Sutherland (10th, 13:38.83) and Jamie Webb (11th, 13:39.95), while Jacob Kosmicki (16th, 14:01.07) just missed getting a medal by one spot.
NW coach Joel Hope said the team victory rubs off on the runners for the rest of the season. He added he hopes the success gained from the meet is duplicated from last year’s team, who won the meet last year and went on to finish sixth in Class B.
“We were really waiting for this meet to see what we can do,” Hope said. “We had a great meet here last year and went on to have a great season. We had a great summer of workouts and we just needed some competition to see if their hard work paid off, especially during the quarantine when kids were running by themselves. I’m just super happy with what we did today.”
The GICC girls had two other medalists in Grace Herbek (fourth, 16:31.57) and Allison Haney (seventh, 17:15.73), while Jarit Mejia (14th, 13:44.70) was the other Crusader boy to medal with Cloud (second, 12:40.67).
The Northwest girls finished third with 42 points. Megan Freeman (third, 16:19.30) led the Vikings, while Marissa Miles (13th, 17:32.52), Sydney Fisher (14th, 17:37.04) and Alyssa Earl (15th, 17:38.17) followed suit.
Josh Rathjen (13th, 13:40.43) was the lone medalists for the Heartland Lutheran boys.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!