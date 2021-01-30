Aurora’s Trevor Kluck become four-time Central Conference champion

HASTINGS — Trevor Kluck accomplished a rare feat for Aurora at the Central Conference Meet — becoming a four-time conference champion.
The top-ranked 145-pound senior accomplished that Saturday at Adams Central High School.
It’s so rare that Huskie coach Derek Keasling was not sure when the last time Aurora had a four-time conference champion — or if the school had even had one.
“It feels good that all my hard work up from middle school to now has paid off and I can see it’s all laying out on a silver platter,” Kluck said.
Kluck was one of five champions on the day to help the Class B No. 3 Huskies (NSWCA) take second in the tournament. Columbus Lakeview took the meet with 181.5 points, five better than Aurora. It was the Huskies’ first meet in two weeks due to a few members being affected by COVID-19.
Kluck recorded a pin and two technical falls during the day, including an 18-3 technical fall over Adams Central’s Jeret Frerichs in the final.
“I really can’t complain about being a conference champion but I always think I can wrestle better than what I did today,” Kluck said.
Keasling said he feels Kluck is very deserving of being a four-time conference champion.
“That’s pretty exciting to have a four-time conference champion, because that’s a pretty big accomplishment,” he said. “He’s done all the things to be where he is at. He works hard everyday and always wrestles in the offseason and is a great leader to our team.”
As the postseason begins next week with Aurora hosting the Class B3-B subdistrict meet, Kluck, who is a three-time state medalist, said he has one goal in mind — being a state champion.
“My goals are definitely through the roof this year,” he said. “It’s going to be all or nothing.”
Caden Svoboda (No. 1 at 106), Mack Owens (No. 4 at 182), Jack Allen (220) and Aaron Jividen (No. 5 at 285) were the other champions for the Huskies.
Svoboda pinned Schuyler’s Ivan Perez in 1:33 at 106, while Owens held on to a 16-12 lead over Holdrege’s Damian Smith at 182.
Allen pinned Schuyler’s Daniel Jerez at 220, and Jividen posted a 3-0 victory over Adams Central’s Tyler Pavelka at 285.
Jeremy Oswald (fourth, 120), Kayden Massing (sixth, 138), Britton Kemling (fourth, 152) and Brekyn Papineau (second, 195) were the other medalists for Aurora.
Keasling said he felt not wrestling for two weeks really showed but was OK with what he saw on the day.
“We weren’t as crisp today as we were two weeks ago. But I don’t think we’ve faltered too much even though I feel we could have wrestled better in some spots,” Keasling said. “We didn’t miss too many opportunities as we still had five champions and had nine medalists overall. We still didn’t have a bad day even though it would have been nice to have won the meet.”
The Northwest wrestling team didn’t have a champion but did have 10 medalists to take fifth with 133 points.
Austin Cooley led the Vikings with a second-place finish at 160 after falling 5-0 to top-ranked Kobe Lyons of York in the final.
Caleb Alcora (fifth, 113), Caleb Vokes (fifth, 126), Bo Bushhousen (fifth, 145), Eli Arends (third, 152), Cailyb Weekley (fourth, 170), Joseph Stein (fifth, 182), Victor Isele (fourth, 195), Nolan Moorman (fourth, 220) and Billy Schleichardt (fifth, 285) were the other medalists for the Vikings.
Missing Grady Arends, who is No. 3 at 120, because of an injury, Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said the Vikings got off to a rough start but felt they wrestled better as the day went on.
“We got off to such a rough start with the matchups that we had. But to come back and finish the way we did was great to see,” he said. “Austin had another big day for us. Kobe is just a tough wrestler but Austin just keeps getting closer to him as he dominated us a few weeks ago. So overall, I’m definitely pleased with placing 10 out of 14 guys today.”
Aurora and Northwest will both be in the B3-B subdistrict at Aurora next week. The top four individuals from each weight class in the B3-A and B3-B subdistricts will then compete in the B-3 meet, which will be at Northwest the following week.