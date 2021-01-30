Aurora’s Trevor Kluck become four-time Central Conference champion

HASTINGS — Trevor Kluck accomplished a rare feat for Aurora at the Central Conference Meet — becoming a four-time conference champion.

The top-ranked 145-pound senior accomplished that Saturday at Adams Central High School.

It’s so rare that Huskie coach Derek Keasling was not sure when the last time Aurora had a four-time conference champion — or if the school had even had one.

“It feels good that all my hard work up from middle school to now has paid off and I can see it’s all laying out on a silver platter,” Kluck said.

Kluck was one of five champions on the day to help the Class B No. 3 Huskies (NSWCA) take second in the tournament. Columbus Lakeview took the meet with 181.5 points, five better than Aurora. It was the Huskies’ first meet in two weeks due to a few members being affected by COVID-19.

Kluck recorded a pin and two technical falls during the day, including an 18-3 technical fall over Adams Central’s Jeret Frerichs in the final.

“I really can’t complain about being a conference champion but I always think I can wrestle better than what I did today,” Kluck said.

Keasling said he feels Kluck is very deserving of being a four-time conference champion.