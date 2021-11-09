Aurora set for semifinal showdown against Omaha Skutt

No. 3-rated Aurora (9-2) can’t afford to make defensive mistakes against the No. 6 SkyHawks (8-3).

“We have to get lined up correctly,” Peterson said. “We have to have our eyes and identify vertical receivers, especially in some of their unbalanced looks. We’re going to have to stay in coverage a long time because he will buy time.

“We’re going to have to bring pressure at times as well to try to make him get rid of the ball a little quicker than he wants to. It’s going to take a great defensive effort to stop them or slow them down because they’re really good, especially on the offensive side.”

Although the two semifinalists combine for five losses, that record is deceiving.

Both fell to No. 1 Bennington, while Skutt also lost to the fourth semifinalist Elkhorn.

The other losses came against Class A playoff qualifiers — semifinalist Gretna for Skutt, quarterfinalist North Platte for Aurora.

The Huskies carry a nine-game winning streak into the semifinals after an 0-2 start.

A big part of that turnaround has been a strong rushing attack, and that needs to continue against Omaha Skutt.