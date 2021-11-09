Aurora set for semifinal showdown against Omaha Skutt

To appear in a second straight Class B championship game, Aurora needs its defense to put together one of its top performances of the season against Omaha Skutt and quarterback Caden Becker.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Wyoming recruit provides a tough task to stop when he leads the SkyHawks into Aurora for Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
“The first thing that you notice is their quarterback play,” Huskies coach Kyle Peterson said. “He is obviously a great, big, strong-armed kid. He can make all the throws. He’s a dangerous runner. He extends plays. He makes everything they do offensively work.
“They will run some traditional option like the Skutt of old, but they also throw the ball around more than we’ve seen from Skutt teams in the past.”
Becker transferred to Skutt last season from Omaha Burke after Omaha Public Schools canceled the fall sports season due to COVID.
He rushed for two scores and passed for another in last week’s 20-10 quarterfinal win over previously unbeaten Plattsmouth.
Becker is the biggest weapon in an offense that provides plenty of other challenges for defenses.
“They use a lot of formations, a lot of unbalanced looks — ways of trying to get people open vertically,” Peterson said. “They stress you in a number of ways. When you have a quarterback who can throw it, you use multiple formations and you can still run the option, that really stresses a defense.”
No. 3-rated Aurora (9-2) can’t afford to make defensive mistakes against the No. 6 SkyHawks (8-3).
“We have to get lined up correctly,” Peterson said. “We have to have our eyes and identify vertical receivers, especially in some of their unbalanced looks. We’re going to have to stay in coverage a long time because he will buy time.
“We’re going to have to bring pressure at times as well to try to make him get rid of the ball a little quicker than he wants to. It’s going to take a great defensive effort to stop them or slow them down because they’re really good, especially on the offensive side.”
Although the two semifinalists combine for five losses, that record is deceiving.
Both fell to No. 1 Bennington, while Skutt also lost to the fourth semifinalist Elkhorn.
The other losses came against Class A playoff qualifiers — semifinalist Gretna for Skutt, quarterfinalist North Platte for Aurora.
The Huskies carry a nine-game winning streak into the semifinals after an 0-2 start.
A big part of that turnaround has been a strong rushing attack, and that needs to continue against Omaha Skutt.
“We’ve been a very physical run team these last seven, eight weeks,” Peterson said. “We have to obviously continue to establish that. They’re going to put a lot of guys in the box. They’re going to do what they can to try to slow the inside run game down especially.
“We’re probably going to have to be a little bit more multiple than we have been the last couple of weeks. We’re prepared to throw the ball a little more this week than we have the last few, and we’re going to have to make some plays down the field.”
Big plays have been a big part of Aurora’s biggest wins. The ability to continue that trend may be a key factor Friday.
“Can we find explosive plays? Skutt doesn’t give up a lot of explosive plays outside of maybe the Gretna and Bennington games, and those were just fantastic athletes they gave up explosive plays to,” Peterson said. “We’re going to have to find some of those on Friday because they’re hard to drive the field against.”
Aurora is coming off one of its top rushing performances ever. Junior running back Carlos Collazo tied the school single-game rushing record in last week’s win over Scottsbluff with 285 yards on 29 carries.
He equaled the mark set by Jerry Lobeda in 2008.
“We’re very good at the line of scrimmage, and we’ve found some things those kids do well where we’re probably a little different schematically then the things we did early in the season,” Peterson said.
“Ultimately, when you give talented kids enough touches, they’re going to do something special with the ball.
“That’s what happened with Carlos. He busted off four really big runs on Friday night. You give him touches, he’s going to do some special things. If he gets into the second level, he’s going to do some special things.”
The winner adds to a strong tradition of championship appearances. Aurora is trying to play in its ninth final and third in four years.
Skutt is also trying to earn a ninth finals appearance and seventh since 2013.
“This was our kids’ goal from the very start of the season,” said Peterson about being one win away from Lincoln. “They very much expected to be in this position. It hasn’t been easy. There was a lot of adversity at the beginning of the year, but we’re playing our best football right now.
“They’re very excited, and they’re very excited to play at home for that semifinal game against a real quality opponent — an opponent we haven’t played in a long time. That also gets them excited since none of these kids have ever played Skutt. That’s going to be a great experience for them, and playing against a high-end team is always fun.”
The Huskies certainly aren’t getting ahead of themselves.
“Their ultimate goal is still one week away, but they’ve got to take care of this one first,” Peterson said.