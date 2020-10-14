Aurora, St. Paul to be part of competitive C-4 district meet

When looking at the cross country district meets in Class C, it might not take long to notice which one might be the toughest.
That appears to be the Class C, District 4 meet today in Minden, especially on the boys side.
Defending Class C boys state champion Aurora, along with Class D third-place finisher St. Paul, which moved up to Class C this season, will be two of the many teams competing in what both coaches feel might be the toughest district in Class C.
Adams Central, Alma/Southern Valley, Central City, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ord and South Central Nebraska Unified District 5 are the teams competing with Aurora and St. Paul in the district.
The top 15 individuals and top three teams qualify for the state meet Oct. 23 at the Kearney Country Club.
A few of those runners include St. Paul’s Conner Wells, Aurora’s Dylan Riley, Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas and GICC’s Zach Cloud.
“I have no idea what it’s going to be like because there are some quality teams and individuals competing there,” Aurora coach Tony Sigler said. “There’s probably multiple individuals here that could medal at the state meet. It’s going to be a battle.”
St. Paul coach Don Kleinsasser agreed.
“It’s pretty deep district with talented runners in Class C,” he said. “Every spot is going to count because every team that has a chance to qualify as a team is deep.”
Both the Huskies and Wildcats have had solid seasons up to this point.
The Huskies has one state returning medalist in Riley, who placed fifth last year. Max Wiarda, Eli Warnke and Isaac Bisbee also ran on last year’s state championship team. Aurora has faced many Class B teams during the season, which included the Central Conference meet last Thursday. The Huskies finished second to Lexington.
Sigler said that tough competition has helped the Huskies.
“We have quality teams and individuals in our conference every year so when you medal in that meet or finish in the top three as a team, you should feel good about yourselves,” he said. “I think the kids have gained a lot of confidence in moving forward. The boys want to do well in every meet and this Thursday is no exception. What’s also helped us is experience and they know how to win. We hope all that will benefit us.”
As for St. Paul, the Wildcats have been led all season by Wells, who finished eight last year. Wells has finished first in the majority of the meets this season.
As for the team, the Wildcats have been near the top of almost every meet this season, which including winning the Lou-Platte Conference meet last Thursday. They also beat Aurora in the Central City Invite where they finished second behind Lexington.
Kleinsasser said Wells, as well as Dawson Lawver, Jacob Wells and others have prepared themselves well during the offseason, especially when the runners found out there wasn’t going to be a track season because of COVID.
“That might have been a blessing because the kids have put in a lot of offseason miles. They just started to get ready for cross country and they knew they had to get the miles in, especially since we knew we were going to be moving up to Class C,” he said. “They’ve really done well and it’s paying off, especially for Conner. He’s just a hard worker who likes to run.”
Back to the district meet, Sigler said there could be some good runners and teams that might not make it to Kearney out of the district.
“If you aren’t focused in the right direction and understand the race itself, you could have a poor race, which is unfortunate because it might not indicate the type of runner you are or the kind of season you had,” he said. “You have to show up on that one day. If you don’t, it didn’t happen for you. I think there might be a few teams that are confident that they will qualify that might not. That’s how our sport is. It’s going to be interesting how things unfold Thursday.”
While the C-4 appears to be the toughest in Class C, the B-4 district in Ogallala might be the toughest one in Class B.
The district features always tough Scottsbluff, as well as Gering, Lexington and Hastings as a few of the teams to beat in the district. Northwest, along with Alliance and McCook, will be there as well Thursday.
Heartland Lutheran will also be in Minden Thursday. The Red Hornets will compete in the D-3 district meet with Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Franklin, Fullerton, Harvard, Hastings St. Cecilia, Kenesaw, Nebraska Christian, Palmer, Ravenna, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Shelton, Silver Lake, St. Edward, Superior and Wood River.
Grand Island competes in the A-1 district meet at Papillion-LaVista with Bellevue East, Gretna, Lincoln Pius X, Millard South and Millard West.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwest to be on road during Central Conference
The Northwest volleyball team will be on the road during the Central Conference Tournament.
The Vikings will play at York Thursday, then will finish the tournament at Crete Saturday.
Northwest plays Schuyler at 5 p.m. and Seward at 6 p.m. Thursday, then will play Adams Central at 10 a.m. and York at 1 p.m. Saturday. The championship is set for 4 p.m.
Central Conference Tournament
Thursday
At Lakeview
Gym 1 — G1; Gym 2 — G2
Lakeview vs. Holdrege (G1); Crete vs. Lexington (G2), 5 p.m.
Aurora vs. Crete (G1); Holdrege vs. Lexington (G2), 6 p.m.
Lakeview vs. Aurora (G1), 7 p.m.
At York
Gym 1 — G1; Gym 2 — G2
York at Seward (G1); Northwest vs. Schuyler (G2), 5 p.m.
Adams Central vs. Schuyler (G1); Seward vs. Northwest (G2), 6 p.m.
Adams Central vs. York (G1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Crete
Main gym (MG), Aux. gym (AG)
Aurora vs. Lexington (MG); Adams Central vs. Northwest (AG), 10 a.m.
Lakeview vs. Crete (MG); York vs. Schuyler (AG), 11 a.m.
Aurora vs. Holdrege (MG); Adams Central vs. Seward (AG), noon
Lakeview vs. Lexington (MG); York vs. Northwest (AG), 1 p.m.
Holdrege vs. Crete (MG); Seward vs. Schuyler (AG), 2 p.m.
Third-place match (MG); Fifth-place match (AG), 3 p.m.
Championship match (MG), 4 p.m.
Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.
