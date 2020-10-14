Aurora, St. Paul to be part of competitive C-4 district meet

Kleinsasser said Wells, as well as Dawson Lawver, Jacob Wells and others have prepared themselves well during the offseason, especially when the runners found out there wasn’t going to be a track season because of COVID.

“That might have been a blessing because the kids have put in a lot of offseason miles. They just started to get ready for cross country and they knew they had to get the miles in, especially since we knew we were going to be moving up to Class C,” he said. “They’ve really done well and it’s paying off, especially for Conner. He’s just a hard worker who likes to run.”

Back to the district meet, Sigler said there could be some good runners and teams that might not make it to Kearney out of the district.

“If you aren’t focused in the right direction and understand the race itself, you could have a poor race, which is unfortunate because it might not indicate the type of runner you are or the kind of season you had,” he said. “You have to show up on that one day. If you don’t, it didn’t happen for you. I think there might be a few teams that are confident that they will qualify that might not. That’s how our sport is. It’s going to be interesting how things unfold Thursday.”