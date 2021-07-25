Aurora teammates to play in all-star game

The last time Aurora had a player compete in the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match was in 2016.
The Huskies will be represented this year with not one, but two players in the match.
It’s the first time that Aurora will have two players — Cassidy Knust and Kassidy Hudson — take part in the match, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln North Star.
The two will be teammates on the Blue squad.
“It’s been a while since Aurora has had a player play in the game. This year, we have two players playing so it will be fun,” Hudson said.
Knust said the two players, along with the other senior Aurora players, got started playing volleyball at a young age and feels the all-star experience with Hudson will be fun.
“We, as well as the other senior girls, started going to the gym and played in tournaments together at a young age,” Knust said. “It’s been fun to experience volleyball with Kassidy and the other senior girls over the years. It’s super exciting that we are both playing in the game, especially since we are going to be playing on the same team. That gives us one last hurrah together.”
Both players admitted they were in a little in disbelief when they heard they were going to play in the all-star match, especially with who is all competing. Those players include Nebraska recruits Lindsay Krause (Omaha Skutt), Rylee Gray (Elkhorn South) and Whitney Laurenstein (Waverly), Creighton recruit Norah Sis (Papillion-LaVista) and Arizona State recruit Allie Gray (Omaha Skutt).
Knust said: “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t surprised. I saw the list of names that got selected and I thought ‘wow.’ Those are some of the best athletes in the country.”
Hudson said: “It took me by surprise when I got the letter in the mail back in late fall. I was like ‘what?’ I showed the letter to my folks and they were just as surprised as I was. And I’m honored to be playing in the game.”
The two helped Aurora reach the Class B state volleyball tournament for the first time since 2016. They captured the Central Conference Tournament title last fall.
Aurora coach Lois Hixon said she’s happy for the two players to get selected.
“That’s an unique situation that doesn’t happen to us very often. They definitely played a huge part in our team over the year,” Hixson said. “They didn’t just come onto the scene as seniors, they were part of a growing process throughout the years.
Knust was a four-year starter for the Huskies. She broke the Aurora school record for career digs with 1,750. She also led the team in aces this year with 65, which was two away from the school record.
“Cassidy was a complete player that’s very fundamental whose skills are very sound and was a great leader for us,” Hixson said. “She was always asking questions and always doing things to not make herself better but the team better. And when she would go back to serve, she would hit her spots well and was very disciplined behind the service line.”
Hudson was a two-year starter who led the Huskies with 348 kills with a .228 hitting efficiency with her left-handed attack from the rightside.
Hixson said Hudson was a player who got better throughout the course of her career.
“She gained a lot of confidence during the senior year and that was built on a strong junior year,” Hixson said. “She was a dynamic player. With her being left-handed it was hard to defend her. It was fun to come up with a variety of shots to frustrate teams.”
Both athletes will continue their volleyball careers as Knust will play at Concordia, while Hudson will play at College of St. Mary’s.
Aurora isn’t the only team in the area that will have two athletes playing in the match.
St. Paul is the other team. Wildcat teammates Josie Jakubowski and Paige Lukasiewicz will also participate in the match.
The two, who were both four-year starters, helped the Wildcats earn the Class C-1 state runner-up trophy the past two years, going 69-2 in those two seasons.
Jakubowski, who was named to the All-Heartland Super Squad captain, led the Wildcats with 377 kills with a .285 hitting efficiency, while coming up with 315 digs and a team-high 41 ace serves.
Lukasiewicz, a three-time Super-Squad selection as a libero, led the St. Paul defense with 454 digs. She has the Class C-1 career record with 2,160 digs. Lukasiewicz will play volleyball at UNK.
Basketball
Three straight days of Nebraska Coaches Association all-star events in Lincoln tips off Monday with a basketball doubleheader at Lincoln North Star.
In the 6 p.m. girls contest, Broken Bow’s Kelly Cooksley will be the head coach of the Red team, which includes Wood River’s Boston Boucher and Broken Bow’s Kali Staples.
In the 8 p.m. boys game, Dei Jengmer of Class C-2 champion Grand Island Central Catholic and Ty Nekoliczak of Central Valley will play for the Blue team.
Softball
Softball wraps up NCA all-star play Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Bowlin Field.
Grand Island Senior High’s Kamdyn Barrientos wll play for the Blue team.