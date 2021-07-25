Aurora teammates to play in all-star game

Knust said: “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t surprised. I saw the list of names that got selected and I thought ‘wow.’ Those are some of the best athletes in the country.”

Hudson said: “It took me by surprise when I got the letter in the mail back in late fall. I was like ‘what?’ I showed the letter to my folks and they were just as surprised as I was. And I’m honored to be playing in the game.”

The two helped Aurora reach the Class B state volleyball tournament for the first time since 2016. They captured the Central Conference Tournament title last fall.

Aurora coach Lois Hixon said she’s happy for the two players to get selected.

“That’s an unique situation that doesn’t happen to us very often. They definitely played a huge part in our team over the year,” Hixson said. “They didn’t just come onto the scene as seniors, they were part of a growing process throughout the years.

Knust was a four-year starter for the Huskies. She broke the Aurora school record for career digs with 1,750. She also led the team in aces this year with 65, which was two away from the school record.