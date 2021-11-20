Aurora to battle Bennington for state title at Memorial Stadium

“I think it probably gives both teams an opportunity to reevaluate, especially how we defended each other the first time and then come up with a little different game plan from an X’s and O’s standpoint. But when you know how things are going to match up physically, it gives you the idea of some keys of how to defend them a second time.”

The first meeting was the closest win of the season for Bennington.

The Badgers have simply dominated against a majority of their schedule, winning by an average score of 45-16 and outgaining their opponents 483 yards to 276.

They are led by Dylan Mostek, who has 2,872 yards and 34 touchdowns and is 137 yards away from breaking the state’s 11-man single-season rushing record set by Omaha North’s Calvin Strong in 2013.

“They’re just talented at every level offensively,” Peterson said. “They are really good at the line of scrimmage, so they give their quarterback time to throw the ball when they want to do that. They run it at will against almost anybody. They’re as talented at tailback as I can remember playing against a kid. We’ve played against some great backs here in 20-plus years, and he’s as good if not better than any of them.

