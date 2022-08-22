Aurora to bring its winning ways to C-1

For the first time since 2019, the Aurora Huskies football team will be competing in Class C-1 after dropping down from Class B.

That may make it sound like Aurora will be facing easier competition but head coach Kyle Peterson said that’s not necessarily the case.

“The change in classifications changes the schedule a lot,” Peterson said. “We were really familiar with most of the teams we played regionally in Class B, and we’re not as familiar with all of the Class B schools. From a prep standpoint, you’re starting from scratch, learning the nuances of what they do well and the things they do when they have to make a play and who their best players are. All of those things are an adjustment for us, but they’re an adjustment for us as well."

After being in Class B for most of the team’s history, Peterson also said that losing rivalries is difficult.

“It’s disappointing not to play all of your Class B rivals,” Peterson said. “We obviously get to maintain the Northwest game. It’s disappointing but at the same time, the quality of football in Class C-1 is really good. …Just because we dropped in classification doesn’t necessarily mean that the quality of the opponent is going to change a whole lot.”

Senior offensive lineman Jack Allen, standing at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, agreed with Peterson.

“It’s not going to be cakewalk,” Allen said. “C-1 still has huge competitors. Big tough guys, so it’s not very different from Class B.”

Peterson said that last year’s 0-2 start with losses to North Platte and Bennington helped prepare them for their playoff run. Opening this year against Class B No. 9 Northwest and then playing Class C-1 No. 4 Boone Central at home and No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood on the road in the following weeks, Peterson hopes it does the same.

“Our kids are used to playing a really hard schedule,” Peterson said. “We’ve done that every year and played a lot of playoff teams in the regular season. …If you’re not pressed, you won’t get better. Our kids have always loved playing in big games. They relish those opportunities, and they’re certainly going to be presented with them this year.”

With the difficult opening schedule, Peterson will count on a few leaders to help the team navigate through starting with senior running back Carlos Collazo (5-9, 190).

“Carlos became a workhorse for us about mid-season last year,” Peterson said. “He got better with the more carries and touches he got, and our team kind of thrived under that physical identity.”

Collazo rushed for 2,025 yards and a school-record 26 rushing touchdowns last season, averaging 7.8 yards per carry on 259 rushes.

“I do enjoy the workload but the coaches do a good job of resting me when it’s needed to prevent injury,” Collazo said. “The key is the offensive line and the wide receivers blocking. Coach said last week that there’s not a team in that state that has their wide receivers block as much as ours do during practice. That definitely contributes.”

Allen will look to make big openings for Collazo to work his magic again.

“Jack Allen plays offensive and defensive line for us,” Peterson said. “He’s a kid that’s going to be a three-year starter now and his body has changed. He’s a bigger, stronger version of himself from a year ago.”

The Huskies also return senior quarterback Drew Knust (5-10, 165) who will look to take on more of a leadership role than last season.

“He’s a more confident kid than he was a year ago,” Peterson said. “He was still fighting for a spot at this time a year ago and now he owns that position. He understands what we want to do offensively really well. He’s one of the best athletes on the football team. He can run, and he’s a strong kid in the weight room. I think as a senior, you naturally have to become a leader. He plays a position where you naturally have to be a leader.”

Defensively, Peterson really likes his secondary, led by Koby Nachtigal and Carson Staehr. Peterson said it’s the deepest group on the team and probably the most talented it’s ever been at his time in Aurora.

Peterson also said this year’s Huskies are collectively the strongest they’ve been in the last five or six seasons.

Even with their strength, he’d like it to keep developing and knows it will be tested on opening night against Northwest.

“They’re very, very talented at the line of scrimmage,” Peterson said about Northwest. “They’re probably the best defensive front we play all season long. They’re edge players are fast, long, and athletic. Victor (Isele) is probably the bellcow there, but they have a lot of really good players.

“I think they have really good team speed and that’s always a challenge. What they do offensively is hard to get stops against. They’re really diverse in what they do, and they have the ability to spread the ball to a lot of different kids.”

After reaching the state title game the last two seasons in a row but not coming home with a title, the Huskies’ are itching to knock down the door.

“It’s even crazier because last year, we lost in the state championship too and there was that hunger there,” Allen said. “It’s kind of like that times two. We want to win one, even if it’s in C-1.”

Peterson said it takes a lot of things to go right to win one. From injuries to turnovers, a lot of things can go wrong. But there’s a chance, Peterson said.

“We were there, and that’s an accomplishment but it wasn’t our ultimate goal,” Peterson said. “These kids are really focused. They want to reach that game, but they understand it’s a process. They understand we’re not the team we’re going to be right now. If we come to work every single day to get better, we have a chance to play in that game. If we have a chance to play in that game, we have a chance to win that game this year.”

Collazo said their senior motto is what they will gravitate toward in order to achieve their biggest goal: a state title.

“Our senior motto is earned, not given,” Collazo said. “Nothing is given to us, and nothing will be given to us. We have to earn it.”

Other area 11-man teams who earned preseason ratings:

Grand Island: The Class A No. 10 Islanders return ten starters from last season and look to emphasize the run game with Jace Chrisman, who coach Jeff Tomlin called “a top tier player in Class A.” Senior Cohen Evans will take over at quarterback with hopes of leading the team to its 10th straight playoff berth.

On defense, Bo Douglass will be stout up the middle along the defensive line in a 3-4 defense, while Chrisman will be the leader of the linebacker group.

Northwest: The Class B No. 9 Vikings will have to break in new pieces on offense with only four returning starters but most of the defense is back and loaded.

Led by North Dakota State recruit Victor Isele, Northwest returns their entire defensive front and looks to harass opposing quarterbacks in the backfield on their way to the playoffs for the eighth straight year.

Adams Central: The Class C-1 No. 8 Patriots return Hyatt Collins at running back, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and made the All-Heartland Super Squad last year.

Defensively, Adams Central will be led up front by 6-foot-2, 205-pound Leighton Weber, who ended the year with 20 solo tackles and 45 assisted tackles. The Patriots are looking to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Ord: The Class C-2 No. 2 Chanticleers are among the favorites in C-2 and look to bring home their second state championship in three seasons despite being a relatively inexperienced team with 10 returning starters

Coach Nathan Wells described Ryan Gabriel as an “animal,” and will look for him to be the quarterback of his defense again. Gabriel led Ord with 82 tackles last season.

Hastings St. Cecilia: The Class C-2 No. 8 Bluehawks have one of the best area quarterbacks returning in Carson Kudlacek, who threw 14 touchdowns and six interceptions last season for a 48% completion rate.

St. Cecilia returns eight starters on each side of the ball, including Dawson Kissinger, who led them with 110 total tackles last season. They look to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.