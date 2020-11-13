Aurora tops Plattsmouth to move into Class B championship game

A lost fumble by the Huskies at their own 12 led to Plattsmouth’s first TD. Meneses scored on a 3-yard plunge, but the PAT kick missed, leaving Aurora with a 14-6 lead with 3:20 remaining in the second quarter.

Peterson said his team was fortunate to be able to overcome four turnovers.

“Those were things we hadn’t done a lot of, quite honestly, but Plattsmouth does that to you,” Peterson said. “They put pressure on teams like that and they kind of force you into some of those errors that we made tonight. That’s a credit to them and it’s something we need to work on fixing.”

Plattsmouth converted another Aurora fumble into points when Alexander connected with Adam Eggert on a 28-yard TD pass on fourth down with 7:28 to play. However, Alexander’s pass to Brayden Zaliauskas in the end zone for the two-point conversion was overthrown and the Huskies maintained a 14-12 advantage.

Aurora managed to flip the field on its next possession and Shaw’s 33-yard punt pinned the Blue Devils at their own 6 with 4:21 to play. Two plays later, Collingham’s interception return helped send the Huskies into the state finals.

That’s quite a turnaround from an 0-2 start.