Aurora's Carlson, Griffith, Staehr producing results in 2022

When it comes to points being scored for the Aurora boys track and field team, Caden Carlson, Gage Griffith and Carsen Staehr have done a lot for the Huskies this season.

The three have finished near the top most of the season in their events.

Carlson has the second-best mark in Class B and an All-Area best with a 14-6 mark in the pole vault, while Griffith has thrown a Class B-best 58-5 and an area-best 172-1 in the discus. Staehr has excelled in the long jump at 22-3 1/4 and set a school-record 45-1 1/4 in the triple jump.

Aurora coach Gordon Wilson said he’s been pleased with what those three have done this year.

“Those three are having outstanding seasons,” Wilson said. “They are cognizant in what they do in their performances and they pay attention to what other people do in their events as well. They are three really good kids that have been our horses for us this year.”

Friday was a big day for Carlson. He signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field at Wichita State in the Aurora gym on Friday.

That’s something Carlson, who finished second in the pole vault at the state meet last year, is excited about signing with the Shockers.

“They have a great track program up there and a good academic program,” Carlson said. “There were a lot of opportunities but decided that Wichita State was the best opportunity for me. I look forward to be a part of that.

“And it’s been a great experience competing for Aurora, especially with my dad (Chad) being the pole vault coach. We have a great coaching staff here who have helped me become the athlete I am today. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Wilson said Carlson deserves the opportunity of going to a Division I school.

“I’m happy for him,” Wilson said. “He’s a great student who has put in a lot of time and effort to get where he’s at and it’s paying off. He’s really earned his success.”

Griffith, who is a defending champion in both the Class B shot put and discus, signed with Wyoming to compete in track and field a few weeks ago.

Just like Carlson, Griffith, the returning Class B champion in both the shot put and discus, said he felt Wyoming was the perfect fit for him.

“I just felt at home when I visited there,” Griffith said. “They have a great culture there and the facilities are top notch. It’s going to be a big step but I feel I can compete well there.

“As for my season, I haven’t hit the marks that I’ve wanted but I’m close. I’m hitting them in warmups so I think it will be a matter of time better they get there. But I can’t complain with how the season is going.”

And just like Carlson, Wilson said Griffith is always deserving.

“That’s another young man who has invested a lot of time and effort in what he does,” Gordon said. “Just like Caden, he comes from a great family who support the team very well.”

And for Staehr, both of his top marks this year are his personal bests. Both marks in the two jumping events are the second-best marks in Class B.

“It’s been successful so far, especially since I’ve already hit my personal bests in both jumps, which includes a school record,” Staehr said. “That’s pretty cool.”

Wilson said he feels Staehr is having a good season.

“We feel like he’s probably got a little more to go but I feel like he believes that too,” Wilson said. “He has performed at a high level for us.”

All three will be competitors in the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championship, set for 3 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School.

The meet is one all three are excited to compete in.

Carlson won the Jim Farrand pole vault last year. The event is named after the longtime assistant coach Jim Farrand who coached the pole vault who passed away in 2003. Carlson said winning that was special.

“That was a big thing winning that,” Carlson said. “I never really had a chance to know Mr. Farrand but I know his kids really well. That was an honor.”

“But it’s always a great meet and is run very well. There is great competition there and I made great relationships with the other athletes and coaches who compete there.”

Griffith is the returning CNTC champion in the discus while finishing third in the shot put.

The thing he loves about the CNTC is the caliber of competition.

“I love the competition there because it helps bring out the best in you,” he said. “There will be a lot of good throwers there which will be good. There’s been some big gaps in both events this year and I know I won’t see that on Monday.

And Staehr, who will also compete in the 400, brought home a second-place finish in the long jump and finished fourth in the triple jump in last year’s meet. He said the atmosphere of the meet makes it fun to compete in.

“Other than state, that was probably one of my favorite meets to compete in. The atmosphere is just unbelievable there. That’s a meet that helps get you prepared for the bigger meets coming up.”

Wilson said he’s excited to see what those three can do, not only on Monday but for the rest of the season as well as the rest of the Huskies.

“The weather is starting to get nicer so hopefully they can bring down their marks,” Wilson said. “But overall, our season has gone well. We’ve been beat up with injuries but we’re doing what we can to get healthy. But we’re going to see what we can do at the end of the season with what we got.

“But we’ve been blessed with great kids and it’s been fun seeing what they all can do.”

Live results will be posted online

If you can not attend the meet, results will be posted live on https://live.athletic.net/meets/13122.

Results will be up as soon as events are over.

Entries

The entries for the CNTC are completed. Full entries will be posted on The Independent website some time Saturday afternoon as well as being in Sunday’s edition.

Marc Zavala writes track and field for The Independent.

