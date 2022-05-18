Aurora's Gage Griffith, Carsen Staehr win state titles on final attempts

OMAHA – Aurora teammates Gage Griffith and Carsen Staehr came through when they needed to.

Going into the final attempts of their events, the Huskie duo managed to get the job done.

Griffith captured his second state title in the shot put, while Staehr won the triple jump during Wednesday’s action at the state track and field meet in Omaha.

Griffith won the shot put on his final throw with a 57-4 1/2 toss, while Staehr leaped 46-6 on his final attempt.

“That’s a credit to our coaching staff and how we’ve been practicing throughout the season,” Griffith said. “For me and Carson to both (win) our events the way that we did is pretty special.”

For Griffith, it was almost the same way he won last year as he won the title on his final throw.

Griffith had the best throw of prelims with a 55-3 1/4 mark. But he fouled on his next three attempts, including his first two of finals.

Then Boys Town’s Jay Ballard took the lead with a 57-2 1/4 toss. Then Griffith just let one loose on his last throw and came away with the winning toss.

Griffith said it wasn’t his best day but he’ll gladly take another shot put title.

“The winning throw wasn’t the one I wanted but it was the one I needed,” Griffith said. “I didn’t start off the way I wanted as I left the door open for other people. Jay, who I thought would be a sleeper, was the one that took advantage of that opportunity. Luckily I had one good throw left in me.”

For Staehr, he actually tied for the top mark in the event with McCook’s Adam Dugger. But Staehr’s second-best jump of 45-9 3/4 was better than Dugger’s jump, who had a 45-0 3/4.

Staehr was sitting in third before his final attempt as McCook’s Brett Finkler went 46-2 3/4. Staehr said he just told himself that he just needed to get one last good jump.

“I knew I had another good one in me. When I landed in the pit, I knew it was my best one of the day,” Staehr said. “But I thought I lost by a quarter of an inch but my family called me over and told me I won. It was something.”

The two titles have Aurora sitting in second place with 20 points after the first day. Sidney leads after the first day with 29 points.

Both Griffith and Staehr will be competing in other events as well on Thursday.

Griffith will look for his second state title in the discus. He has the best mark in the event this year at 186-3. Staehr will compete in the long jump as he has the second-best leap in the event at 22-3 1/4 and made finals in the 200.

Staehr said Wednesday’s success by him and Griffith is a good start for the Huskies.

“I think it’s a momentum builder for the rest of the meet,” Staehr said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Adams Central’s Samuelson accomplishes goals, wins state high jump title

Breck Samuelson wanted to accomplish two goals during the boys high jump.

The Adams Central athlete not only wanted to win the event, but he also wanted to beat his personal-record of 6-7.

Samuelson achieved both of those goals as he won the event with a personal-best 6-8 leap.

“I knew I had a good shot in achieving both goals today,” Samuelson said. “I accomplished both today. That’s a great feeling.”

Samuelson cleared the first four heights with no problems.

However, he had a little trouble at 6-6. He missed both of his first two attempts before clearing it on his final one.

“I was very nervous but I knew I had cleared 6-6 before during the season so I knew I could do it,” Samuelson said. “But I’m glad I made it because I would have been disappointed if I went out at 6-6.”

After that, he cleared 6-8 on his very first try. After that, he ran over and gave Patriot high jump coach Nicole Miller a hug.

“I was so excited but also kind of surprised because I’ve never cleared 6-8 before,” Samuelson said.

Teammate Luke Bonifas finished third in the 3,200, coming in at 9:50.99.

Bonifas will compete in the 1,600 on Thursday where he has the top time ran in the Class B this season at 4:25.32.

Other Class B area medalists include:

- St. Paul’s Olivia Poppert finished fourth in the girls discus, throwing 126-10.

- St. Paul’s Jonah Paulsen took seventh in the boys triple jump after going 43-8 1/4.

- Broken Bow’s Max Denson came in fifth in the boys shot put after throwing 53-1.

- Hastings’ Nolan Studley finished tied for sixth in the boys high jump after clearing 6-2.

Area athletes who qualified into Thursday’s finals include:

- Central City’s Tyler Carroll has the best time going into the 110 hurdle finals with a 14.86 time.

- St. Paul teammates Conner Wells and Rylan Birkby made the 400 finals. Wells, the Class B defending state champion, ran a 50.07 for the third-fastest time, followed by Birkby, who finished with a 50.27. Birkby also made finals in the 200 after running the second-best time of 22.52.

- Adams Central’s Katilyn Mousel is in the girls 300 hurdle finals at coming in at 47.69, the eighth fastest.

