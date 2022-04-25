Aurora's Gage Griffith earns top honors at CNTC

Gage Griffith had a good windy day to get a couple of good throws in.

The Aurora senior went out and set two school records in the both the discus and the shot put during the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships Monday at Northwest.

Griffith captured the discus with a school-record 186-3. Moments later, he topped the school-record mark in the shot put with a 60-10 1/2 toss.

“Who would have thought he would have broken two school records on the same day?” Aurora coach Gordon Wilson said. “He really had a great day.”

For his efforts, Griffith was named the outstanding CNTC boys athlete of the meet.

Griffith said he felt those types of throws were coming, with the wind coming from the west side going into the competitors in both events.

“I have been getting those kind of marks either in practice and in warm up so I knew I was going to get them sooner or later,” he said. “But today was just perfect conditions. We finally had a good wind day”

Especially in winning the discus, which Griffith got his 186-3 mark on his second throw of prelims. The throw put him into third overall in the all-time all-area charts in the discus.

St. Paul’s Luke Porter was second at 161-4, while Burwell’s Carter Mann was third at 156-6.

Griffith said that’s the way the wind was blowing was perfect for the discus.

“Most discus throwers want that,” Griffith said. “It’s like an airplane. The wind keeps it in the air longer and the longer it’s in the air, the farther it goes.

And then it carried over into the shot put where he said he felt loose throughout the competition.

“I was just on an all-time high time going over to the shot put,” Griffith said. “I was feeling loose and ready to get one.”

Griffith was consistent throughout the event as he had two throws over 60 and was near the top 50s throughout the competition. Broken Bow’s Max Denson was second at 50-1 3/4, while Burwell’s Carter Mann was third at 49-9 3/4.

He said he knew the 60-10 1/2 toss was a good one the moment it left his hand.

“Honestly, it didn’t feel like it I threw it so you know it’s good when that happens,” Griffith said.

Wilson said Griffith was deserving for the honor.

“Gage is a hard worker who had put in a lot of time and effort into everything he does,” Gordon said. “He is a composed young man who knows what he wants to accomplish. He’s very technical and sometimes he’s his own worst critic. It was great to see the type of performance that he did today.”

Griffith is the defending Class B state champion in both events, so he hopes he can continue those marks and have a good end to the season.

“I just got to keep going,” Griffith said.

