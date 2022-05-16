Aurora's Staehr leaping to success in 2022

By Marc Zavala

Carsen Staehr set a personal record by nine inches on his first attempt of the triple jump during the Class B, District 5 Meet on Tuesday at Broken Bow.

After going 45-10, did he have enough to go further?

He did and went further.

Much further.

On his next attempt, Staehr finished with another personal best 47-5 during the competition.

“The jump felt perfect,” he said. “When I landed in the sand after that leap, I felt I had gone further than my first one by only by a couple of inches. When the judge yelled 47-5, I was completely shocked. It was nuts.”

The 47-5 is the second-best jump in Class B by 3/4’s of an inch and puts him into second on the All-Time All-Area leaders.

The triple jump will be one of four events Staehr will compete in at the state track meet, which gets under way at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

He won the long jump, going 22-1 and also qualified in the 200 and 400.

Staehr said his long jump victory gave him confidence going into the triple jump as well as the rest of his day. He qualified to the state track meet in two other events

“That was the first time I went over 22 feet in a couple weeks. I hit 22-3 1/4 at Gothenburg so it was felt good going into the triple jump after that,” Staehr said. “And the 47-5 carried over into my other events. It was just a good day over.”

Aurora coach Gordon Wilson said he didn’t see Staehr just the 47-5 mark, but did hear cheers around the triple jump area.

“I knew something big happened,” Wilson said. “That’s pretty amazing. He’s a humble young man who had a great district meet. We’re hoping he’s got a few more good jumps left in him this season next week.”

While Staehr is looking for win an event at state for the first time, teammate Gage Griffith is looking for another win in two events. The Wyoming recruit is the defending champion in both the shot put and discus.

This season, he has the best throw in Class B in both events. He has thrown 60-11 in the shot put and 186-3 in the discus which is also the best mark in the state regardless of class.

Wilson said he knows what Griffith’s goal is for the state meet.

“He wants to achieve the double-double. He’s going to do whatever he can to put himself in position to do so,” Wilson said. “I’m sure he’s got some big throws left in him. He’s going to go out and compete very hard.”

Caden Carlson is another Aurora athlete who has performed well for the Huskies this season.

The Wichita State recruit was runner up in the pole vault last season and has cleared 14-9 this season. That’s the second-best mark in the event in Class B this season.

Wilson said Carlson’s goal is try and break former Aurora athlete Beau Simmons record of 15-2 set in 2011.

“He’s another confident and competitive kid who has done great things for us,” Wilson said. “He’s going to do whatever he can to take a shot at that record in Omaha.”

With the success of those athletes, that helps Aurora in what could be a very tight Class B team race this week. Class B competition takes place Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

The Huskies, who finished second to Northwest in the B-5 meet, will take three other athletes in Lucas Gautier (800), Koby Nachtigal (100) and Ethan Raemakers (high jump).

Wilson said he feels many teams like Sidney, Waverly, Norris and others have a chance to bring home the state title after Thursday. But he also said the Huskies need to focus on themselves during the state meet.

“We feel like we can score points but will that be enough?” Wilson said. “We’ll need to perform at a very high level with some outstanding performance. But we just need to go down there and compete and control what we can control. If we do that, the points will take care of themselves. But it’s going to be a very interesting couple of days.”

Staehr said the Huskies can compete to the best of their abilities the state meet.

“We just need to compete the best we can and do what we’ve been doing all season,” Staehr said. “We just need to feed off of each other and not worry about what other people are doing.”

While Griffith is going for repeat wins in both the shot put and discus, here are a list of other area athletes who will be going for repeat wins.

- St. Paul’s Conner Wells in the defending Class B state champion in the 400 and 800, as well as being the defending gold medal winner in the 400.

- Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb is the defending Class C and defending gold medal winner in the shot put. She has the top mark in Class C in the event at 44-5 3/4, while also having the top mark, regardless of class, in the discus at 151-5.

- Riverside’s Tony Berger is looking to repeat in the Class D 110 hurdles. He has the top time in that event in Class D at 15.01. He also has the best mark in the triple jump at 45-11.

- Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior is the returning champion in the Class D long jump. She has the best leap in Class D at 18-2 1/2.

- Hastings St. Cecilia’s 3,200 relay won the race last year. The Hawkettes have the best time ran in Class C this year at 10:01.64.

Here’s a list of other area athletes who have the best time or mark in their events in their classes during the season.

- The Northwest girls 400 relay team of Kyra Ray, Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch and Samantha Roby has the best time in Class B, a state record 48.59, which is also the second-best overall time this season.

- Grand Island Central Catholic’s Marissa Rerucha leads the Class C pole vault at 12-1.

- GICC teammates Brayton Johnson, Ben Alberts and Gage Steinke have the best marks in their events in Class C. Johnson has the top time in the 400 at 50.09, while Alberts has ran a Class C-best 1:55.83, and Steinke has the top mark in the pole vault at 14-3.

- Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas has the top time in Class B in both the 1,600 at 4:25.32 and the 3,200 at 9:40.72.

- Adams Central’s Breck Samuelson is tied for the best mark in the Class B high jump at 6-7.

- Burwell’s Hans Gideon has the best time in Class D in the 300 hurdles at 40.99.

Note: Classes A and B compete Wednesday and Thursday, while Classes C and D will be on Friday and Saturday.

