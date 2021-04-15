Baide helps Islanders defeat Lincoln Pius X

Morgan Armagost converted on a penalty kick at 48:29 to get the Thunderbolts on the scoreboard.

It took 13 seconds for Baide to answer on a 25-yard laser kick for his fourth goal.

“It was a team effort,” Baide said of his big night. “Most of my assists were from Diego (Salas) and a couple other teammates. Most of my goals were pretty lucky. One of them was just off the 20 and I hit it.”

Kevin Aguilar flew down the field and fired a perfect kick into the net to wrap up the scoring with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Baide said the Islanders (5-4) wanted to come back with a strong performance.

“The last game our downfall in my opinion was that we were too confident against Lincoln High, which played pretty well against us,” he said. “We wanted to give our all tonight and then get ready for tomorrow.”

Grand Island still finds itself searching from some consistency.

“We struggle in possession and with attacking sometimes, and that’s my fault,” Baide said. “I kind of rush a lot of things. We need to have more possession against good teams like Lincoln East. They’re a good team that we beat in a shootout two ye ars ago.”