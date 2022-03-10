Bailey Kissinger leads Hastings St. Cecilia to fourth-straight title game appearance

LINCOLN — With a fourth consecutive trip to a state final hanging in the balance, Hastings St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger took control.

Trailing 34-32 with 2:20 remaining, Kissinger scored her team’s final seven points — all at the free-throw line — to guide the No. 1-rated Hawkettes to a 39-36 victory over No. 5 Crofton Thursday afternoon in the Class C-2 state tournament semifinals at the Devaney Sports Center.

In a game that was largely controlled by ball-hawking defense played by both teams, St. Cecilia found just enough offense to advance.

“We just knew that we would hit our stride,” Kissinger said. “It was a slow start for us — and them also. Both teams are good at defense.

“We just had a lot more urgency. We had a lot more passion in the second half and the ‘want to win’ was definitely there for us.”

Kissinger finished with a game-high 22 points to help send the Hawkettes (25-2) to their fourth consecutive title game. After winning Class C-2 in 2019 and 2020, St. Cecilia was the runner up last season in Class C-1, but will look to make it three championships in four years when it faces Bridgeport (26-1) in Saturday’s 4 p.m. C-2 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Our group of seniors have been watching St. Cecilia make it to state since we were little and just cheering them on,” Kissinger said. “Just to see that winning culture that we’ve made at St. Cecilia is awesome. The fact that we’re here for four years in a row is unbelievable and it’s crazy to think that we’ve accomplished so much.

“We’re really excited to have a chance to play for another championship.”

Kissinger’s 22-point output was largely due to a 13-of-17 performance at the free-throw line. The 5-foot-6 senior guard finished three free throws shy of the C-2 single-game state tournament record of 16, shared by Grand Island Central Catholic’s KC Cowgill (2000) and Bishop Neumann’s Jeanne Osmera (1984).

Kissinger hit two free throws with 1:17 to play, putting St. Cecilia ahead for good at 35-34. After missing the front end of a one-and-one opportunity with 55 seconds left, she was 4 of 4 in the final 27.8 seconds to seal the win for the Hawkettes.

“We shoot a lot of free throws all the time in practice and then I shoot a lot of free throws on my own, just to make sure that I’m ready for those situations,” Kissinger said. “It also helps me with all the practice to have a lot of confidence, (knowing) I’ve been preparing for it.”

St. Cecilia won despite shooting 35.7% (10 of 28) from the floor. The Hawkettes also committed 16 turnovers — 10 of them in the first half as Crofton took a 16-11 lead into the intermission.

“Give them credit, they did a good job of bouncing between the 2-3 (zone) and man (defense) to try and keep us off-balance,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “We had to get Addie (Kirkegaard) going a little bit. Not only to have her score inside, but to loosen things up for some good looks.”

While Kissinger was dominant down the stretch, St. Cecilia also got clutch 3-pointers from Erin Sheehy and Shaye Butler in the final 3:52. Both shots pulled the Hawkettes back into a tie.

“(Kissinger) had a lot on her plate breaking a press, chasing somebody around on the defensive end in the half court and then trying to be kind of the engine for our offense,” Berndt said. “At halftime, we basically told all of the other girls, ‘Listen, Bailey is a great player, but you guys have to kind of come along and join it, too. We can’t just defer to her.’

“Then you saw Shaye knock down a big shot, Addie get a little bit at the rim and then Erin hit a big shot and those are huge because it’s not hard for five to stop one. I was really proud of the way we distributed it more and then Bailey kind of did her thing at the end.”

Ella Wragge scored 15 and Jayden Jordan had 10 points for Crofton. The Warriors had a chance to tie, but their attempt to go the length of the floor failed as time expired before coach Aaron Losing’s team could launch a 3-pointer.

“There were some bang-bang plays and in a close game, those are big,” Losing said. “They basically made one more play than we did.”

Thursday’s meeting marked the seventh time St. Cecilia and Crofton had squared off at the state tournament since 2013. The Hawkettes have now won the last three.

“They’re a really good team,” Losing said of the Hawkettes. “They’ve had our number lately, but every game is just two really good programs that prepare well and play great defense. You’ve got to work for points on the offensive end.

“I anticipated kind of a low-scoring game and it was.”

Berndt said he expected the game against Crofton to go down to the wire.

“We’re a really good team, too, so I think it was two of the best in our class going at it,” Berndt said. “It was unfortunate that one of us had to lose.”

Now, the Hawkettes will attempt to cap an impressive four-year run in style.

“We’re going to go down competing and swinging,” said Berndt, whose senior class now has 101 victories in their high school careers. “If we do that, they’ll have a proud coach, no matter what.”