Balance attack helps Nebraska Christian sweep into D2-3 final

CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian came out swinging in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 3 tournament.
And the No. 10 Eagles didn’t let up. They used a balanced attack where they had five players record over four kills to help them reach the final with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-19 win over Giltner Monday at Nebraska Christian High School.
Nebraska Christian outhit the Hornets 39-14 in kills during the match. Molly Griess led the way with 12 kills, while Sidney McHargue added nine and Reghan Flynn chipped in eight. Freshman setter Ali Bruning dished out 32 assists. All that pleased coach Amy Schreiber.
“We’re just staying aggressive at the net and we do have a balanced offense as a team. We can go to anybody at the net,” Schreiber said. “Despite a few errors, the kids came out and played very well tonight.”
Giltner coach Jeanie Good said the Eagles’ speed was too much for the Hornets.
“They run a quick offense. We’ve haven’t seen a team like that since midseason,” Good said. “They are just very balanced and have a lot of weapons. We couldn’t match up with a team with that athleticism.”
And Nebraska Christian got off to quick starts in the first two sets. The Eagles led 16-4 in the first and 19-9 in the second.
The Hornets hung with Nebraska Christian in the third for a while, getting back-to-back kills from Macie Antle and Sydni Watson to tie it at 17-all. But a Giltner error and a Flynn kill gave the Eagles a two-point lead. It stayed that way until a Giltner service error gave it back to Nebraska Christian at 22-19, then Flynn served a 3-0 run that included back-to-back kills from Tabitha Seip and an ace serve to end the match.
“It took us a while to adjust to their speed. For the most part, I thought we hung around with them at times,” Good said.
Antle led Giltner with four kills, while Watson and Raegan Thompson each had three.
The Eagles will play Hampton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Hawks reached the final by holding off Osceola 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 15-10.
Schreiber said the Eagles will need to keep the attack going if they want to play in a district final on Saturday.
“I feel like the match is going to be won at the net,” Schreiber said. “Our first pass was great today and we’ll need to have that again. And we’ll need to be consistent with our serves. We still need to clean up some of our errors but we’re not making as much as we used to.”
Giltner earned its matchup with Nebraska Christian after defeating Heartland Lutheran 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 in the first match of the tournament.
The Hornets used strong serving as they recorded 21 ace serves.
Heartland Lutheran fell behind early in the first two sets before battling in the end of each. But both times, the deficits were too much to overcome.
“For some reason, we first play from behind and then play well later on,” HL coach Connie Hiegel said. “That’s just so hard to come back from. But we beat ourselves in most of the match. I don’t think we played up to our potential. And serve receive just killed us tonight.”
The Red Hornets battled in the third and held a 19-18 lead after a Abigail Niemeier ace serve. But Giltner regrouped with a 7-2 run including a Raegan Thompson ace serve on match point.
Antle led the Hornets with nine kills. Setter Christina Eastman had six kills, six ace serve and 17 assists.
“We served well and attacked well early on. We did some nice things,” Good said.
Maddie Graham led the Red Hornets with eight kills, while Maggie Bexten chipped in four.
Despite seeing the season come to an end, Hiegel said she said Heartland Lutheran did some good things this year, despite finishing at 7-19.
“We competed very well and gave it their all a lot this year, even though a few of the scores might not have shown that,” she said. “There were times we did let down but it wasn’t from lack of effort. We played some good teams and I felt we improved in a lot of areas near the end of the season.”
Nebraska Christian 3, Giltner 0
Giltner (8-13) 15 11 19
Nebraska Christian (16-8) 25 25 25
GILTNER (Kills-aces-blocks) – Addison Wilson 0-0-0, Christina Eastman 0-1-0, Raegan Thompson 3-1-0, Jaida Eastman 2-1-0, Macie Antle 4-3-0,Sydni Watson 3-2-0, Alice Wiles 1-0-0, Emma Wray 0-0-0, Haylee Scott 1-0-0.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Tabitha Seip 5-1-0, Molly Griess 12-5-0, Reghan Flynn 8-1-2, Sidney McHargue 9-1-0, Ali Bruning 1-3-0, Shelby McHargue 4-1-3.
SET ASSISTS — G: C. Eastman 11, Watson 1. NC: Bruning 32.
Giltner 3, Heartland Lutheran 0
Heartland Lutheran (7-19) 15 18 21
Giltner 25 25 25
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (Kills-aces-blocks) – Kathleen Spiehs 3-3-0, Maggie Bexten 4-3-0, Abigail Niemeier 0-3-0, Brynn Saddler 0-2-0, Maddie Graham 8-1-0, Paige Petersen 0-0-0, Carlynn Niemoth 1-0-0, Tytania Dreher 0-0-0
GILTNER (Kills-aces-blocks) – Addison Wilson 0-6-0, Christina Eastman 6-6-0, Raegan Thompson 4-3-0, Haylee Scott 0-0-0, Bre’ley Hunnicut 0-0-0, Jaida Eastman 0-2-0, Macie Antle 9-0-0, Sydni Watson 4-4-0, Alice Wiles 4-0-1.
SET ASSISTS – HL: Saddler 9, Petersen 1. G: C. Eastman 17, J. Eastman 1.
