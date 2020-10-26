Balance attack helps Nebraska Christian sweep into D2-3 final

“It took us a while to adjust to their speed. For the most part, I thought we hung around with them at times,” Good said.

Antle led Giltner with four kills, while Watson and Raegan Thompson each had three.

The Eagles will play Hampton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Hawks reached the final by holding off Osceola 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 15-10.

Schreiber said the Eagles will need to keep the attack going if they want to play in a district final on Saturday.

“I feel like the match is going to be won at the net,” Schreiber said. “Our first pass was great today and we’ll need to have that again. And we’ll need to be consistent with our serves. We still need to clean up some of our errors but we’re not making as much as we used to.”

Giltner earned its matchup with Nebraska Christian after defeating Heartland Lutheran 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 in the first match of the tournament.

The Hornets used strong serving as they recorded 21 ace serves.

Heartland Lutheran fell behind early in the first two sets before battling in the end of each. But both times, the deficits were too much to overcome.