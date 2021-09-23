Balanced and confident Islanders sweep Fremont

The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team is gaining confidence.

Coach Marcue Ehrke admitted to seeing that during a timeout when the Islanders trailed Fremont 17-14 in the third set.

“We were in the huddle and the girls basically said that this is our set to win,” Ehrke said. “They felt super confident in themselves. I knew right there that they were going to come back and win.”

The Islanders did just that. Grand Island rallied back to take the set and the match 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 over the Tigers.

Ehrke said he’s glad to see the Islanders have that confidence as he knows that was not there during their 2-24 season last year. The Islanders are now 7-11 this season.

“The confidence is growing. I think the girls are having more fun this year and that helps them play confidently,” Ehrke said.

Grand Island won thanks to a balanced attack behind setter Claire Kelly, who dished out 42 assists. Haedyn Hoos led the attack with 16 kills, while Tia Traudt chipped in 10. Emma Smith, Rylie Huff and Kaiden Dahner added seven, six and five kills, respectively.

Ehrke said the Islanders need that balance to be successful.