Balanced Crusaders earn win over Vikings

Just when it seemed like Northwest found some momentum to get back into the match, Grand Island Central Catholic stole it back right away.

After the Class B No. 10 Vikings rallied back from a 22-17 deficit to win the third set and avoided getting swept, the Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders got off to a 4-0 start and didn’t back down in the fourth to take a 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 win Thursday at Northwest High School.

Kylee Hasselman served the 4-0 start with an ace, while Chloe Cloud delivered two kills.

“We needed to (get off to the 4-0 start). Kylee came up with some big serves at that point and we needed her to because that’s one of our good rotations with Chloe and Gracie Woods in the front row,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said.

Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said that was probably the worst thing that could happened to the Vikings after rallying with an 8-1 run to take the third.

“I told the girls that we needed to get off to a good start but unfortunately we didn’t do that, but they did,” Harders said. “That’s just a killer in momentum after you fight so hard in getting it back.”