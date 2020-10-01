Balanced Crusaders earn win over Vikings

Just when it seemed like Northwest found some momentum to get back into the match, Grand Island Central Catholic stole it back right away.
After the Class B No. 10 Vikings rallied back from a 22-17 deficit to win the third set and avoided getting swept, the Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders got off to a 4-0 start and didn’t back down in the fourth to take a 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 win Thursday at Northwest High School.
Kylee Hasselman served the 4-0 start with an ace, while Chloe Cloud delivered two kills.
“We needed to (get off to the 4-0 start). Kylee came up with some big serves at that point and we needed her to because that’s one of our good rotations with Chloe and Gracie Woods in the front row,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said.
Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said that was probably the worst thing that could happened to the Vikings after rallying with an 8-1 run to take the third.
“I told the girls that we needed to get off to a good start but unfortunately we didn’t do that, but they did,” Harders said. “That’s just a killer in momentum after you fight so hard in getting it back.”
During most of the night, the Crusaders used their balance in getting the win. Evan Glade led the Crusaders with 16 kills, while Cloud added 14 and five blocks and Woods chipped in 13 kills. Setter Carolyn Maser dished out 47 assists.
“That (balance) is a strength for us at every rotation. We’ve got a lot of side-out options,” Zavala said. “We can do some things better but I thought we played hard as did Northwest.”
Harders said the Crusaders made it tough for Northwest, especially in the first two sets. Haily Asche led the defense with 20 digs, while Riley Rice and Maser each had 11.
“Their height is a huge advantage and they are athletic,” Harders said. “They can get a good touch on the ball, can swing well and are good tippers. They are a well-balanced team that is very aggressive.
“And they play great defense as well. There were times when I felt we were going to have a kill but they would dig it up. We had to work to get a lot of balls down.”
After going up 2-0, Maddie Urbanski served a 4-0 run with an ace to give GICC the 22-17 lead in the third.
But a Macey Bosard kill gave serve back to Northwest. Kinzi Havranek served a 6-0 run with Ellie Apfel connecting on a kill and a block to give the Vikings a 24-22. Woods stopped the run with a kill but Apfel gave the Vikings the comeback set win with a kill.
“We just really fought hard together,” Harders said. “We just said now or never and found a way to win. We were very aggressive at the net.”
The Crusader lead grew to 18-9 in the fourth before Northwest made things interesting in cutting it down to 23-18 before GICC closed out the match.
Claire Caspersen paced the Vikings with 13 kills, while Apfel added 10 kills and five blocks. Havranek dished out 38 assists and had 22 digs. Sophia McKinney added 20 digs.
“The girls really battled tonight, especially in the last two sets where we got down. We were down big in the fourth but made it interesting,” Harders said. “The girls played with some passion tonight. Our defense dug some pretty tough balls tonight too.”
The Crusaders have a week off after playing 10 matches in almost two weeks. They will be back in action in the Centennial Conference Tournament, where they will likely be the No. 1 seed, Thursday.
“We had to play hard in these past few games, especially on Tuesday (a three-set sweep of No. 3 Kearney Catholic),” Zavala said. “I think our kids can use a little rest and a little training too. We have a couple of days to work on some things until then.”
Meanwhile the Vikings will head to Scottsbluff for the two-day Twin Cities Tournament where they will play Chadron, North Platte and Rapids City Stevens on Friday, then will have tournament play on Saturday.
“I hope we can come back, play well these next two days and start off the tournament with some wins tomorrow,” Harders said.
Grand Island CC 3, Northwest 1
Grand Island CC (17-1) 25 25 23 25
Northwest (5-8) 19 15 25 19
GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Haily Asche 0-0-0, Lauren Taylor 0-0-0, Riley Rice 3-0-0, Evan Glade 16-2-0, Carolyn Maser 1-0-0, Chloe Cloud 14-0-5, Maddie Urbanski 0-2-0, Gracie Woods 13-0-3, Kyle Hasselman 0-3-0, Lucy Ghaifan 7-0-0
NORTHWEST (Kills-aces-blocks) — Taylor Retzlaff 0-0-0, Sophia McKinney 0-3-0, Ashlynn Brown 6-0-0, Macey Bosard 8-0-1, Ellie Apfel 10-1-5, Chloe Mader 4-0-1, Claire Caspersen 14-0-1, Kinzi Havranek 1-2-0, Madolyn Clark 0-0-0, Whitney Loman 0-0-0.
SET ASSISTS — GICC: Maser 47, Woods 3. NW: Havranek 38.
NOTE: Independent sports writer Marc Zavala is the son of GICC coach Sharon Zavala.
