Balanced Islanders sweep past Hastings

“We just beat ourselves tonight. We didn’t play like the way we did this past weekend (getting second at the Lexington Invite) or during our match with York. We battled so hard during those matches and we didn’t do that tonight.”

After Grand Island cruised in the opening set while committing only two errors, the second set was a little more competitive.

Hastings scored the first three points. The Islanders rallied and eventually took a 12-9 lead. But Hastings rattled off a 4-0 run with Katelyn Shaw connecting on two of her team-high five kills to make it 13-12.

But Hoos hammered down a kill, then served a 5-0 run to give the Islanders an 18-13 lead. They slowly pulled away with Hoos, Traudt, Kaiden Dahmer and Rylie Huff all hammering down kills during the later stages to give Grand Island a 2-0 lead.

The Islanders controlled the third set as Jaylen Taylor and Hoos combined to serve a 9-1 run with five aces to start the stanza.

Ehrke said he was pleased with the serving as Hoos led Grand Island with four ace serves, while Kelly added three.

“I feel that is one of our strengths and we’re to try to improve on that, try to serve the seams better and making sure we are serving to the right people and serve tougher,” he said.